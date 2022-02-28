Arizona Sonoran Receives Approval of Jurisdictional Determination

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU) ("ASCU" or the "Company"), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer is pleased to announce a positive review of the jurisdictional waters on the Company's newly rezoned LKY, ARCUS and Merrill by the United States Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE"). As a result, all future permitting processes at Cactus will continue to be driven by State and County levels.

USACE evaluated ASCU's plans for the reopening of the Cactus Mine, located 4km west of Casa Grande. The government agency determined that the mine is not located within the jurisdictional Waters of the United States ("WOTUS") and therefore does not require a federal permit under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act.

ASCU VP Sustainability and External Relations, Travis Snider commented "This is a tremendous step forward for the Project. With this final determination by the Army Corps, State and County are the only remaining permits needed to re-open the Cactus Mine. As we advance towards our prefeasibility study, gain a better understanding of the site characteristics, and move closer to making a construction decision, having this certainty is key."

The approved jurisdictional determination ("JD") was issued by the USACE under the statutes regulating WOTUS within the Clean Water Act ("CWA"). In the United States, the CWA is the primary federal law regulating water and the language of the act defines WOTUS as navigable waterways. USACE is the lead agency in evaluating which waterways are navigable.

Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005165/en/

Contact

Adam Hawkins, Communities & Local Media Inquiries

520-689-5022

community@cactusmine.com



Alison Dwoskin, Director, Investor Relations Inquiries

647-233-4348

adwoskin@arizonasonoran.com



George Ogilvie, President, CEO and Director

416-723-0458

gogilvie@arizonasonoran.com