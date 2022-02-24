Benton and Sokoman Complete Recon Drilling at Kraken Pegmatite Field on the Golden Hope Project, Southwestern Newfoundland

Five holes completed; multiple spodumene-bearing dikes intersected

Thunder Bay, February 24, 2022 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, ("the Alliance") are pleased to announce the completion of a 1025 m reconnaissance drilling program testing the recently discovered Kraken Pegmatite Field at the Golden Hope Joint Venture Project in southwestern Newfoundland. This represents the first known drill program directly targeting lithium mineralization in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The five-hole program focused on a 100 m by 100 m area in the vicinity of the initial discovery (map in progress; will be posted asap), which included more than 100 float and outcrop grab samples and composite chip samples, that returned lithium values ranging from 0.05% to 2.37% Li 2 O. Multiple mineralized, spodumene-bearing dikes were intersected in all drill holes ranging from less than 1 m to approximately 8 m in drilled thickness (true thicknesses are not known at this time), from surface to approximately 50 m vertically below surface.





Spodumene (pale-green needle-shaped crystals) in GH-22-01 (depth shown in metres)

Core logging and sampling are ongoing and are expected to be completed in one week. All samples will be shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario for multi-element analysis including lithium, tantalum, cesium, and other rare / critical metals by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS. The Kraken Pegmatite Field has been sampled over a strike length of 2200 metres and an apparent width of 1200 metres, and historical assessment work suggests the field could extend beyond the current limits. Geological mapping and prospecting will be underway, as soon as conditions allow, to further expand the mineralized dike swarm.

The area lies along the Baie d'Est fault system, a gold prospective fault structure in southern Newfoundland that extends through the Sokoman / Benton licenses. Samples of the host rock for the pegmatite dikes, mainly a foliated sericite schist, carrying strong pyrite mineralization, will be analyzed for Au at Activation Laboratories by the fire assay method. Two types of potential gold mineralization have been noted:

1) Pyrite (1-10%), associated with quartz/tourmaline/pyrite (QTP) veins, similar to the mineralization at the Valentine Gold property of Marathon Gold Corporation, 73 km NE

2) Silicification, with disseminated pyrite, similar to the gold mineralization at the past-producing Hope Brook Gold Mine, located 23 km along trend to the SW

Benton's President and CEO Stephen Stares, states: "Even though we only tested a small portion of the Kraken pegmatites, Benton is quite pleased with the data and understanding received in this current program. It's apparent that the Alliance should establish an onsite camp and use a tracked drill rig to test the scale of the Kraken pegmatite swarm more efficiently. In addition, the large zones of silicification and sulphides are a welcome surprise, and it will be interesting to see if there is gold in this mineralized system. We are excited for the future of this project as we get ready to ramp-up exploration in the coming months."

Sokoman's President and CEO Tim Froude, comments: "The Alliance is extremely pleased with the initial drill program at the Kraken Pegmatite Field and looks forward to receiving the analytical results. Through adverse weather conditions, we were able to complete a 1025 m program in five holes (a sixth hole was collared but was abandoned at 38 m due to poor ground conditions) ranging from 182 m to 224 m in length. We have now taken the first major lithium discovery on the Island of Newfoundland from a surface showing to a drilled prospect with only 5% of the known extent of surface mineralization tested, which remains open in all directions. Future drilling at the Kraken Pegmatite Field will follow compilation of all data including assays, recently flown airborne magnetics, LiDAR, high-resolution aerial photography, and proposed mapping in Q2 2022."

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President, and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp. a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.

To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Benton and Sokoman are operating under federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines during the current COVID-19 alert level.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio in Lithium, Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements and currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties for potential long-term cash flow. Benton has also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. Sokoman also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100%-interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

