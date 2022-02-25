A year of exploration and development success for Amarillo

This news release should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both are available at www.amarillogold.com, and under our company profile at www.sedar.com.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 -- Several major milestones were achieved in 2021, reported Amarillo Gold Corp. (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) today as it announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

"We had a good year," said Mike Mutchler, Amarillo's Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to develop the Posse Gold Project, which attracted the attention of Hochschild Mining, a leading precious metals Company. As we said late last year when we announced Hochschild's proposed acquisition of Amarillo, we believe Hochschild is the right company to bring Posse into production, and we're looking forward to applying the same disciplined approach to our Lavras do Sul property, through Lavras Gold Corp."

The advancements at Amarillo's flagship Posse Gold Project in 2021 included receiving the License to Install for the Posse Gold Mine and the Posse power line, acquiring almost 100% of the land needed to build the mine, and completing more than 75% of the overall project detailed engineering.

A second new primary gold deposit was also discovered at Mara Rosa, the property that hosts the Posse Gold Deposit. Located 3.5 kilometres northeast of the Posse Gold Deposit, Pastinho is a near-surface tabular shaped deposit striking 1,700 metres in a northeast-southwest direction that dips approximately 60 degrees northwest. Assay results received in October confirmed the continuity and down dip extensions of Pastinho, which is at least 200 metres deep.

Pastinho confirmed that there is more to find at Mara Rosa. It is expected to develop into another source of future ore feed for the Posse mill that could extend Posse's overall mine life and significantly increase the mine's average annual gold production, thus enhancing the project's overall economics.

This exploration and development success culminated in a proposed transformational transaction: the acquisition of Amarillo Gold Corp. by Hochschild Mining plc Under the agreement announced on November 29, Hochschild will acquire all the outstanding shares of Amarillo by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Each share of Amarillo will be exchanged for cash consideration of C$0.40 and one share of a new Brazil-focused exploration company, Lavras Gold Corp. Lavras SpinCo will be capitalized with C$10 million cash and will hold all assets and rights with respect to the Lavras do Sul gold project located in southern Brazil in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The cash consideration (not including the value of the Lavras SpinCo shares) represents a premium of 66% over the 20-trading day volume weighted average trading price of the Amarillo shares on the TSX Venture Exchange of C$0.24 at the time of the announcement. The total transaction value is approximately C$164.5 million, excluding Lavras SpinCo's asset value and C$10 million of cash. It is anticipated that Lavras SpinCo will complete a share consolidation immediately following the completion of the Arrangement.

It's believed that this acquisition realizes the Company's vision of developing Posse into a gold producing mine in a way that:

delivers value to shareholders

honours the Company's commitment to the community where it operates

gives shareholders the opportunity to participate directly in the potential of the Lavras do Sul Gold Project in Brazil.

That highly prospective Lavras do Sul Project will form the basis of Lavras SpinCo.

Lavras hosts 23 targets across 22,000 hectares located in southern Brazil in Rio Grande do Sul state. In 2021, Amarillo consolidated its land position there, and launched a successful exploration program. Drilling was focused on a significant gold-hosting structural zone at Matilde, one of the 23 targets, and completing an NI 43-101 resource for Buti?, a second target, which was filed after year end.

Amarillo has been very fortunate with respect to Covid-19 in 2021. A few of employees in Brazil tested positive for the virus, but all recovered. The Company has had full access to its properties and consultants were able to work without interruption. In Canada, the Toronto-based management team has been working from home since mid-March 2020. So far, Covid-19 has not had a material impact on Amarillo's financial condition or performance.

The Company continues to follow the guidelines set by health authorities where it operates, as well as its own operational and monitoring protocols. Amarillo's personnel are all fully vaccinated. Though it is hard to predict how Covid-19 will impact the Company's exploration and development activities, it's believed any delays will be minimal, though the pandemic's potential impact will continue to be monitored.

At the corporate level, Paulo Serpa, an accomplished mining engineer from Brazil, succeeded Ar?o Portugal as Country Manager for Amarillo's Brazilian subsidiaries at the start of the fourth quarter. Mr. Portugal, however, remains active with the Company, serving as special adviser to the CEO.

Cash on hand at the end of the year was $26 million. Mara Rosa expenditures increased by $2.9 million in Q4 due to $2.2 million continued spending on geotechnical and process plant engineering. Lavras Project costs increased by $1.2 million mostly due to drilling and assay costs, which increased by $0.7 million as drilling continued at the Matilde and Cerrito prospects. Other major expenses in the quarter related to fees associated with the Hochschild transaction.

