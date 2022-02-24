Oceanagold Continues To Intercept High-grade Mineralisation At Multiple Haile Underground Drill Targets

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

BRISBANE, Feb. 24, 2022 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on exploration and resource conversion drilling at the Company's Haile Gold Mine ("Haile") in South Carolina, United States. This update reports drill results from Haile Underground targets following the updates last provided on March 31, 2020 ("March 2020 update") and February 27, 2019 ("February 2019 update").

The Company continues to intercept high-grade mineralisation at multiple underground drill targets with significant drill intersections. At the Horseshoe Extension, of the thirteen drill holes completed from the 2021 program, highlights include:

DDH1096: 7.45 g/t gold over 43.4 metres from 338.6 metres

DDH1101: 4.09 g/t gold over 24.7 metres from 284.4 metres

DDH1102: 5.49 g/t gold over 13.4 metres from 404.0 metres

Infill drilling at Palomino continues to improve confidence in grade distribution and continuity of mineralisation. Of the sixteen drill holes completed from the 2021 program, highlights include:

DDH115: 7.77 g/t gold over 101.3 metres from 399.2 metres

DDH1108: 5.91 g/t gold over 67.1 metres from 328.1 metres

DDH1103: 6.39 g/t gold over 51.5 metres from 263.3 metres

Scott Sullivan, Acting President & CEO of OceanaGold said, "We have always seen the underground potential at Haile, and these drill results highlight the future opportunities that exist for the operation. The Horseshoe deposit will be mined first, with the Palomino deposit being the next target for advancement. We have significant potential at both deposits as reflected by the drill results we are reporting today. We look forward to going underground to not only mine higher-grade ore from Horseshoe, but drill test the multiple targets we have identified."

The Company commenced underground exploration in 2016, shortly after acquiring the asset. Since then, the Company has defined a pipeline of opportunities including Horseshoe, Palomino, Horseshoe Extension, and Pisces, all of which are now in various stages of understanding from Probable Reserves (Horseshoe), Inferred Resources (Palomino), resource definition (Horseshoe Extension), and initial drilling (Pisces).

Horseshoe Underground Mine: Horseshoe Underground is scheduled to begin development in 2022 with a Probable Mineral Reserve of 3.4 million tonnes at 3.78 gram per tonne gold ("g/t Au") for 420,000 ounces (Figure 1) released in the 2020 end of year Resource and Reserve Statement on 31 March, 2021. With an undiluted Indicated Resource of 3.3 million tonnes at 4.95 g/t Au for 530,000 ounces, inclusive of Reserves, and an Inferred Resource of 2.1 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au for 300,000 ounces, significant potential remains to convert the Inferred Resources through drilling from underground once the underground development is in place.

Palomino Inferred Resource conversion: Palomino is located approximately 800 metres SW of Horseshoe Reserve, 600 metres from the Horseshoe Extension target and approximately 300 metres below surface (Figure 2 and 3). After Horseshoe, it is the next most advanced underground target with an Inferred Resource reported on March 31, 2020 of 6.5 million tonnes at 2.8 g/t Au for 600,000 ounces. The resources are reported within a Mine Stope Optimised volume using a US$1,700/oz gold price. This target was the focus of resource conversion drilling in 2021.

Since reporting the Inferred Mineral resource on March 31, 2020, 7,046 metres in 16 drill holes has been completed (Figure 2), with a further 11,500 metres planned in 2022. The 2021 drill program focussed on defining and converting Inferred Resources in the higher grade and shallower levels of the deposit as defined by a preliminary and conceptual mine design. An updated resource estimate is expected to be released on March 31, 2022. The 2022 program will focus on resource conversion at deeper levels.

The results for the 2021 Palomino resource conversion drilling program to date have improved confidence in grade distribution and continuity of mineralisation and returned similar grades to historic drilling however, in general, reduced downhole thickness when compared with the resource block model. Significant downhole intersections from the 2021 infill resource conversion program include 7.77 g/t Au over 101.3 metres in hole DDH1115, 5.91 g/t Au over 67.1 metres in hole DDH1108, and 6.39 g/t Au over 51.5 metres in hole DDH1103. The full set of results for the 2021 infill drilling program are presented in Table 1.

