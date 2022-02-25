Snowy Owl Gold Corp. Welcomes Luticia Miller to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, February 25, 2022 - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Luticia Miller to the Board of Directors and the resignation of Michael Rosatelli from the Snowy Owl's board, effective February 23, 2022.

Ms. Luticia Miller is an ESG Strategist, champion of the decarbonization of heavy industry, and is the Founder & Principal of NineIrons Solutions, an ESG & Change consultant firm. Her background is primarily in the Energy Construction industry, where she was a leading analyst and PMO specialist. She is a founding team member in a novel renewable energy+agriculture startup addressing energy sovereignty and food security for remote communities.

Luticia is an Executive Board Member for CFAR, the Circle for Aboriginal Relations. She advocates for authentic, relationship-based co-creation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous industry players, prioritizing equity-based partnerships. She also serves on the steering committee of the Alberta IoT Fast Track Program's Angel Investment Group, facilitating investor access to scale-ready, advanced technology innovations from the Alberta ecosystem.

Luticia holds an Executive MBA from the Queen's University, Smith School of Business, and was the recipient of the Sandler Foundations Scholarship-in-Kind for Indigenous Business.

"Snowy Owl thanks Michael for his invaluable contributions to our company over the past year and wish him well with his future endeavours," said David Patterson, Chairman of Snowy Owl's board of directors. "We are very pleased to welcome Luticia Miller to our Board of Directors. Ms. Miller is a highly respected, seasoned professional with valuable experience in energy and technology, amongst other areas. We look forward to the guidance Ms. Miller will provide as Snowy Owl continues to execute its strategy," continued Mr. Patterson.

Stock Options Granted

Snowy Owl Gold also announces the granting of 300,000 incentive stock options to Luticia Miller at an exercise price of $0.05. The Options can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the CSE.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com

