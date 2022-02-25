York Harbour Metals Updates its USA Ticker Symbol to YORKF

VANCOUVER, February 25th, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV:PXA | OTCPK:PGRCF) (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt:5DE0) is pleased to report that the Company's USA's ticker symbol PGRCF has been updated to "YORKF" effective today February 25th, 2022.

The Company recently changed its name to York Harbour Metals Inc. on February 10th, 2022, to reflect its focus on the past-producing York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. Currently, the Company is completing its Phase 3 drilling program following up on the impressive drill intersections previously reported. A Phase 3 update is expected shortly. The Company has reported assay results on 10 of the 38 completed diamond drill holes from the first two phases of drilling. The remaining holes will be released as they are received.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV:YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals Inc. please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for the French version of this news release, past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by the CEO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.