The style of mineralisation at Palomino is similar to the Horseshoe deposit, with thick zones of fine-grain gold hosted by pyritic and silicified siltstone and intrusive rocks at the metamorphic volcanic and sedimentary contact (Figure 2). The southeast margin of Palomino is defined by the 70-75o SSE-dipping siltstone-dacite contact. Several 1-25 metre barren sub-vertical NNW-striking post-mineral diabase dikes cut mineralisation.

Horseshoe Extension Target: Horseshoe Extension is located approximately 200 metres SW of the Horseshoe Reserve and has the potential to leverage off future underground development (Figure 3). To date, approximately 15,279 metres and 29 holes have been drilled on the Horseshoe Extension target and have defined a zone of mineralisation that led to resource definition drilling in 2021. No resource estimate has been completed. A further program of 3,500 metres is scheduled in late 2022. Significant downhole intersections from the 2021 program include 7.45 g/t Au over 43.4 metres in hole DDH1096, 4.09 g/t Au over 24.7 metres in hole DDH1101, and 5.49 g/t Au over 13.4 metres in hole DDH1102. The full set of results for the 2021 infill drilling program are presented in Table 1. Mineralisation is similar to the Horseshoe and Palomino deposits, with fine-grained gold hosted in pyritic and silicified mudstones and intrusive rocks. The southeast and upper extents of mineralisation are bounded by the SSE-dipping siltstone-dacite contact. A 5-10 metre barren sub-vertical dike NNE-striking post-mineral diabase dike cuts mineralisation.

Pisces Target: Pisces is located approximately 600 metres SSW of Horseshoe and is in the early stage of target definition. Given its proximity to Horseshoe, other advancing exploration targets and intercepts returned to date, further drilling is envisaged once Palomino and Horseshoe Extension are further advanced and our geological understanding increases. Between December 2011 and August 2012, 2,530 metres in 3 holes were drilled with encouraging downhole intersections including 3.14 g/t gold over 24.4 metres in hole RCT0165, 4.65 g/t Au over 14.4 metres in hole RCT0205, and 7.40 g/t Au over 7.6 metres in hole RCT0209 including 27.22 g/t Au over 1.2 metres (see Figure 4).

Table 1: Summary of Significant Haile Underground Target Intercepts 2021 (Note: All lengths represent downhole thickness)

Drill Hole ID East

NAD83 Z17 (m) North

NAD83 Z17 (m) Collar

RL (m) Az Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold

Grade (g/t) Palomino DDH1094 542824.1 3825991.0 154.7 335 -52 364.1 373.6 9.5 10.94 incl.









365.6 369.1 3.5 28.07 and









387.3 417.8 30.5 1.17 and









420.9 448.3 27.4 3.29 incl.









423.9 431.5 7.6 9.19 and









491.0 497.1 6.1 2.63 DDH1099 542824.5 3825990.8 153.9 331 -55 387.2 421.7 34.6 2.85 DDH1103 542682.5 3826238.3 115.1 167 -80 240.1 256.9 16.8 3.97 and









263.3 314.8 51.5 6.39 DDH1104 542694.8 3826252.0 115.6 166 -81 257.4 302.2 44.8 2.22 and









316.0 325.1 9.1 8.12 DDH1105 542694.5 3826252.6 113.8 170 -80 246.3 253.5 7.2 7.00 and









266.5 325.1 55.6 5.66 incl.









309.9 317.5 7.6 14.09 DDH1106 542661.1 3826229.5 114.0 163 -83 242.7 249.2 6.5 4.73 and









271.6 322.1 50.6 4.61 DDH1108 542742.8 3826317.0 127.2 163 -73 328.1 395.1 67.1 5.91 incl.









347.9 364.0 16.1 11.87 DDH1109 542734.8 3826297.9 126.6 164 -77 278.1 315.1 37.0 4.50 and









387.3 421.4 34.1 4.22 incl.









