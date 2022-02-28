Donlin Gold Announces Final Assay Results for 2021 Drill Program

ANCHORAGE, Feb. 28, 2022 - Donlin Gold LLC ("Donlin Gold"), owned 50:50 by Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NovaGold Resources Inc. ("NOVAGOLD") (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report the release of the final set of assay results from the 2021 drill program. The remaining assay results for the 22 partial drill holes reported in previous releases and complete assay results for the final 21 drill holes of the 2021 drill program are reported below.

Comprehensive 79-hole, 24,264-meter 2021 drill program produced multiple high-grade gold intercepts. The results support the existing global resource estimate, the recent modelling concepts, and strategic mine planning work

With extensive communication and the application of health and safety protocols, COVID-19 cases at site during 2021 were minimal and there were no lost-time incidents

With the largest project budget in more than a decade, the owners have a plan in place to advance the Donlin Gold project up the value chain in 2022 and position the project to be able to proceed with the preparation of an updated feasibility study, subject to Donlin Gold LLC Board approval

Donlin Gold partnered with local communities in 2021 to provide support and resources in health and safety, environmental management, training and education, as well as cultural initiatives in the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region

Additional State permits for the project were received at the end of 2021 - the Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued two Special Area Permits required for pipeline facilities. In December 2021, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation approved a third extension of the air quality permit



Statements by the Owners

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said, "It is encouraging to see a significant drill program for 2022 to further increase our understanding of the ore body, driven by our knowledge gained from the 2021 drill program. This year's drilling campaign will focus on the potential upside of the Acma pit at depth, where there is still limited drilling, focusing on the upside for the pit. We will also focus on grid drilling on Lewis and Divide as we also look to un constrain the pit with additional at depth targets. This significant program for 2022 will help guide us on future drill targets and the path forward with the project."

Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD's President and CEO, said, "The 2021 drill campaign finished strong with some high-grade intercepts and some of the best drill results for an open-pit gold project industrywide. The increased level of activity, with approximately 65 people on site for the 2022 field season and three of four drill rigs operating at Donlin Gold, continues to build momentum and excitement for the future of the project. It is invigorating to have drills turning for the first winter program in years. We are grateful to our Native Corporation partners at Calista Corporation ("Calista") and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), as well as to our contractors, suppliers, local and State partners, who have supported the project and worked with us to reach these important milestones. With activities well laid out for the year ahead, our combined experienced team will continue to advance Donlin Gold up the value chain."

Dan Graham, General Manager of Donlin Gold added, "The expanded 2021 drill program was a success because of the incredible work by the Donlin Gold team, Calista and TKC, and our collective dedication to the highest standards of safety, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. We are grateful that, even while expanding the 2021 drill program mid-summer, COVID-19 cases at site were minimal and there were no lost-time incidents. Once built, the Donlin Gold project is expected to provide significant benefits for the Y-K region and the State of Alaska for generations to come."

2021 Drill Program Advances Project Knowledge and Lays Foundation for Larger 2022 Program

The 2021 drill program was completed in September with 79 holes drilled for a total of 24,264 meters. The final set of assay results released today includes assays for 21 complete holes and 22 partial holes, encompassing the remaining approximate 8,500 meters of length drilled. The primary objective of the 2021 drill program was to validate recent geologic modeling concepts to support future feasibility work and test for extensions of high-grade zones.

The original 2021 drill program was expanded by 13 drill holes to improve our understanding of the structural controls on mineralization. This additional drilling has been instrumental in supporting our updated ore domaining approach and will be expanded in 2022. The drill program included confirmation and extension drilling that focused on further testing of orebody continuity and structural controls, as well as data collection for geotechnical and geometallurgical purposes.

The success of the expanded 2021 drill program delivered excellent drill results facilitated by our efficient and effective onsite team with great attention to the health and safety of our workforce. During the 2021 drill program season, 70 percent of Donlin Gold direct hires were Alaska Natives from 20 Y-K communities. Out of approximately 171,310 hours worked, we recorded four cases of COVID-19 at the Donlin Gold project site. The affected individuals fully recovered. Credit must go to all our dedicated partners, in particular Calista and TKC, as well as other Tribal groups in the Y-K region who share the objective of protecting community health and safety. Donlin Gold continues to implement strict COVID-19 mitigation protocols to keep employees, their families, contractors, and members of the community safe and healthy.

Once the 2021 drill data has been incorporated into an updated resource model, it is anticipated that the owners will determine updated mining schedules and life of mine business plans prior to shifting to an updated feasibility study, subject to a formal decision by the Donlin Gold LLC Board to proceed.

Five of the top intervals received from the final set of 2021 assay results released today include:

DC21-2017 intersected 19.00 m grading 18.23 g/t gold starting at 144.53 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 14.31 m grading 23.49 g/t gold starting at 144.53 m drilled depth;

DC21-1994 intersected 77.56 m grading 3.51 g/t gold starting at 262.56 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 7.91 m grading 12.39 g/t gold starting at 322.94 m drilled depth;

DC21-2015 intersected 43.01 m grading 5.04 g/t gold starting at 27.16 m drilled depth, including a sub interval of 5.99 m grading 11.81 g/t gold starting at 29.22 m drilled depth;

DC21-2019 intersected 28.23 m grading 4.40 g/t gold starting at 156.26 m drilled depth; and,

DC21-1998 intersected 45.83 m grading 3.04 g/t gold starting at 103.55 m drilled depth.

• Earlier assay results from the 2021 drill program were disclosed in media releases on September 2 and December 1, 2021

• Drill-hole collar locations and five of the top intervals since December 1, 2021 are shown in Figure 1; and a longitudinal section view of the ACMA and Lewis Deposits is shown in Figure 2

• Drill-hole orientations, depths and significant intervals are shown in the Appendix at the end of this release, in Tables 1, 2, and 3

In Partnership with Local Communities, Donlin Gold Provided Extensive Support to the Y-K Region

Donlin Gold worked with its Alaska Native partners, Calista and TKC, as well as other key representatives of Y-K communities, to support health and safety, environmental management, training and education, and cultural initiatives in the Y-K region.

Some of these initiatives included: i) the sponsorship of the Calricaraq ("to practice good health") team from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation to travel to area villages to support residents and families who have lost loved ones to suicide - a heightened challenge in remote villages, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic; ii) sponsoring and participating in the Lower Kuskokwim School District's annual College and Career fair, held virtually this year due to Covid, with 42 vendors and 100 students in attendance; iii) partnering with KSKO Radio to purchase and distribute hand-held radios for five middle Kuskokwim villages, expanding the reach of public radio to communities where internet connectivity is lacking; and iv) collaborating with 26 villages throughout the Y-K region in the fourth annual "In It For The Long Haul" backhaul project last summer to remove 180,000 pounds of hazardous and electronic waste - the most waste ever removed in a single season since the project inception.

Donlin Gold 2022 Project Budget is Largest in Over a Decade

The 2022 budget for Donlin Gold LLC (on a 100% basis) is set at $60 million, split equally by the two owners. It is the largest project budget in more than a decade and is designed to update geologic modelling and interpretation work for an updated resource model and includes engineering activities for use in an updated project feasibility study. Approximately 34,000 meters of in-pit, and below-pit drilling is planned under the current scope, as well as support for fieldwork and permitting for the Alaska Dam Safety Certifications, environmental studies, and external affairs efforts.

The owners will continue to advance the Donlin Gold project as they have done for many years in a financially disciplined manner with a strong focus on engineering excellence, environmental stewardship, a strong safety culture, and active community engagement.

About Donlin Gold

The Donlin Gold project is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the U.S. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than five percent of Donlin Gold's land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.

Donlin Gold supports the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins Donlin Gold's approach to developing the project and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is held. An important factor that distinguishes Donlin Gold from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities five decades ago. Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights and some of the surface land rights, and TKC, a collection of 10 village corporations, which owns most of the surface land rights, and is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships to Calista and TKC Shareholders, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC. These agreements also include royalties which are subject to a revenue-sharing structure established in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971, which resolved Alaska Native land claims and allotted 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region is exemplified by Donlin Gold's support of TKC's initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of the commitment to sustainable and responsible development of the Donlin Gold project for the benefit of all stakeholders.



1 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report (as defined herein). Donlin Gold measured resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and indicated resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which Barrick and NOVAGOLD each own 50%. Exclusive of mineral reserves, Donlin Gold possesses measured resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and indicated resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t. Mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

FIGURE 1 Drill Hole Collar Locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e280a5c1-83bd-4f25-b225-ca9eed8a1d15

Depicted grid system is based on NAD83 UTM zone 4N coordinates. Longitudinal Section View orientation below taken at A - A' orientation depicted above.

FIGURE 2 Longitudinal Section View of the ACMA and Lewis Deposits is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4109896e-bd29-46ce-8866-887a3c62d6c6

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC procedures for the 2021 Donlin Gold project drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 94% core recovery was achieved during the 2021 drill program. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. Samples were primarily collected on one- to two-meter lengths. Sampled half-core was crushed in Bureau Veritas' Fairbanks, Alaska sample preparation facility. Crushed samples were sent to a Bureau Veritas lab in either Vancouver, British Columbia or Juneau, Alaska for pulverizing and gold assays and pulverized splits to an ALS Limited lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analysis. At least 14 quality control samples (four standards, four coarse blanks, two pulp blanks, two coarse duplicates, and two pulp duplicates) were inserted into each batch of 80 samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.

Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by Boart Longyear drill operators, and collar surveys were completed on all holes by Professional Licensed Surveyors from Brice Engineering LLC.

Each of Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.

Scientific and Technical Information

In mid-2021, NOVAGOLD engaged Wood Canada Limited ("Wood") to update the Second Updated Feasibility Study on Donlin Gold completed in 2011 (the "2011 Technical Report"). This update resulted in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the "2021 Technical Report"). In 2021, NOVAGOLD also engaged Wood to prepare a Donlin Gold technical report summary in accordance with Subpart 229.1300 of Regulation S-K - Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations ("S-K 1300") as of November 30, 2021. The resulting report is titled "S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA" ("S-K 1300 Report"), current as of November 30, 2021. Wood incorporated 2020 costs and new gold price guidance to meet the NOVAGOLD's reporting requirements. The resultant 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report showed no material change to the previously reported mineral resources or mineral reserves.

NOVAGOLD is a registrant with the SEC and is reporting its exploration results, Mineral Resources, and Mineral Reserves in accordance with S-K 1300 as of November 30, 2021. While the S-K 1300 rules are similar to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") rules in Canada, they are not identical and therefore two reports have been produced for the Donlin Gold project.

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report. Henry Kim, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, Wood Canada Limited; Mike Woloschuk, P.Eng., VP Global Business Development & Consulting, Wood Group USA, Inc.; and Kirk Hanson, MBA, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, Wood Group USA, Inc. are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the 2021 Technical Report, and each is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Wood prepared the S-K 1300 Report.

