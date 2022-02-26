Bolt Metals Announces Postponement of Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, February 25, 2022 - Bolt Metals Corp. (CSE: BOLT) (FSE: A2QEUB) (OTCQB: PCRCF) ("Bolt" or the "Company") announces it is postponing the annual general and special meeting scheduled for March 29, 2022 (see the Company's press releases of January 13, 2022, February 22, 2022 and December 23, 2021 on its profile at www.sedar.com). Bolt will post notice of a new meeting and record date once one is chosen in accordance with regulatory requirements.

About Bolt Metals

Bolt Metals is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://boltmetals.com/ to find out more.

