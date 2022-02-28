Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Vancouver, February 28, 2022 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company has been retained to provide long-range environmental planning advice and services for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada.

2022 drilling will proceed under the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the wholly-owned private ground.





David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "I am very pleased that we are able to engage a firm with the technical depth that the Westland Company provides and the broad experience that EM Strategies has in Nevada. This will help us to maintain a timely program as we expand the emerging porphyry copper district at Majuba Hill."

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