Paul Chilson, P.E., who is the Manager, Mine Engineering for NOVAGOLD and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2021 Donlin Gold project drill program, the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling program, he has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Octavia Bath, P.Geo., who is a Barrick Mineral Resource Manager and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

APPENDIX

TABLE 1

Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths for Non-ACMA Grid Holes

Hole Azimuth (?) Inclination (?) Depth (m) DC21-1952 349 74 319.7 DC21-1953 302 70 222.5 DC21-1954 353 60 480.4 DC21-1955 128 56 313.3 DC21-1956B 335 65 315.3 DC21-1957 281 66 223.7 DC21-1958 332 54 350.2 DC21-1959 356 59 483.1 DC21-1960 351 60 214.9 DC21-1961 164 59 291.4 DC21-1962 231 58 289.3 DC21-1963A 188 71 224.9 DC21-1964 349 56 469.5 DC21-1965 191 72 225.3 DC21-1966 346 79 150.0 DC21-1967A 330 55 350.2 DC21-1968 162 46 177.7 DC21-1969 282 56 549.9 DC21-1970 272 63 306.0 DC21-1971 160 57 274.5 DC21-1972 345 62 349.9 DC21-1973 350 60 255.1 DC21-1974 309 68 206.7 DC21-1975 141 57 322.8 DC21-1976 274 60 502.3 DC21-1977 3 68 350.2 DC21-1978 29 61 324.9 DC21-1979 355 58 274.9 DC21-1980 353 66 353.0 DC21-1981 282 84 254.8 DC21-1982 356 58 224.9 DC21-1983A 350 66 400.1 DC21-1984 23 66 443.0 DC21-1985 168 49 249.9 DC21-1986 276 70 399.9 DC21-1987 345 66 399.9 DC21-1988 153 56 279.2 DC21-1989 7 64 349.9 DC21-1990 346 69 342.3 DC21-1991 165 59 322.5 DC21-1992 340 61 349.9 DC21-1993A 321 63 409.4 DC21-1994 293 66 504.1 DC21-1995 155 62 279.8 DC21-1998 352 58 326.9 DC21-1999 154 57 422.9 DC21-2000 341 64 438.9 DC21-2001 9 65 299.9 DC21-2002 333 57 214.9 DC21-2003 341 67 403.0 DC21-2004 137 58 300.1 DC21-2005 346 58 245.4 DC21-2006 339 65 249.9 DC21-2007 354 67 434.8 DC21-2008 9 74 200.0 DC21-2010 145 58 303.3 DC21-2013 142 57 276.2 DC21-2017 347 67 316.4 DC21-2019 230 64 275.2

TABLE 2

Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths for ACMA Grid Holes

Hole Azimuth (?) Inclination (?) Depth (m) DC21-2009 334 60 289.3 DC21-2011 331 57 280.1 DC21-2012 331 61 272.5 DC21-2014 333 59 274.9 DC21-2015 333 58 270.1 DC21-2016 330 57 249.9 DC21-2018 335 60 264.9 DC21-2020 334 59 260.0 DC21-2021 334 57 254.8 DC21-2022 336 59 254.5 DC21-2023 334 58 248.1 DC21-2024 330 58 258.8 DC21-2025 334 56 252.4 DC21-2026 334 59 244.8 DC21-2027 333 56 268.8 DC21-2028 342 60 245.1 DC21-2029 332 56 245.1 DC21-2030A 333 60 239.9 DC21-2031 336 57 260.3 DC21-2032 333 56 240.5

* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.







TABLE 3

2021 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals

Hole ID Domain From

(Meters) To

(Meters) Length

(Meters) Au Grade

(Au g/t) DC21-1952 ACMA 50.15 68.65 18.50 1.90 Reported 9/2 DC21-1952 117.90 134.95 17.05 3.19 Reported 9/2 DC21-1952 229.35 246.05 16.70 1.60 Reported 9/2 DC21-1952 252.05 273.35 21.30 3.07 Reported 9/2 DC21-1952 TOTAL 73.55 2.47 DC21-1954 Divide 43.06 63.51 20.45 1.46 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 75.35 81.95 6.60 4.34 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 90.07 97.60 7.53 3.04 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 118.60 147.22 28.62 1.81 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 151.25 158.98 7.73 1.65 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 267.65 272.80 5.15 2.94 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 285.80 296.80 11.00 3.71 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 353.46 359.84 6.38 2.87 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 427.42 431.14 3.72 3.16 Reported 9/2 DC21-1954 TOTAL 97.18 2.39 DC21-1955 ACMA 70.45 74.45 4.00 3.06 Reported 9/2 DC21-1955 110.55 125.21 14.66 4.51 Reported 9/2 DC21-1955 179.58 182.58 3.00 4.91 Reported 9/2 DC21-1955 218.66 224.00 5.34 7.06 Reported 9/2 DC21-1955 TOTAL 27.00 4.84 DC21-1956B Divide 7.83 21.01 13.18 2.49 DC21-1956B 31.01 59.74 28.73 3.16 DC21-1956B 95.05 110.30 15.25 4.79 Reported 12/1 DC21-1956B 190.97 208.90 17.93 2.53 Reported 9/2 DC21-1956B 260.50 275.66 15.16 2.20 Reported 9/2 DC21-1956B TOTAL 90.25 3.05 DC21-1957 ACMA 139.92 142.92 3.00 22.25 Reported 9/2 DC21-1957 TOTAL 3.00 22.25 DC21-1958 Divide 22.46 30.30 7.84 2.07 Reported 9/2 DC21-1958 108.18 119.70 11.52 3.27 Reported 9/2 DC21-1958 132.80 136.40 3.60 1.69 Reported 9/2 DC21-1958 210.10 223.93 13.83 5.55 Reported 9/2 DC21-1958 260.56 266.87 6.31 1.36 Reported 9/2 DC21-1958 288.31 294.44 6.13 1.28 Reported 9/2 DC21-1958 TOTAL 49.23 3.11 DC21-1959 Divide 44.75 48.75 4.00 2.76 Reported 9/2 DC21-1959 199.66 213.88 14.22 4.92 Reported 9/2 DC21-1959 279.20 284.07 4.87 1.45 Reported 9/2 DC21-1959 361.20 369.37 8.17 1.48 Reported 9/2 DC21-1959 378.85 403.29 24.44 14.65 Reported 9/2 including 386.79 393.29 6.50 33.52 Reported 9/2 DC21-1959 TOTAL 55.70 8.22 DC21-1960 ACMA 27.74 39.93 12.19 4.55 Reported 9/2 DC21-1960 138.20 147.68 9.48 2.52 Reported 9/2 DC21-1960 TOTAL 21.67 3.66 DC21-1961 Lewis 158.29 173.69 15.40 1.25 Reported 9/2 DC21-1961 275.54 281.28 5.74 42.24 Reported 9/2 including 275.54 280.28 4.74 50.76 Reported 9/2 DC21-1961 TOTAL 21.14 12.38 DC21-1962 Lewis 159.71 193.08 33.37 5.21 Reported 9/2 DC21-1962 201.08 229.92 28.84 5.39 including 216.90 220.90 4.00 16.18 DC21-1962 TOTAL 62.21 5.29 DC21-1963A ACMA 114.30 155.27 40.97 10.54 Reported 9/2 including 117.24 132.20 14.96 22.22 Reported 9/2 DC21-1963A 167.22 171.22 4.00 1.73 Reported 9/2 DC21-1963A TOTAL 44.97 9.76 DC21-1964 Divide 75.11 83.10 7.99 3.11 Reported 9/2 DC21-1964 93.10 100.70 7.60 1.40 Reported 9/2 DC21-1964 110.65 148.50 37.85 6.28 Reported 12/1 including 110.65 118.60 7.95 15.99 Reported 12/1 including 143.37 146.50 3.13 10.21 Reported 12/1 DC21-1964 161.50 167.25 5.75 2.96 Reported 12/1 DC21-1964 219.68 237.35 17.67 5.06 Reported 9/2 DC21-1964 255.59 304.70 49.11 4.88 Reported 9/2 including 275.00 278.30 3.30 25.25 Reported 9/2 DC21-1964 379.76 385.00 5.24 1.95 Reported 9/2 DC21-1964 TOTAL 131.21 4.80 DC21-1965 ACMA 143.64 146.85 3.21 6.42 Reported 9/2 DC21-1965 151.41 172.21 20.80 8.30 Reported 9/2 including 166.12 171.16 5.04 11.48 Reported 9/2 DC21-1965 TOTAL 24.01 8.05 DC21-1966 Lewis 83.00 89.00 6.00 30.80 Reported 9/2 DC21-1966 TOTAL 6.00 30.80 DC21-1967A Divide 32.81 36.78 3.97 3.28 Reported 9/2 DC21-1967A 77.72 86.00 8.28 2.68 Reported 9/2 DC21-1967A 111.13 117.15 6.02 1.59 Reported 9/2 DC21-1967A 202.15 208.80 6.65 5.53 Reported 9/2 DC21-1967A 256.37 268.34 11.97 2.70 Reported 9/2 DC21-1967A 298.99 304.95 5.96 3.15 Reported 9/2 DC21-1967A TOTAL 42.85 3.10 DC21-1968 Lewis 33.70 36.75 3.05 13.39 Reported 9/2 DC21-1968 