Talon Metals Executives to Speak at BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Industry Convenes in Florida a week after the Biden Administration Prioritizes Responsible Domestic Production of Battery Minerals

Tamarack, February 28, 2022 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Henri van Rooyen, and its Chief External Affairs Officer & Head of Climate Strategy, Todd Malan, have both been invited to address the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference taking place this week in Hollywood, Florida. Mr. van Rooyen will be speaking on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 5:00pm EST to update investors attending this mining conference on all recent developments regarding Talon's Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota and the Tamarack Nickel Project's role in the United States' EV battery supply chain. Also on March 1, 2022, at 12:30pm EST, Mr. Malan will be participating in a distinguished panel focusing on Battery Material Supply Chains, panelists will include Andy Miller, COO, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Nick Wells, Global Senior Purchasing Manager, Jaguar Land Rover, Erez Ichilov, Managing Director, Traxys North America and moderator Robin Fiedler, Battery Materials Analyst, BMO Capital Markets.

Talon's participation at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference comes following a remarkable week of high-level US government focus on the development of the domestic EV battery supply chain and critical mineral mining and processing. President Biden kicked-off a week of focus across the US government with a roundtable discussion focused on the importance of domestic mining and recycling of critical battery materials (FACT SHEET: Securing a Made in America Supply Chain for Critical Minerals | The White House). Among many actions announced last week, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the addition of nickel to the US Critical Minerals list, the Department of Defense (DOD) committed to stockpile EV battery materials, the Department of Energy (DOE) committed $44 million toward new R&D for critical mineral extraction and the Department of Energy (DOE) also outlined how it will begin to allocate over $3 billion in funding for EV battery material processing and recycling. During the discussion with President Biden and in the White House fact sheet, Talon and the Tamarack Nickel Project were cited as an example of responsible mine development in regards to Talon's workforce development agreement with the US Steelworkers union (Talon Metals and Steelworkers Union Partner to Advance the Tamarack Nickel Project for US EV Battery Supply Chain - Talon Metals Corp.).

The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference connects mining companies with institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts. More information on the conference can be found at the following URL link: BMO Capital Markets to Host 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference | BMO Capital Markets.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com/.

