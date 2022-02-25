Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the MacArthur Copper Project

Vancouver, February 25, 2022 - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company",) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 13, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for the Company's MacArthur Copper Project located in Mason Valley, Nevada.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the MacArthur Copper Project, Mason Valley, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report") and is dated February 25, 2022 with an effective date of January 13, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Mr. Herbert E. Welhener, MMSA-QPM, of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., Mr. Jeffrey Woods, MMSA QP, and Mr. Steven Dischler, PE. The Technical Report is available on Lion CG's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on Lion CG's website at www.lioncg.com.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Project in Montana, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Stephen Goodman

President

