Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Three Independent Reports Evaluate Globex

16:13 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, Qu?bec, Feb. 24, 2022 -- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, D?sseldorf and Quotrix D?sseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that three of the largest data analytical firms have positively evaluated Globex. The firms listed have published the indicated comments reported below on the dates marked summarizing in part extensive analysis now available from many brokerage firms which pay for such analysis.

Data Analyst Firm Report Date Principal Comments
Morningstar Inc. February 23, 2022 $2.69 (Fair Value Estimate) "Globex is valued at a 51% discount."
CFRA February 18, 2022 Strong Buy, "Globex's overall score ranked in the 3rd percentile of all stocks in the model universe. (1 = Best and 100 = Worst)"
Refinitiv Stock Report February 23, 2022 Average Score 10. "GMX is among an exclusive group of 103 stocks awarded our highest score of 10."

Shareholders wishing access to the extensive detailed reports, should contact their broker referencing the data analytical firm giving Globex's name and report date.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, President and CEO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H735
CA3799005093
www.globexmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap