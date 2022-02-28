Solstice Appoints Lisa Doddridge to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2022 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) ("Solstice", "we", "our" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lisa Doddridge to its board of directors.



Ms. Doddridge was most recently Director, Investor Relations at First Quantum Minerals where she led the team to several investor relations awards in 2020 and helped establish the company as one of the Top 100 in IR in Canada. She has been a dedicated mining executive focused on corporate communications with solid capital markets knowledge and extensive experience engaging with the analyst community and institutional investors globally over a long track record of success in the last 20 years. She has been responsible for the formulation and successful execution of investor relations and communications strategies for several well-known mining companies including several high-profile transactions, totaling more than $5 billion and numerous debt and equity raises of close to $4 billion. Lisa is currently Principal at Bast Consulting in Toronto, Ontario.

David Adamson, Solstice's Board Chair stated, "We are very pleased to have attracted someone of Lisa's calibre and experience to our board. Her skill set compliments our existing, strong technical and capital markets expertise. As part of her role, Lisa will chair a newly formed ESG Committee which will oversee how certain areas of our business support communities and the environment in which we work. The Committee's goal will be to ensure the Company provides the transparency expected by shareholders seeking to align their capital with their values."

Mike Timmins, Solstice's Chief Executive Officer stated, "I am pleased to welcome Lisa to our board of directors and the opportunity for our shareholders to benefit from her award-winning expertise in investor relations and the broadening of our reach to potential investors in other markets. This appointment speaks to the quality of our group, the importance ESG and diversity play in the Company's decision making and the excitement of our exploration projects."

In connection with Ms. Doddridge's appointment, pursuant to Solstice's stock option plan, the Company issued her 500,000 stock options ("Stock Options") exercisable for common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an exercise price of $0.18 expiring in five years vesting in one third vesting immediately, one third after one year and the final one third on the second anniversary. In addition, the Company has granted an additional 500,000 Stock Options on the same terms to one employee and one consultant.

All Stock Options were issued pursuant to the Company's amended and restated incentive Stock Option plan which allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the foregoing grants, the Company has a total of 13,760,000 Stock Options issued and outstanding representing approximately 8.4% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Ms. Doddridge's appointment to the board of directors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is a gold-focused exploration company with quality, district-scale projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 174 km2 Red Lake land position is located on the northern extensions of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario. RLX is approximately 45km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. The Company is funded for phase one drilling in Red Lake. Our newly formed 225km2 Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 23km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and is fully funded for a robust field program in 2022. Our district scale Qaiqtuq Gold Project covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, hosts a 10 km2 gold boulder field and is fully permitted with multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, Canada, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. In October 2021, the Company acquired a royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets located in Ontario and Quebec.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work.

