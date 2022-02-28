Contact Gold Announces Filing of Technical Report for Initial Resource Estimate at the Pony Creek Project, Carlin Trend, Nevada

Vancouver, February 28, 2022 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 11, 2022, the Company has filed on SEDAR a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for the Pony Creek gold project located in Elko County, northeastern Nevada, USA.

The 100% owned Pony Creek project is one of the Company's two advanced exploration-stage, Carlin-style gold projects in the Nevada.

Pony Creek is strategically located immediately south of Gold Standard Ventures' South Railroad Project. Gold Standard recently reported results of their feasibility study for the South Railroad Project illustrating a technically straightforward open pit mine and run-of-mine heap leach operation with low capital cost and a rapid payback.

The technical report entitled "Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource, Pony Creek Property, Elko County, Nevada, USA", effective and signed February 24, 2022 (the "Technical Report") was prepared in accordance by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P. Geo., and Fallon T. Clarke, B.Sc., P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience, based in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Technical Report which contains a maiden resource estimate for Pony Creek is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.contactgold.com/projects/pony-creek/.

Key Points:

433,000 total inferred pit constrained ounces at an average grade of 0.52 grams per tonne (g/t) Au utilizing a US$1,600/oz pit shell and cut off grades of 0.14 and 0.22 g/t Au, depending upon recovery profile.

Overall strip ratio of 2.98.

Clear opportunities to expand the footprint of near surface oxidized gold mineralization across Pony Creek. The Stallion Zone is wide open for expansion in all directions, particularly along strike to the North. The Bowl Zone remains open, particularly to the NW in the direction of the Palomino target. Offset and infill drilling of mineralization at Appaloosa, Pony Spur and South Stallion targets.

The project hosts the large-scale undrilled Mustang and Elliot Dome targets, developed by Contact Gold.

The Company has an approved Plan of Operations to conduct drilling at Pony Creek on all the high priority targets developed since 2017, with the drill season at Pony Creek typically running from late May through December.

Contact Gold has completed cyanide solubility assays on all samples with Fire Assays returning greater than 0.1 g/t Au, providing an initial guide to potential recoverability.

The Company has also completed cyanide bottle roll tests on material from the Bowl and Appaloosa Zones, and confirmed the absence of significant amounts of organic carbon within the Pony Creek host rocks.

Future programs will focus on expanding the mineral resources at Pony Creek, through step out drilling at the existing deposits and drill testing the large-scale Mustang and Elliot Dome targets for the first time.

The initial mineral resource estimate for the Pony Creek deposits is summarized in Contact Gold news release dated January 11, 2022, and detailed more thoroughly in the Technical Report.

For a location map of the Pony Creek project, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/nr-20220111-location-map.jpg

For a plan map of the Pony Creek resource areas, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/nr-20220111-plan-map.jpg

For detailed cross sections through the Pony Creek resource areas, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/nr-20220111-detailed-crossection-figure1.jpg

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/nr-20220111-detailed-crossection-figure2.jpg

Qualified Person:

Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

About Pony Creek:

Pony Creek is strategically located immediately south of Gold Standard's Railroad-Pinion Project and totals 8,177 hectares underpinned by a Carlin-type system with an initial inferred gold resource totalling 433,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.52 g/t Au. It is a target rich environment underlain by well known, and newly recognized key regional gold host units including the Webb, Devil's Gate, and the Dark Star Pennsylvania-Permian sedimentary units.

Pony Creek contains large areas of prospective rocks that have gone underexplored in the world-class Carlin Trend of Nevada. Numerous historic drill holes containing long intercepts of gold mineralization remain open for expansion through offset drilling based upon proper stratigraphic and structural understanding of ore controls.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

