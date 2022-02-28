Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) announces that on 23 February 2022 the Company transferred 753,307 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") out of treasury (the "Transfer"), to satisfy exercises of options by employees, including Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Transfer also satisfied awards vesting under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan for a number of employees, including Mr. Flynn and Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Office of the Company.

Mr. Flynn exercised 300,000 options to subscribe for Ordinary Shares in the Company, which were granted at 84.05p each and subsequently sold 241,465 Ordinary Shares at an average approximate price of 135.54p per share, to satisfy the exercise consideration and income tax associated with the options.

In addition, the 16,835 Ordinary Shares awarded to Mr. Flynn and 33,976 Ordinary Shares awarded to Mr. Treger under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan (the "Plan") in relation to their bonuses for the year ended 31 December 2019, announced on 30 January 2020 vested. Under the Plan rules, sufficient Ordinary Shares are automatically sold to satisfy the associated income tax on vesting, as a result 9,155 Ordinary Shares and 18,477 Ordinary Shares were sold on behalf of Mr. Flynn and Mr. Treger respectively, at an average approximate price of 135.54p per share on 23 February 2022.

The Company also received notification that Mr. Flynn acquired 33,779 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an average price of 138p on the 25 February 2022.

After these transactions, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 162,465 Ordinary Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Treger and persons closely associated is 2,156,474 Shares, representing 0.08%, and 1.01% respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Following the above Transfer of treasury shares, the Company's issued capital consisted of 218,110,462 Ordinary Shares, of which 3,876,396 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 214,234,066. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Exercise of options, sale and acquisition of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s) 84.05p 300,000 Sale of shares Price(s) Volume(s) 135.54p 135.54p 241,465 9,155 Acquisition of shares Price(s) Volume(s) 138.00p 33,779 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price See above e. Date of the transaction 23 February 2022 and 25 February 2022 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Julian Treger 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 135.54p 18,477 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 18,477 135.54p e. Date of the transaction 23 February 2022 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