TOTAL 3.05 13.39 DC21-1969 ACMA 125.67 140.95 15.28 3.52 Reported 12/1 DC21-1969 175.35 233.20 57.85 2.22 Reported 12/1 DC21-1969 252.30 287.37 35.07 2.68 Reported 9/2 DC21-1969 295.80 320.84 25.04 2.36 Reported 9/2 DC21-1969 326.84 354.00 27.16 7.97 Reported 9/2 including 330.40 343.79 13.39 14.88 Reported 9/2 DC21-1969 400.51 448.29 47.78 9.00 Reported 9/2 including 401.43 407.41 5.98 18.07 Reported 9/2 including 414.41 426.39 11.98 13.85 Reported 9/2 including 442.63 448.29 5.66 11.25 Reported 9/2 DC21-1969 457.80 467.56 9.76 1.62 Reported 9/2 DC21-1969 477.00 480.41 3.41 2.53 Reported 9/2 DC21-1969 TOTAL 221.35 4.55 DC21-1970 ACMA 8.50 14.50 6.00 2.40 Reported 9/2 DC21-1970 20.37 33.40 13.03 3.57 Reported 9/2 DC21-1970 41.40 49.08 7.68 11.61 Reported 9/2 including 44.88 49.08 4.20 18.92 Reported 9/2 DC21-1970 69.70 161.72 92.02 7.75 Reported 9/2 including 70.70 73.90 3.20 29.16 Reported 9/2 including 81.90 84.91 3.01 14.01 Reported 9/2 including 104.85 108.50 3.65 12.50 Reported 9/2 including 146.03 151.21 5.18 33.74 Reported 9/2 DC21-1970 173.19 192.34 19.15 12.57 Reported 12/1 including 179.19 191.34 12.15 17.28 Reported 12/1 DC21-1970 199.30 222.31 23.01 2.53 Reported 12/1 DC21-1970 TOTAL 160.89 7.22 DC21-1971 Lewis 10.30 24.34 14.04 2.70 Reported 9/2 DC21-1971 54.27 66.15 11.88 4.47 Reported 9/2 DC21-1971 128.86 139.97 11.11 4.41 Reported 9/2 DC21-1971 242.75 251.08 8.33 2.14 Reported 9/2 DC21-1971 263.68 267.63 3.95 1.51 Reported 9/2 DC21-1971 TOTAL 49.31 3.32 DC21-1972 Lewis 142.08 149.95 7.87 12.03 Reported 9/2 including 142.08 146.89 4.81 17.59 Reported 9/2 DC21-1972 174.77 177.87 3.10 3.06 Reported 9/2 DC21-1972 247.40 259.40 12.00 5.68 Reported 9/2 DC21-1972 TOTAL 22.97 7.50 DC21-1973 Lewis 4.42 12.04 7.62 2.07 Reported 9/2 DC21-1973 22.00 37.00 15.00 3.58 Reported 9/2 DC21-1973 61.50 65.15 3.65 18.87 Reported 12/1 DC21-1973 96.58 109.58 13.00 8.59 Reported 12/1 including 100.58 104.90 4.32 20.72 Reported 12/1 DC21-1973 137.57 146.57 9.00 6.52 Reported 12/1 including 138.57 141.57 3.00 12.07 Reported 12/1 DC21-1973 152.57 156.57 4.00 1.94 Reported 12/1 DC21-1973 164.57 168.57 4.00 1.89 Reported 12/1 DC21-1973 204.60 209.60 5.00 1.61 Reported 9/2 DC21-1973 239.40 243.40 4.00 5.78 Reported 9/2 DC21-1973 TOTAL 65.27 5.44 DC21-1974 ACMA 18.02 31.05 13.03 4.95 Reported 9/2 DC21-1974 102.50 106.50 4.00 5.23 Reported 9/2 DC21-1974 TOTAL 17.03 5.01 DC21-1975 Lewis 176.40 182.00 5.60 6.69 Reported 12/1 DC21-1975 193.60 209.79 16.19 4.33 Reported 12/1 DC21-1975 TOTAL 21.79 4.94 DC21-1976 ACMA 23.44 27.44 4.00 6.63 Reported 9/2 DC21-1976 158.80 167.34 8.54 2.38 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 183.25 194.25 11.00 2.30 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 205.65 215.65 10.00 2.27 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 223.65 229.60 5.95 1.26 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 251.55 257.50 5.95 3.40 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 270.35 327.60 57.25 6.87 Reported 12/1 including 288.95 293.00 4.05 18.13 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 341.60 366.90 25.30 4.77 Reported 12/1 including 342.39 346.00 3.61 12.92 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 372.85 407.30 34.45 5.54 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 449.98 474.75 24.77 5.34 Reported 12/1 DC21-1976 TOTAL 187.21 5.13 DC21-1977 Divide 61.82 65.82 4.00 4.07 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 85.35 90.35 5.00 1.52 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 103.58 113.00 9.42 2.65 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 117.80 130.45 12.65 2.67 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 140.35 150.35 10.00 2.03 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 175.70 179.70 4.00 8.78 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 187.70 198.02 10.32 3.66 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 202.08 206.71 4.63 2.46 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 221.25 228.99 7.74 9.57 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 293.95 300.80 6.85 8.92 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 315.80 329.33 13.53 6.48 Reported 9/2 including 325.33 328.33 3.00 27.33 Reported 9/2 DC21-1977 TOTAL 88.14 4.65 DC21-1978 ACMA 144.57 164.60 20.03 3.14 Reported 12/1 DC21-1978 240.50 250.30 9.80 12.53 Reported 12/1 including 242.50 249.30 6.80 16.92 Reported 12/1 DC21-1978 TOTAL 29.83 6.23 DC21-1979 Divide 4.11 10.52 6.41 3.71 Reported 12/1 DC21-1979 38.40 56.92 18.52 1.43 Reported 12/1 DC21-1979 70.85 78.75 7.90 3.12 Reported 12/1 DC21-1979 100.72 123.85 23.13 7.63 Reported 12/1 including 106.72 111.35 4.63 20.03 Reported 12/1 DC21-1979 165.51 172.85 7.34 2.87 Reported 12/1 DC21-1979 TOTAL 63.30 4.30 DC21-1980 Lewis 14.44 30.44 16.00 6.78 Reported 12/1 including 20.44 24.44 4.00 14.80 Reported 12/1 DC21-1980 38.04 49.00 10.96 4.30 Reported 12/1 DC21-1980 108.00 114.40 6.40 12.61 Reported 12/1 DC21-1980 138.52 151.56 13.04 3.74 Reported 9/2 DC21-1980 170.22 174.00 3.78 3.59 Reported 9/2 DC21-1980 202.00 206.00 4.00 2.09 Reported 9/2 DC21-1980 264.70 279.50 14.80 2.96 Reported 12/1 DC21-1980 285.40 289.35 3.95 2.25 Reported 12/1 DC21-1980 293.40 305.58 12.18 19.02 Reported 12/1 including 300.29 304.94 4.65 36.53 Reported 12/1 DC21-1980 318.25 343.40 25.15 5.06 Reported 12/1 including 328.57 333.03 4.46 15.88 Reported 12/1 DC21-1980 TOTAL 110.26 6.52 DC21-1981 ACMA 5.79 33.55 27.76 1.89 Reported 9/2 DC21-1981 38.64 81.24 42.60 1.91 Reported 9/2 DC21-1981 100.50 106.50 6.00 5.93 Reported 12/1 DC21-1981 120.24 126.08 5.84 1.28 Reported 12/1 DC21-1981 169.10 172.13 3.03 2.26 Reported 12/1 DC21-1981 TOTAL 85.23 2.16 DC21-1982 Lewis 2.44 6.44 4.00 6.46 Reported 12/1 DC21-1982 70.00 93.21 23.21 2.89 Reported 12/1 DC21-1982 167.84 170.86 3.02 14.62 Reported 12/1 DC21-1982 174.93 180.44 5.51 7.01 Reported 12/1 DC21-1982 TOTAL 35.74 4.92 DC21-1983A Lewis 113.23 124.27 11.04 1.73 Reported 12/1 DC21-1983A 290.00 301.00 11.00 5.42 Reported 12/1 DC21-1983A 305.31 317.31 12.00 2.43 Reported 12/1 DC21-1983A TOTAL 34.04 3.17 DC21-1984 Divide 403.50 407.55 4.05 1.24 DC21-1984 425.87 437.24 11.37 1.92 DC21-1984 TOTAL 15.42 1.74 DC21-1985 Lewis 12.95 24.99 12.04 2.94 Reported 12/1 DC21-1985 53.78 58.00 4.22 7.22 Reported 12/1 DC21-1985 62.94 98.30 35.36 3.41 DC21-1985 126.80 132.89 6.09 3.46 DC21-1985 TOTAL 57.71 3.60 DC21-1986 ACMA 16.00 45.50 29.50 4.03 including 28.00 32.85 4.85 11.88 DC21-1986 49.53 54.55 5.02 2.64 DC21-1986 70.60 74.27 3.67 6.26 DC21-1986 128.10 139.54 11.44 1.57 Reported 12/1 DC21-1986 154.60 158.68 4.08 2.62 Reported 12/1 DC21-1986 177.45 191.11 13.66 2.88 Reported 12/1 DC21-1986 209.85 225.85 16.00 2.96 Reported 12/1 DC21-1986 234.80 244.50 9.70 7.12 Reported 12/1 DC21-1986 251.10 300.80 49.70 3.96 Reported 12/1 DC21-1986 TOTAL 142.77 3.76 DC21-1987 Divide 58.87 64.80 5.93 3.00 Reported 12/1 DC21-1987 185.49 195.84 10.35 1.88 Reported 12/1 DC21-1987 225.40 230.83 5.43 1.07 Reported 12/1 DC21-1987 TOTAL 21.71 1.99 DC21-1988 Lewis 131.12 144.70 13.58 1.25 Reported 12/1 DC21-1988 TOTAL 13.58 1.25 DC21-1989 Divide 135.34 148.60 13.26 5.63 Reported 12/1 DC21-1989 156.16 169.45 13.29 2.82 Reported 12/1 DC21-1989 175.45 192.02 16.57 3.76 Reported 12/1 DC21-1989 TOTAL 43.12 4.04 DC21-1990 Divide 5.35 9.62 4.27 1.94 Reported 12/1 DC21-1990 45.45 57.30 11.85 6.57 Reported 12/1 DC21-1990 70.66 74.62 3.96 6.06 Reported 12/1 DC21-1990 79.49 83.49 4.00 4.70 Reported 12/1 DC21-1990 100.42 106.95 6.53 1.00 Reported 12/1 DC21-1990 TOTAL 30.61 4.43 DC21-1991 Lewis 8.20 11.86 3.66 5.11 Reported 12/1 DC21-1991 247.58 251.60 4.02 1.51 Reported 12/1 DC21-1991 257.45 277.56 20.11 1.40 Reported 12/1 DC21-1991 294.74 298.36 3.62 1.62 Reported 12/1 DC21-1991 TOTAL 31.41 1.87 DC21-1992 Divide 63.89 66.95 3.06 2.89 Reported 12/1 DC21-1992 74.43 97.68 23.25 3.96 Reported 12/1 DC21-1992 124.36 140.72 16.36 2.97 Reported 12/1 DC21-1992 170.65 174.96 4.31 5.58 Reported 12/1 DC21-1992 264.57 281.86 17.29 4.66 Reported 12/1 DC21-1992 TOTAL 64.27 3.95 DC21-1993A Divide 94.63 111.67 17.04 2.76 Reported 12/1 DC21-1993A 131.37 135.35 3.98 2.18 Reported 12/1 DC21-1993A 229.23 237.20 7.97 1.24 Reported 12/1 DC21-1993A TOTAL 28.99 2.26 DC21-1994 ACMA 0.00 33.53 33.53 5.89 Reported 12/1 including 9.24 15.30 6.06 15.22 Reported 12/1 DC21-1994 237.37 256.84 19.47 3.54 DC21-1994 262.56 340.12 77.56 3.51 including 322.94 330.85 7.91 12.39 DC21-1994 441.86 488.72 46.86 3.28 Reported 12/1 including 453.96 457.96 4.00 12.35 Reported 12/1 DC21-1994 TOTAL 177.42 3.90 DC21-1995 Lewis 125.33 132.85 7.52 5.32 Reported 12/1 DC21-1995 184.25 191.30 7.05 5.40 Reported 12/1 DC21-1995 195.40 199.33 3.93 1.25 Reported 12/1 DC21-1995 TOTAL 18.50 4.49 DC21-1998 Lewis 103.55 149.38 45.83 3.04 DC21-1998 184.80 190.73 5.93 1.38 Reported 12/1 DC21-1998 197.68 201.75 4.07 2.26 Reported 12/1 DC21-1998 265.81 268.94 3.13 1.96 Reported 12/1 DC21-1998 273.75 279.42 5.67 2.14 Reported 12/1 DC21-1998 TOTAL 64.63 2.71 DC21-1999 Lewis 221.59 226.66 5.07 6.32 Reported 12/1 DC21-1999 314.30 328.00 13.70 2.46 DC21-1999 358.00 384.40 26.40 4.14 Reported 12/1 DC21-1999 TOTAL 45.17 3.87 DC21-2000 Lewis 156.97 162.97 6.00 6.65 Reported 12/1 DC21-2000 240.00 245.11 5.11 5.40 DC21-2000 296.00 302.37 6.37 1.06 DC21-2000 387.50 393.06 5.56 2.12 DC21-2000 407.51 411.18 3.67 7.83 DC21-2000 419.51 434.64 15.13 4.74 DC21-2000 TOTAL 41.84 4.46 DC21-2001 Lewis 141.73 145.34 3.61 2.88 DC21-2001 TOTAL 3.61 2.88 DC21-2002 Lewis 145.41 152.28 6.87 2.94 DC21-2002 TOTAL 6.87 2.94 DC21-2003 Divide 30.18 34.00 3.82 1.45 Reported 12/1 DC21-2003 375.90 388.90 13.00 2.26 DC21-2003 TOTAL 16.82 2.08 DC21-2004 Lewis 153.20 162.60 9.40 4.09 Reported 12/1 DC21-2004 TOTAL 9.40 4.09 DC21-2006 Lewis 112.15 122.15 10.00 2.90 Reported 12/1 DC21-2006 149.70 163.69 13.99 1.57 Reported 12/1 DC21-2006 169.25 183.49 14.24 2.65 Reported 12/1 DC21-2006 TOTAL 38.23 2.32 DC21-2007 Divide 155.36 170.01 14.65 5.88 Reported 12/1 including 157.40 161.17 3.77 13.97 Reported 12/1 DC21-2007 225.13 234.85 9.72 6.12 DC21-2007 285.40 297.61 12.21 5.05 Reported 12/1 DC21-2007 TOTAL 36.58 5.67 DC21-2008 Lewis 84.87 87.92 3.05 2.49 Reported 12/1 DC21-2008 TOTAL 3.05 2.49 DC21-2009 ACMA 73.79 82.37 8.58 2.72 Reported 12/1 DC21-2009 141.11 154.06 12.95 3.10 DC21-2009 167.62 172.49 4.87 1.47 DC21-2009 185.36 202.02 16.66 7.89 including 189.50 198.16 8.66 11.09 DC21-2009 239.99 257.24 17.25 3.70 DC21-2009 TOTAL 60.31 4.41 DC21-2010 Lewis 30.12 35.27 5.15 1.69 Reported 12/1 DC21-2010 178.33 186.18 7.85 9.26 DC21-2010 261.57 265.50 3.93 4.16 DC21-2010 277.00 280.00 3.00 18.40 Reported 12/1 including 277.00 280.00 3.00 18.40 Reported 12/1 DC21-2010 TOTAL 19.93 7.67 DC21-2011 ACMA 71.57 80.58 9.01 5.98 DC21-2011 113.18 123.30 10.12 2.31 Reported 12/1 DC21-2011 131.34 156.74 25.40 3.57 Reported 12/1 DC21-2011 162.00 179.33 17.33 2.22 Reported 12/1 DC21-2011 237.80 248.58 10.78 3.15 DC21-2011 TOTAL 72.64 3.31 DC21-2012 ACMA 45.45 50.00 4.55 1.22 DC21-2012 102.85 115.90 13.05 7.28 DC21-2012 136.90 153.62 16.72 8.00 including 148.65 151.65 3.00 22.57 DC21-2012 166.80 178.62 11.82 2.29 DC21-2012 190.24 198.60 8.36 3.87 DC21-2012 216.31 228.83 12.52 2.24 DC21-2012 262.50 269.52 7.02 3.71 DC21-2012 TOTAL 74.04 4.70 DC21-2013 Lewis 37.75 61.68 23.93 3.96 DC21-2013 70.53 76.50 5.97 11.07 DC21-2013 85.12 88.50 3.38 1.11 DC21-2013 113.79 125.08 11.29 2.48 DC21-2013 200.77 206.04 5.27 4.01 DC21-2013 215.45 265.66 50.21 1.99 DC21-2013 TOTAL 100.05 3.14 DC21-2014 ACMA 37.08 53.69 16.61 2.58 DC21-2014 71.46 78.77 7.31 2.61 DC21-2014 106.90 120.70 13.80 3.92 DC21-2014 131.17 160.94 29.77 3.84 DC21-2014 218.91 230.38 11.47 6.79 including 221.98 225.60 3.62 15.69 DC21-2014 236.20 239.90 3.70 2.34 DC21-2014 TOTAL 82.66 3.83 DC21-2015 ACMA 27.16 70.17 43.01 5.04 including 29.22 35.21 5.99 11.81 DC21-2015 104.12 119.54 15.42 4.00 DC21-2015 129.98 145.54 15.56 2.04 DC21-2015 188.21 196.00 7.79 3.00 DC21-2015 211.32 215.34 4.02 1.01 DC21-2015 235.26 243.30 8.04 2.63 DC21-2015 TOTAL 93.84 3.82 DC21-2016 ACMA 104.34 107.76 3.42 3.42 DC21-2016 124.72 174.65 49.93 2.68 DC21-2016 179.00 192.15 13.15 1.90 DC21-2016 208.14 212.60 4.46 2.02 DC21-2016 223.63 241.10 17.47 3.95 DC21-2016 TOTAL 88.43 2.81 DC21-2017 Lewis 9.58 43.71 34.13 5.30 including 25.25 29.26 4.01 18.36 DC21-2017 68.29 78.06 9.77 2.35 DC21-2017 144.53 163.53 19.00 18.23 including 144.53 158.84 14.31 23.49 DC21-2017 232.15 235.95 3.80 4.05 DC21-2017 246.90 265.58 18.68 10.46 including 257.15 264.50 7.35 20.22 DC21-2017 TOTAL 85.38 8.91 DC21-2018 ACMA 18.40 34.00 15.60 6.74 including 18.92 24.35 5.43 13.00 DC21-2018 55.00 63.10 8.10 11.43 including 56.95 62.13 5.18 15.85 DC21-2018 91.18 109.42 18.24 4.90 DC21-2018 121.20 127.20 6.00 5.60 DC21-2018 178.98 182.58 3.60 4.46 DC21-2018 201.61 207.55 5.94 1.06 DC21-2018 219.42 230.21 10.79 1.57 DC21-2018 TOTAL 68.27 5.27 DC21-2019 Lewis 95.70 105.65 9.95 9.35 DC21-2019 118.27 145.92 27.65 2.75 DC21-2019 156.26 184.49 28.23 4.40 DC21-2019 188.90 192.20 3.30 8.85 DC21-2019 TOTAL 69.13 4.67 DC21-2020 ACMA 93.40 98.10 4.70 5.54 DC21-2020 102.15 108.67 6.52 7.75 DC21-2020 124.85 151.14 26.29 3.60 DC21-2020 164.78 174.25 9.47 1.22 DC21-2020 179.20 182.30 3.10 4.11 DC21-2020 206.96 221.14 14.18 5.15 DC21-2020 TOTAL 64.26 4.18 DC21-2021 ACMA 66.29 83.62 17.33 2.01 DC21-2021 94.92 105.32 10.40 12.14 including 96.58 105.32 8.74 13.61 DC21-2021 122.86 144.64 21.78 3.21 DC21-2021 172.74 180.57 7.83 1.33 DC21-2021 196.20 199.24 3.04 2.22 DC21-2021 TOTAL 60.38 4.11 DC21-2022 ACMA 120.94 135.47 14.53 2.50 DC21-2022 157.12 160.79 3.67 9.98 DC21-2022 194.28 213.75 19.47 7.69 including 197.40 204.83 7.43 13.93 DC21-2022 218.53 223.65 5.12 1.89 DC21-2022 TOTAL 42.79 5.43 DC21-2023 ACMA 16.31 22.44 6.13 2.03 DC21-2023 95.89 101.37 5.48 8.79 DC21-2023 114.60 135.46 20.86 3.63 DC21-2023 156.54 162.09 5.55 6.41 DC21-2023 167.03 174.13 7.10 4.54 DC21-2023 206.32 225.71 19.39 2.85 DC21-2023 TOTAL 64.51 4.02 DC21-2024 ACMA 97.54 104.25 6.71 5.85 DC21-2024 119.90 161.65 41.75 2.11 DC21-2024 171.16 181.66 10.50 2.79 DC21-2024 199.55 205.46 5.91 5.59 DC21-2024 210.50 236.56 26.06 3.55 DC21-2024 TOTAL 90.93 3.10 DC21-2025 ACMA 9.45 14.50 5.05 4.01 DC21-2025 89.60 99.00 9.40 2.17 DC21-2025 111.96 134.62 22.66 2.43 DC21-2025 159.74 171.21 11.47 2.01 DC21-2025 187.60 203.49 15.89 2.18 DC21-2025 218.92 224.31 5.39 1.99 DC21-2025 TOTAL 69.86 2.35 DC21-2026 ACMA 58.85 63.92 5.07 2.36 DC21-2026 90.69 93.90 3.21 7.36 DC21-2026 107.30 118.26 10.96 2.12 DC21-2026 130.26 134.28 4.02 2.32 DC21-2026 148.54 155.59 7.05 4.54 DC21-2026 192.95 200.86 7.91 3.44 DC21-2026 TOTAL 38.22 3.33 DC21-2027 ACMA 117.60 121.05 3.45 2.95 DC21-2027 130.50 134.55 4.05 1.90 DC21-2027 139.75 166.50 26.75 4.26 DC21-2027 185.00 191.00 6.00 8.20 DC21-2027 201.32 209.40 8.08 2.28 DC21-2027 220.80 225.35 4.55 5.23 DC21-2027 TOTAL 52.88 4.22 DC21-2028 ACMA 13.62 26.44 12.82 1.11 DC21-2028 86.17 110.72 24.55 4.62 DC21-2028 114.80 123.72 8.92 2.64 DC21-2028 149.65 152.70 3.05 4.31 DC21-2028 177.00 188.37 11.37 2.90 DC21-2028 TOTAL 60.71 3.25 DC21-2029 ACMA 18.08 24.79 6.71 3.97 DC21-2029 85.41 100.88 15.47 2.73 DC21-2029 114.07 124.36 10.29 1.82 DC21-2029 216.05 226.42 10.37 1.04 DC21-2029 TOTAL 42.84 2.30 DC21-2030A ACMA 6.44 10.44 4.00 1.09 DC21-2030A 100.30 123.70 23.40 6.62 including 113.98 121.16 7.18 14.99 DC21-2030A 179.06 182.35 3.29 3.98 DC21-2030A 189.00 195.81 6.81 1.79 DC21-2030A TOTAL 37.50 4.92 DC21-2031 ACMA 21.34 28.20 6.86 4.46 DC21-2031 65.51 71.77 6.26 2.65 DC21-2031 83.82 101.35 17.53 3.05 DC21-2031 116.68 138.58 21.90 3.56 DC21-2031 159.99 178.30 18.31 2.73 DC21-2031 222.13 228.68 6.55 7.36 DC21-2031 TOTAL 77.41 3.57 DC21-2032 ACMA 87.77 99.45 11.68 2.10 DC21-2032 107.29 132.38 25.09 7.26 including 125.82 130.98 5.16 23.44 DC21-2032 138.27 150.23 11.96 2.06 DC21-2032 154.76 158.78 4.02 1.39 DC21-2032 200.23 208.55 8.32 1.30 DC21-2032 TOTAL 61.07 4.06

Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization. Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Any drill intervals not depicted in this table did not meet the significant interval criteria.