387.3 392.4 5.2 13.00 DDH1110 542681.9 3826240.0 115.7 167 -83 259.9 287.3 27.4 6.00 incl.









275.1 284.3 9.2 11.89 and









302.2 320.8 18.6 5.19 DDH1111 542743.0 3826317.7 127.5 163 -78 266.3 282.5 16.2 2.96 and









296.1 309.9 13.8 6.19 and









342.4 355.6 13.3 4.80 and









379.1 409.0 29.8 3.64 and









428.8 434.9 6.1 3.04 DDH1112 542676.2 3826274.1 112.9 170 -80 262.1 304.2 42.1 5.20 incl.









291.9 298.8 6.9 18.90 and









317.8 327.8 10.0 6.62 DDH1113 542734.6 3826299.1 127.7 164 -82 300.4 341.4 41.0 1.56 DDH1114 542744.2 3826317.3 125.5 148 -76 283.9 306.8 22.9 2.49 and









316.1 413.1 97.0 2.32 incl.









352.5 356.0 3.5 10.13 DDH1115 542923.8 3826005.1 152.6 334 -56 399.2 500.5 101.3 7.78 incl.









451.7 466.9 15.2 11.32 incl.









489.8 495.9 6.1 32.54 DDH1116 542734.6 3826297.9 125.3 178 -81 286.8 292.7 6.0 3.42 and









304.2 318.1 13.9 5.38 incl.









311.9 314.9 3.0 16.04 DDH1117 542743.6 3826318.2 125.7 142 -82 322.0 355.7 33.7 1.69 and









367.7 383.0 15.2 8.35 incl.









372.3 375.3 3.1 35.23 Drill Hole ID East

NAD83 Z17 (m) North

NAD83 Z17 (m) Collar

RL (m) Az Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold

Grade (g/t) Horseshoe Extension DDH1076 543608.5 3826541.2 161.2 332 -61 515.8 524.5 8.7 4.79 DDH1083 543608.0 3826540.6 161.2 328 -61 502.3 517.0 14.7 4.89 incl.









502.3 506.3 4.0 11.94 DDH1091 543533.8 3826785.2 164.5 280 -75 428.1 438.8 10.7 3.02 DDH1096 543532.2 3826784.8 162.9 280 -71 338.6 382.0 43.4 7.45 incl.









341.7 345.3 3.6 20.05 incl.









352.4 358.4 6.1 17.34 and









391.2 394.3 3.1 8.67 and









409.4 417.1 7.6 1.65 DDH1097 543302.8 3826569.1 100.5 20 -52 382.5 410.5 28.0 2.42 DDH1098 543532.4 3826784.7 162.5 277 -72 404.7 412.9 8.2 8.32 DDH1100 543610.7 3826542.4 162.1 322 -60 495.2 521.9 26.7 1.59 DDH1101 543301.7 3826569.7 101.2 13 -47 284.4 309.1 24.7 4.09 and









326.2 334.5 8.3 4.20 DDH1102 543532.1 3826785.3 162.2 287 -73 404.0 417.4 13.4 5.49 Drill Hole ID East

NAD83 Z17 (m) North

NAD83 Z17 (m) Collar

RL (m) Az Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold

Grade (g/t) Pisces RCT0165 543131.8 3826878.0 153.7 153 -70 684.3 708.7 24.4 3.14 RCT0205 543264.1 3826606.4 154.8 118 -80 720.2 734.6 14.4 4.65 RCT0209 543210.6 3826516.4 155.4 145 -84 598.9 606.5 7.6 7.40 incl.









601.1 602.3 1.2 27.22

All drill data in relation to Haile can be found on the Company's website at http://www.oceanagold.com/investor-centre/filings/. In line with ASX listing requirements, JORC Code Table 1 for Haile exploration results are appended to this release and available on OceanaGold's website at www.oceanagold.com. JORC Table 1 is not required under National Instrument 43-101. Readers are referred to the ASX website at www.asx.com.au or the OceanaGold website at www.oceanagold.com to view JORC Table 1.

