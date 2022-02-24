Three Independent Reports Evaluate Globex

ROUYN-NORANDA, Qu?bec, Feb. 24, 2022 -- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, D?sseldorf and Quotrix D?sseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that three of the largest data analytical firms have positively evaluated Globex. The firms listed have published the indicated comments reported below on the dates marked summarizing in part extensive analysis now available from many brokerage firms which pay for such analysis.



Data Analyst Firm Report Date Principal Comments Morningstar Inc. February 23, 2022 $2.69 (Fair Value Estimate) "Globex is valued at a 51% discount." CFRA February 18, 2022 Strong Buy, "Globex's overall score ranked in the 3rd percentile of all stocks in the model universe. (1 = Best and 100 = Worst)" Refinitiv Stock Report February 23, 2022 Average Score 10. "GMX is among an exclusive group of 103 stocks awarded our highest score of 10."

Shareholders wishing access to the extensive detailed reports, should contact their broker referencing the data analytical firm giving Globex's name and report date.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, President and CEO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.