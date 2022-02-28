Osisko Development Intersects 2.19 g/t Gold over 78.9 Meters at Sapuchi and 1.55 g/t Gold over 42.5 Meters at Golfo De Oro; Provides Update on the Non-Brokered Private Placement

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its San Antonio Project in Sonora State, Mexico.



The Company is also pleased to report, further to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Placement") of up to US$110 million of subscription receipts of the Corporation ("Subscription Receipts"), that the Corporation expects to close a first tranche of the Non-Brokered Placement on March 4, 2022 for gross proceeds of approximately US$67.3 million of Subscription Receipts.

The Corporation has also received subscription proceeds or expressions of interest for the remaining Subscription Receipts allotted under the up to US$110 million Non-Brokered Placement, which Osisko Development expects to close, as a second tranche closing, in late March 2022. The Non-Brokered Placement is being completed on a "non-brokered" basis and no commission or finder's fee will be paid by Osisko Development in connection therewith.

San Antonio Drill Results Summary

A total of 27,900 meters were drilled in 177 holes in 2021. The objective of the drill program was to conduct exploration and resource drilling at a spacing of 25 meters and historic drilling validation for the three main target areas (Figure 1).

This news releases encompasses all 6,550 meters in 33 holes from the Golfo de Oro Target: GO-DD-21-015 to GO-DD-21-174 inclusive (Figure 2) and the remaining assays from 8,050 meters in 76 holes at Sapuchi: SP-DD-21-060A to SP-DD-21-173 inclusive (Figure 4).

Assay highlights from Golfo de Oro include 1.55 g/t Au and 2.32 g/t Ag over 42.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-111 and 2.47 g/t Au and 18.67 g/t Ag over 21.20 meters in hole GO-DD-21-057 including a sample of 18.00 g/t Au and 43.90 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters within the prospective hydrothermal breccia (Figure 2).

Assay highlights from Sapuchi include 2.19 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Ag over 78.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-102 including a high-grade sample of 21.30 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 3.20 meters (Figure 4).

A total of 18 intervals below assayed greater than 1.00 g/t Au over at least 10.0 meters.

Gold mineralization is hosted within altered hydrothermal breccia and sediments, as stockwork quartz veins and veinlets and adjacent to intrusions and fault structures.

Detailed drilling results are presented in Table 1, drillhole locations are presented in Table 2, and drillhole cross sections are presented in Figures 3 and 5.



Assay Highlights

0.81 g/t Au and 0.79 g/t Ag over 19.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-033 9.59 g/t Au and 7.78 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-049 2.47 g/t Au and 18.67 g/t Ag over 21.20 meters in hole GO-DD-21-057 including 18.00 g/t Au and 43.90 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters 0.86 g/t Au and 0.62 g/t Ag over 35.65 meters in hole GO-DD-21-094 1.45 g/t Au and 2.05 g/t Ag over 31.25 meters in hole GO-DD-21-110 1.55 g/t Au and 2.32 g/t Ag over 42.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-111 0.87 g/t Au and 1.62 g/t Ag over 21.00 meters in hole GO-DD-21-161 3.58 g/t Au and 2.71 g/t Ag over 5.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-060A 1.37 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag over 14.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-065 0.93 g/t Au and 6.76 g/t Ag over 26.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-081 2.35 g/t Au and 3.99 g/t Ag over 8.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-081 2.49 g/t Au and 8.32 g/t Ag over 8.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-082 1.00 g/t Au and 14.32 g/t Ag over 40.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-087 0.94 g/t Au and 7.37 g/t Ag over 17.55 meters in hole SP-DD-21-088 1.06 g/t Au and 3.88 g/t Ag over 60.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-089 1.39 g/t Au and 1.79 g/t Ag over 10.20 meters in hole SP-DD-21-093 0.96 g/t Au and 1.08 g/t Ag over 13.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-096 1.07 g/t Au and 2.31 g/t Ag over 22.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-096 1.60 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag over 25.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-098 2.39 g/t Au and 3.36 g/t Ag over 10.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-099 including 10.20 g/t Au and 5.91 g/t Ag over 1.30 meters 2.19 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Ag over 78.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-102 including 21.30 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 3.20 meters 8.28 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag over 2.35 meters in hole SP-DD-21-104 1.41 g/t Au and 1.09 g/t Ag over 18.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-108 1.82 g/t Au and 2.18 g/t Ag over 7.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-112 8.56 g/t Au and 4.42 g/t Ag over 1.70 meters in hole SP-DD-21-124 including 16.60 g/t Au and 5.34 g/t Ag over 0.70 meter 0.96 g/t Au and 2.51 g/t Ag over 12.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-128 1.03 g/t Au and 2.47 g/t Ag over 12.00 meters in hole SP-DD-21-130 1.19 g/t Au and 2.14 g/t Ag over 20.25 meters in hole SP-DD-21-134 1.75 g/t Au and 3.33 g/t Ag over 17.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-135 1.22 g/t Au and 1.88 g/t Ag over 16.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-138 1.31 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Ag over 13.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-146 1.46 g/t Au and 2.65 g/t Ag over 15.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-148 7.04 g/t Au and 121.00 g/t Ag over 1.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-153 1.18 g/t Au and 3.85 g/t Ag over 18.60 meters in hole SP-DD-21-173

