Troilus Reports 92.9% Gold Recovery and 90.4% Copper Recovery From J Zone Pilot Plant Test Program

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF) ("Troilus" or the "Company") is pleased to report excellent metallurgical recovery results for the J Zone as part of an ongoing pilot plant scale metallurgical testing program on each of the main mineral deposits at its 100%-owned Troilus Project, located in northcentral Quebec, Canada. Three composite samples, weighing approximately 3 tonnes (3,000 kg) each, from the three main mineral zones (Z87, J Zone and Southwest Zone) were sent to Eriez's metallurgical test facility in Erie, Pennsylvania, last year to validate the recovery of gold, copper and silver using standard gravity and column flotation technology (see Figure 1). While testing of the Southwest and Z87 zones are currently being finalized, the Company received strong final results from the J Zone composite, where Knelson gravity separation and column flotation tests achieved gold, copper and silver recoveries of 92.9%, 90.4% and 88.8%, respectively. The results of the test program will be used to support the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study, as well as future economic studies.



J Zone Test Program and Results Highlights:

A ~3 tonne (3,000 kg) composite sample of mineralized material from the J Zone, prepared using coarse assay rejects from 1,358 hole intervals to precisely duplicate the various domains of the entire mineralized zone was provided to Eriez for testing

Overall gold recovery of 92.9%, copper recovery 90.4%, and silver recovery of 88.8% was achieved in combined Knelson separation and rougher-scavenger-cleaners column flotation.

These results exceed the recoveries used in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (refer to press release dated August 20, 2020), where the recovery for gold was 90% (combined gravity and flotation), copper was 90%, and silver was 40%.





Justin Reid, President, CEO and Director of Troilus Gold, commented, "We are very encouraged with the high recoveries of gold, copper and silver in the J Zone, achieved with industry standard processing methods, which confirm earlier assumptions for gold and copper recoveries from the PEA and show better than expected results for silver. Based on our previous metallurgical test work, we have a high degree of confidence that the recoveries in the Z87 and Southwest zones will meet or exceed the results announced today, and we look forward to seeing how they could enhance the economic potential of our project as we advance towards the completion of our Pre-Feasibility Study."

J-Zone Composite Sample Composition

The J Zone composite sample weighing approximately 3,000 kg was prepared using coarse assay rejects from 1,358 intervals obtained from 13 different areas of the deposit to precisely duplicate the composition of the entire mineralized zone based on the various domains. In Figure 2, an isometric view of the J Zone shows the sample locations from the various domains.

Figure 1. J Zone Homogenized Ore Sample (top); Rougher-Scavenger Column Flotation (Left); Bulk Milling Circuit (right)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1001a780-b666-4f84-8957-82cd0f2a42ec

Figure 2. Isometric View of J Zone and Domains

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a92e29a-25aa-4048-a48c-f53049a1266d

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph C. Milbourne, Registered Member SME, Manager of Technical Services for Troilus Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km? in the Fr?tet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

