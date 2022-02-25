Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Award of Furnace Contract to Hatch Ltd. For The Araguaia Project

LONDON, February 25, 2022 - Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM), (TSX:HZM) the nickel company focused on Brazil is pleased to announce that, following a competitive tendering process, Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch") has been selected as the furnace supply vendor ("the Furnace Contract") for the Araguaia ferronickel project ("Araguaia" or the "Project").

Hatch is the leading supplier of electric furnaces to the ferronickel industry, with a strong track record in South America, which includes both Anglo American's and Vale's nickel operations in Brazil and South 32's Cerro Matoso operation in Colombia.

Hatch will supply Horizonte with a circular electric arc furnace rated at 60 megawatt, a calcine transfer system to feed the furnace with 835,000 tonnes per annum of calcine and additional services to ensure successful installation and commissioning. This is termed "the Furnace Process Island", where linked process equipment is procured from one supplier to reduce interface risks and ensure that the entire furnace process delivers to nameplate capacity.

As part of the Furnace Contract, Hatch has also been engaged to provide execution phase preparation services including:

Basic engineering of the Furnace Process Island, which has been substantially optimised since the publication of the Project's Feasibility Study.

Planning services to ensure that the furnace components can be supplied and delivered to align with the execution schedule.

Commissioning, operational readiness and production ramp-up planning services for the complete ferronickel facility from initial ore preparation to final product.

In addition to awarding the Furnace Contract, the Company is finalising contracts for Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management, all the other major process equipment, overland power line, earthworks and civil works.

Horizonte's procurement strategy is based on four key principles:

Flowsheet design based on a conventional process that is well within the operating parameters benchmarked throughout the ferronickel industry. The design has been further validated through extensive test work and continuous pilot testing.

Use of leading equipment suppliers and services providers who have a successful track record of delivering ferronickel projects and other major industrial projects in Brazil.

Application of the process island concept, where equipment that is linked together in the flow sheet is procured from one leading vendor, to reduce interface risk also enabling whole systems to be optimised.

Establishment of an Owner's Team of experienced Brazilian and global projects personnel, supported by an expert advisory panel with decades of ferronickel project design, project delivery and operational experience.

Alongside procurement, early works continue on site which include geotechnical drilling, site access upgrades and temporary site facilities. The Project is well positioned to start the main earthworks at the start of the dry season in early Q2 2022.

Horizonte CEO, Jeremy Martin commented: ""Completion of the US$633 million project funding package for the construction of Araguaia was the most significant milestone in Horizonte's journey to date. With an experienced team in place in Brazil, it is the start of a very exciting phase for the Company as the two-year build of Araguaia commences.

During H2 2021, the team undertook an extensive competitive tendering process across the key equipment packages with tier one vendors that make up the process flow sheet for the development of Araguaia. We are pleased to award the Furnace Contract to Hatch and have them as part of the engineering and delivery team, at Araguaia, bringing their significant experience in delivering large scale, successful ferronickel projects. The knowledge and guidance Hatch has already provided in our execution preparation has been invaluable in terms of ensuring the entire production system is fully integrated and performs to plan.

We are bringing together a highly experienced group of partners to operate alongside us as we work to deliver Araguaia safely, on time, on budget and with the ongoing support of our communities. With early works underway we look forward to site ground-breaking and the main earthworks commencing at the beginning of the dry season in early Q2.

With the nickel price reaching decade long highs and the clean energy transition dramatically increasing the demand for nickel in both stainless steel and battery markets, there has never been a better time to be bringing a new, low-carbon, scalable nickel project online. There are very few other projects in the near-term global pipeline that match the economic and sustainability credentials of Araguaia. Whilst we are focused on delivering stage one of the Project, our expanding team is also able to progress our expansion plans to double production at Araguaia alongside bringing Vermelho to a construction decision. It is a very exciting time for the business, and we look forward to keeping investors updated as these workstreams progress."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, as retained in the UK pursuant to S3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM & TSX:HZM) is developing two 100% owned, tier one projects in Parà state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is fully funded and in construction. The project will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year to supply the stainless steel market. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and will produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 50,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte is developing a new nickel district in Brazil that will benefit from established infrastructure, including hydroelectric power available in the Carajás Mining District.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



