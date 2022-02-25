Stone Gold Inc. Announces Management Advisory Team

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 - Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce management advisory team appointments.



Jason Libenson: Capital Markets Advisory Role

Mr. Libenson is a significant shareholder of Stone Gold, he has been involved in the financial services sector over the last ten years, where he served in senior roles for various asset managers. He has experience raising capital for junior mining companies through different investment vehicles such as mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through funds. Mr. Libenson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and resides in Toronto.

Alex Carpenter: Stakeholder Advisory Role

Mr. Carpenter has 35 years of mining operations and corporate experience with Sheridan Platinum Group. He has a wealth of experience in early-stage exploration and stakeholder consultation activities. He is currently a Director of AurCrest Gold Inc. and S2 Minerals Inc.

Delio Tortosa: M.Sc, P.Eng. Geological Advisory Role

Mr. Tortosa is a geological consultant currently specializing in gold, copper, and uranium exploration, with a technical background in the application of geographic information systems and 3D modeling for the geosciences. He has over 30 years of experience, having worked both in the mining and mineral exploration industry, in government as a geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey, as Resident Geologist for the Wawa District, and in academia teaching GPS, GIS and Remote Sensing at Lake Superior State University. Mr. Tortosa holds an Honours B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen's University (1974) and a M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan (1983).

Matt Rees: B.Sc., M.Sc. Geological Advisory Role

Mr. Rees is currently Chief Geologist with Iamgold and a former exploration geologist with Noranda-Falconbridge. Mr. Rees has over 30 years of international exploration and operational experience. He holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Rees will assist in identifying additional Cu/Mo targets on the Copper Road Project.

President & CEO John Timmons comments: "We are pleased to welcome additional experienced, motivated and reputable professionals to assist the Stone Gold Management Team and Board of Directors with developing our copper and gold assets in Batchewana Bay, Ontario."

For further information, please contact:

Mr. John Timmons

President & CEO

Stone Gold Inc.

Cellular (416) 931 2243

Email: ir@stonegold.ca

Web: www.stonegold.ca

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the evaluation and development of mineral exploration projects for precious and base metals in Batchewana Bay north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada