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, "The 2021 diamond drill campaign at our San Antonio Project was successful in defining and expanding the known zones as shown by these recent results. The Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro, and California Zones trend for approximately three kilometers and there are at least a dozen other targets at surface that remain unexplored or underexplored along a ten kilometer strike. These results will be incorporated into the mineral resource estimate and used to further determine our next steps for expansion on the project."

The San Antonio Project gold mineralization is characterized by hydrothermal breccia that forms an approximately 3,000 m long east-northeast trending mineralization corridor with the Luz del Cobre copper deposit at the east. The gold mineralization is associated with intense chlorite and carbonate alteration and is intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks. The breccia has been defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters. Drilling has occurred within the three major zones at Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro and California, over a combined strike length of 1 kilometer of the 3 kilometer breccia trend.

True widths are estimated to be 80% to 100% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86320f50-7bff-4628-9090-49ed8916b02b

Figure 2: Golfo de Oro plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86a23db-97d0-4018-a3ec-2f1a53474e49

Figure 3: Golfo de Oro section select drilling highlights is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ce51cd-0d27-4b29-a62d-98be6dd40518

Figure 4: Sapuchi plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae5e5836-7f08-4701-92d4-26d64a4cfdbe

Figure 5: Sapuchi section select drilling highlights is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43cf7bc3-3230-4e5f-94bc-caa9df40f483

Qualified Persons

Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development, and a "qualified person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, validated, and approved the scientific and technical content in this news release.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility at the project site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry and Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Hermosillo and then sent to their analytical facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 200 grams is pulverized. Analytical packages for ALS and BV are AA24 and FA450 respectively. Multi Element geochemistry is also analyzed with ME MS61 at ALS and MA 200 at BV.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020 and the Company's 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV.WT" on October 25, 2021.

Table 1: San Antonio Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites from Golfo de Oro and Sapuchi Zones

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) AG (G/T) GO-DD-21-015 68.75 75.55 6.80 0.53 2.15 Including 69.55 70.30 0.75 1.81 7.06 82.60 92.05 9.45 0.58 0.69 Including 88.30 89.80 1.50 1.54 0.46 And 89.80 91.25 1.45 1.11 0.54 GO-DD-21-022 75.80 85.35 9.55 0.55 0.70 Including 77.20 78.70 1.50 1.49 0.77 209.15 210.25 1.10 1.09 0.53 GO-DD-21-027 8.00 9.20 1.20 1.67 2.62 144.50 148.80 4.30 1.88 0.90 GO-DD-21-033 103.00 113.50 10.50 0.59 0.84 Including 109.00 110.50 1.50 1.62 2.01 154.90 156.40 1.50 1.97 0.97 166.90 186.40 19.50 0.81 0.79 200.50 203.20 2.70 0.65 0.34 218.70 220.20 1.50 0.75 0.42 227.20 231.70 4.50 2.21 0.57 Including 228.70 230.20 1.50 3.08 0.64 GO-DD-21-036 18.80 29.90 11.10 0.47 6.64 24.30 25.35 1.05 1.12 0.79 121.10 122.60 1.50 0.97 26.10 GO-DD-21-036A Hole Abandoned GO-DD-21-042 3.00 4.10 1.10 1.87 0.63 72.50 74.80 2.30 1.88 105.80 Including 72.50 74.00 1.50 2.62 155.00 103.90 104.80 0.90 1.61 0.94 GO-DD-21-044 No Significant Assays GO-DD-21-049 49.10 58.10 9.00 0.56 0.99 Including 55.10 56.60 1.50 2.03 1.00 143.60 145.10 1.50 9.59 7.78 GO-DD-21-053 44.80 45.35 0.55 1.03 6.05 68.10 69.60 1.50 1.37 1.76 162.30 163.35 1.05 0.89 0.05 GO-DD-21-057 161.50 176.65 15.15 0.43 0.68 182.65 184.15 1.50 0.94 0.68 304.35 305.85 1.50 0.99 3.10 313.60 334.80 21.20 2.47 18.67 Including 313.60 314.85 1.25 5.61 7.91 And 324.30 325.80 1.50 1.28 19.25 And 331.80 333.30 1.50 7.56 27.70 And 333.30 334.80 1.50 18.00 43.90 GO-DD-21-063 73.15 74.45 1.30 2.12 15.60 98.80 100.05 1.25 0.86 0.75 GO-DD-21-068 31.80 40.20 8.40 0.56 0.39 Including 38.75 39.60 0.85 4.16 0.67 50.10 51.60 1.50 2.11 2.90 171.75 182.25 10.50 0.76 0.75 Including 180.75 182.25 1.50 4.18 1.34 198.80 209.20 10.40 0.34 0.58 GO-DD-21-074 35.80 38.20 2.40 1.43 0.57 98.70 100.00 1.30 1.08 0.29 172.25 173.30 1.05 1.31 0.45 195.00 201.20 6.20 0.74 0.86 Including 198.20 199.70 1.50 2.13 0.43 GO-DD-21-079 Hole abandoned GO-DD-21-079A 2.30 7.20 4.90 1.55 1.20 21.55 23.10 1.55 1.04 0.90 GO-DD-21-080 6.90 8.40 1.50 1.81 1.40 79.50 86.85 7.35 0.56 0.99 Including 82.50 84.00 1.50 1.32 2.70 174.00 177.00 3.00 0.53 0.49 185.10 189.00 3.90 0.65 1.12 Including 185.10 186.00 0.90 1.08 1.00 And 186.00 187.50 1.50 0.93 1.30 GO-DD-21-084 41.00 44.00 3.00 0.62 0.13 65.00 96.50 31.50 0.43 0.82 Including 69.50 71.00 1.50 1.01 0.50 And 93.50 94.25 0.75 1.24 1.20 And 94.25 95.00 0.75 1.47 0.70 150.50 159.50 9.00 0.80 0.55 Including 150.50 152.00 1.50 2.40 0.70 168.50 173.50 5.00 0.64 1.84 GO-DD-21-086 115.50 120.70 5.20 0.70 4.98 Including 115.50 117.00 1.50 1.36 0.20 GO-DD-21-090 67.50 72.00 4.50 0.87 1.77 Including 67.50 69.00 1.50 1.49 0.80 GO-DD-21-094 98.85 134.50 35.65 0.86 0.62 Including 109.00 110.50 1.50 1.80 1.40 And 110.50 112.00 1.50 1.41 0.90 And 112.00 113.50 1.50 1.42 0.50 And 118.00 119.50 1.50 2.71 1.20 And 119.50 120.25 0.75 2.43 0.50 And 121.00 122.50 1.50 1.57 0.60 And 127.00 128.50 1.50 1.24 0.40 171.20 175.70 4.50 0.89 0.67 Including 171.20 172.70 1.50 1.35 1.40 218.45 219.95 1.50 0.72 0.50 GO-DD-21-097 112.50 114.00 1.50 1.78 11.70 174.00 175.50 1.50 1.41 0.10 186.00 208.50 22.50 0.43 0.64 Including 186.00 187.50 1.50 0.82 1.00 And 207.00 208.50 1.50 1.24 0.80 222.30 244.50 22.20 0.47 0.36 228.30 229.80 1.50 1.62 0.40 243.00 244.50 1.50 1.84 0.60 GO-DD-21-101 18.90 20.30 1.40 0.73 1.00 47.75 49.25 1.50 1.16 2.20 98.30 108.10 9.80 0.37 0.80 Including 98.30 99.80 1.50 0.97 0.70 154.40 155.90 1.50 0.91 0.40 GO-DD-21-106 100.60 110.20 9.60 0.78 0.91 Including 106.60 107.30 0.70 1.07 0.50 And 107.30 108.70 1.40 1.33 1.60 And 108.70 110.20 1.50 1.15 0.60 136.90 145.80 8.90 0.49 0.53 Including 141.40 142.90 1.50 0.90 0.50 GO-DD-21-110 45.00 46.05 1.05 0.83 5.30 67.50 68.10 0.60 1.00 1.70 100.25 131.50 31.25 1.45 2.05 Including 100.25 101.75 1.50 6.13 2.60 And 107.75 109.25 1.50 5.00 3.30 And 109.25 110.75 1.50 3.00 2.00 And 121.50 123.00 1.50 2.37 2.40 And 123.80 124.75 0.95 2.16 4.60 And 124.75 125.40 0.65 2.28 4.30 146.50 148.95 2.45 0.64 2.82 GO-DD-21-111 86.30 128.80 42.50 1.55 2.32 Including 86.30 87.80 1.50 4.29 2.70 And 87.80 89.30 1.50 4.44 3.00 And 89.30 90.80 1.50 2.58 2.90 And 90.80 92.30 1.50 6.30 7.30 And 93.80 95.30 1.50 3.21 5.00 And 96.80 98.30 1.50 4.05 4.50 143.15 153.00 9.85 0.50 3.17 GO-DD-21-123 52.35 57.95 5.60 1.76 2.21 Including 52.35 53.00 0.65 2.17 2.10 And 57.00 57.95 0.95 4.12 8.30 210.35 214.30 3.95 0.66 0.54 Including 213.35 214.30 0.95 1.50 1.00 244.10 246.00 1.90 1.88 2.00 GO-DD-21-131 5.40 7.60 2.20 1.84 1.70 59.30 63.80 4.50 2.35 1.93 126.80 141.10 14.30 0.49 0.88 Including 126.80 128.30 1.50 0.95 2.00 GO-DD-21-136 27.50 32.00 4.50 1.22 1.50 Including 29.00 30.50 1.50 2.31 1.40 75.50 92.00 16.50 0.76 2.79 Including 78.50 80.00 1.50 2.52 1.50 And 90.50 92.00 1.50 1.48 14.80 GO-DD-21-140 68.80 74.00 5.20 1.12 2.62 GO-DD-21-147 84.65 98.70 14.05 0.87 0.61 Including 91.50 93.00 1.50 1.43 0.50 And 93.00 93.60 0.60 3.03 1.90 And 93.60 95.90 2.30 1.62 0.70 GO-DD-21-161 117.80 125.30 7.50 1.15 0.29 Including 117.80 119.30 1.50 1.57 0.10 And 123.80 125.30 1.50 3.79 0.50 162.80 183.80 21.00 0.87 1.62 Including 164.30 165.80 1.50 3.00 2.20 And 165.80 167.30 1.50 2.09 1.20 And 176.30 177.80 1.50 2.44 5.10 198.80 200.30 1.50 1.15 1.60 GO-DD-21-174 Hole Abandoned SP-DD-21-060A 3.70 25.75 22.05 0.62 5.00 Including 5.40 8.00 2.60 1.19 13.40 And 19.85 21.65 1.80 3.33 2.25 91.00 95.50 4.50 0.78 1.09 Including 91.00 92.50 1.50 1.96 1.76 177.70 183.00 5.30 3.58 2.71 Including 177.70 179.20 1.50 1.47 6.24 SP-DD-21-061 107.05 109.70 2.65 0.85 1.56 171.35 174.40 3.05 0.96 0.64 Including 172.15 172.90 0.75 1.97 1.52 257.85 259.35 1.50 0.88 0.35 SP-DD-21-065 24.80 26.30 1.50 1.39 10.05 55.55 70.35 14.80 1.37 1.84 Including 60.75 62.25 1.50 2.17 1.73 And 68.85 70.35 1.50 4.41 2.68 SP-DD-21-066 24.25 41.40 17.15 0.51 4.33 Including 25.75 27.25 1.50 1.93 4.02 And 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.24 2.78 48.50 53.65 5.15 0.46 1.24 SP-DD-21-067 28.45 40.50 12.05 0.49 2.67 Including 39.30 40.50 1.20 2.17 3.45 135.15 136.65 1.50 3.55 17.40 170.25 180.80 10.55 1.26 0.73 Including 177.15 178.65 1.50 1.61 0.90 And 178.65 179.95 1.30 6.18 1.35 And 179.95 180.80 0.85 1.78 0.80 SP-DD-21-069 16.65 21.10 4.45 0.77 1.39 Including 19.60 21.10 1.50 1.56 1.26 120.70 125.15 4.45 1.77 19.53 SP-DD-21-071 2.80 35.00 32.20 0.81 1.77 Including 4.00 4.80 0.80 5.31 2.42 And 4.80 6.20 1.40 1.77 1.45 And 18.50 19.85 1.35 2.42 2.62 And 19.85 21.35 1.50 1.79 2.78 And 33.10 34.30 1.20 1.22 1.48 And 34.30 35.00 0.70 5.09 2.07 56.00 57.50 1.50 1.24 0.84 104.25 105.75 1.50 1.70 0.95 152.05 153.20 1.15 0.80 0.77 SP-DD-21-073 0.00 27.25 27.25 0.82 3.11 Including 0.00 5.60 5.60 1.67 10.50 And 24.25 25.75 1.50 5.24 1.47 SP-DD-21-075 43.90 46.90 3.00 3.04 8.82 45.40 46.90 1.50 5.40 15.15 63.35 66.00 2.65 2.40 1.38 144.50 153.00 8.50 1.32 9.32 Including 147.00 148.00 1.00 1.49 19.25 And 149.65 150.45 0.80 1.46 11.45 And 150.45 151.90 1.45 4.81 13.55 187.60 191.80 4.20 0.79 5.72 Including 187.60 188.15 0.55 1.83 17.35 And 190.90 191.80 0.90 1.59 1.83 208.80 209.70 0.90 0.82 2.70 293.10 295.20 2.10 0.72 1.82 SP-DD-21-077 17.15 19.50 2.35 0.69 0.77 SP-DD-21-078 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-081 1.30 27.95 26.65 0.93 6.76 Including 1.30 2.20 0.90 3.19 1.20 And 7.50 8.20 0.70 9.38 13.90 And 24.10 25.50 1.40 2.48 13.10 And 25.50 26.10 0.60 2.33 12.90 35.60 44.10 8.50 2.35 3.99 Including 36.85 38.35 1.50 5.24 1.40 And 43.10 44.10 1.00 3.44 3.00 48.40 49.60 1.20 2.24 1.60 62.00 77.00 15.00 0.71 2.10 Including 63.20 64.50 1.30 3.46 1.10 90.30 91.20 0.90 1.08 1.10 107.15 113.40 6.25 0.79 2.09 Including 107.15 108.65 1.50 2.41 2.90 SP-DD-21-082 22.15 30.95 8.80 2.49 8.32 Including 22.15 23.60 1.45 4.52 10.50 And 23.60 25.10 1.50 7.78 5.30 SP-DD-21-083 0.00 4.90 4.90 1.19 12.48 Including 3.00 4.90 1.90 2.18 21.60 12.60 19.35 6.75 2.01 1.66 Including 15.40 16.65 1.25 2.18 3.50 And 16.65 17.25 0.60 10.10 3.00 And 18.35 19.35 1.00 2.79 0.70 40.25 45.45 5.20 0.71 0.91 Including 40.25 41.35 1.10 1.02 1.20 113.80 119.55 5.75 0.85 2.73 Including 113.80 115.30 1.50 1.30 5.20 SP-DD-21-087 0.00 13.85 13.85 0.97 3.98 Including 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.28 7.90 And 12.35 13.85 1.50 4.88 9.30 18.20 59.00 40.80 1.00 14.32 Including 24.70 26.55 1.85 2.04 8.50 And 26.55 27.50 0.95 1.98 89.10 And 36.25 37.25 1.00 5.61 6.40 And 55.00 56.00 1.00 3.61 3.20 And 57.50 59.00 1.50 2.22 1.80 130.25 143.30 13.05 0.77 7.22 Including 130.25 131.00 0.75 1.73 2.70 And 133.40 134.65 1.25 2.40 2.40 And 141.50 142.40 0.90 4.57 1.80 SP-DD-21-088 50.40 67.95 17.55 0.94 7.37 Including 50.40 51.15 0.75 2.96 1.73 And 58.45 59.45 1.00 4.27 105.00 86.60 91.10 4.50 1.77 8.40 Including 88.50 89.60 1.10 2.65 2.22 And 89.60 91.10 1.50 2.43 21.50 SP-DD-21-089 10.50 70.95 60.45 1.06 3.88 98.70 100.20 1.50 0.91 6.10 SP-DD-21-092 69.30 72.30 3.00 2.05 0.95 124.70 127.20 2.50 0.65 0.47 SP-DD-21-093 89.10 90.00 0.90 1.59 6.34 99.00 108.00 9.00 0.69 1.92 Including 99.00 100.50 1.50 2.00 2.05 112.80 123.00 10.20 1.39 1.79 Including 117.10 118.50 1.40 3.76 1.75 And 121.50 123.00 1.50 2.69 1.52 139.20 140.70 1.50 0.84 0.50 154.75 159.50 4.75 2.49 51.49 Including 155.70 157.00 1.30 7.26 145.00 SP-DD-21-096 44.75 49.25 4.50 1.39 2.08 62.15 66.10 3.95 1.83 1.75 84.25 97.75 13.50 0.96 1.08 Including 90.25 91.75 1.50 2.27 1.90 And 94.75 96.25 1.50 2.84 1.53 114.05 137.00 22.95 1.07 2.31 Including 121.35 122.00 0.65 4.40 10.15 And 122.00 123.50 1.50 2.20 1.29 And 125.00 126.50 1.50 2.28 1.90 SP-DD-21-098 0.00 7.60 7.60 0.80 3.24 Including 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.19 4.22 And 5.40 7.60 2.20 1.29 2.28 17.50 34.50 17.00 0.54 2.76 Including 18.40 19.80 1.40 1.35 2.08 46.20 71.65 25.45 1.60 1.92 81.10 105.50 24.40 0.51 3.07 Including 86.00 87.50 1.50 1.73 2.51 And 87.50 89.00 1.50 1.46 1.71 And 98.00 99.50 1.50 1.42 1.71 112.65 121.90 9.25 0.50 2.02 Including 120.65 121.90 1.25 1.24 1.43 SP-DD-21-099 87.85 98.35 10.50 2.39 3.36 Including 89.35 90.65 1.30 10.20 5.91 And 90.65 92.15 1.50 4.26 3.39 108.85 126.60 17.75 0.80 1.50 SP-DD-21-102 7.10 86.00 78.90 2.19 4.12 Including 16.30 19.50 3.20 21.30 11.75 And 35.00 36.50 1.50 2.86 37.90 And 44.00 45.50 1.50 2.04 1.10 And 45.50 47.00 1.50 2.09 1.15 And 48.50 50.00 1.50 2.97 2.45 And 56.00 57.50 1.50 3.48 3.11 And 62.00 63.50 1.50 2.41 2.85 And 66.30 67.60 1.30 3.40 2.45 And 69.10 70.60 1.50 6.12 2.76 And 70.60 72.10 1.50 7.34 6.06 And 72.10 73.60 1.50 4.37 4.17 110.90 116.25 5.35 0.56 5.65 134.25 135.75 1.50 0.74 0.97 SP-DD-21-103 31.10 47.70 16.60 0.76 2.58 Including 32.70 34.20 1.50 2.70 2.25 And 35.70 37.20 1.50 1.30 6.94 And 44.70 46.20 1.50 1.72 2.74 SP-DD-21-104 0.00 6.20 6.20 1.26 2.76 22.70 25.15 2.45 3.45 2.09 Including 24.60 25.15 0.55 7.00 3.52 39.80 42.15 2.35 8.28 1.92 SP-DD-21-107 27.00 43.00 16.00 0.64 5.88 Including 27.00 28.50 1.50 1.14 2.80 And 31.25 33.00 1.75 1.04 0.81 And 34.50 36.00 1.50 1.36 1.75 SP-DD-21-108 16.70 18.80 2.10 0.80 2.40 Including 16.70 17.30 0.60 1.79 2.80 30.20 48.50 18.30 1.41 1.09 Including 30.20 31.70 1.50 4.73 1.89 And 31.70 33.20 1.50 2.16 0.95 And 40.60 41.40 0.80 2.14 1.45 And 42.50 43.20 0.70 6.88 1.87 And 43.20 44.70 1.50 3.14 0.68 And 47.90 48.50 0.60 2.63 1.74 66.60 72.40 5.80 1.74 5.19 SP-DD-21-112 1.65 4.60 2.95 1.14 1.22 12.10 19.60 7.50 1.82 2.18 Including 15.10 16.60 1.50 2.34 1.07 And 16.60 18.10 1.50 3.40 1.12 36.10 37.60 1.50 1.63 1.53 43.60 45.10 1.50 0.73 0.80 SP-DD-21-114 29.80 49.50 19.70 0.55 1.74 Including 35.90 37.50 1.60 3.53 3.37 63.20 75.20 12.00 0.50 0.72 Including 63.20 64.70 1.50 1.59 1.68 And 73.70 75.20 1.50 2.07 0.83 SP-DD-21-115 15.50 20.00 4.50 1.60 2.99 27.50 29.00 1.50 2.17 1.27 92.20 93.70 1.50 1.01 1.76 SP-DD-21-117 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-118 6.00 9.00 3.00 0.44 1.12 10.50 12.00 1.50 0.56 0.78 SP-DD-21-119 43.10 46.10 3.00 0.65 2.46 63.90 64.95 1.05 0.73 5.91 SP-DD-21-120 3.85 6.00 2.15 0.56 2.88 70.45 71.95 1.50 0.55 0.80 142.50 154.50 12.00 0.84 1.34 Including 144.00 145.50 1.50 3.13 1.20 And 147.00 148.50 1.50 1.06 2.00 SP-DD-21-121 17.00 29.80 12.80 0.66 3.92 Including 22.70 24.00 1.30 2.42 10.20 And 27.00 28.50 1.50 1.26 4.01 56.50 58.10 1.60 1.36 2.02 106.60 108.05 1.45 0.87 0.84 SP-DD-21-124 55.50 57.20 1.70 8.56 4.42 Including 56.50 57.20 0.70 16.60 5.34 74.35 77.65 3.30 2.38 4.09 SP-DD-21-125 28.45 37.00 8.55 1.24 1.35 Including 30.10 31.85 1.75 1.52 0.85 And 31.85 33.35 1.50 3.25 1.96 43.00 49.10 6.10 0.57 1.42 Including 43.00 44.50 1.50 1.36 1.07 SP-DD-21-126 121.35 122.70 1.35 1.93 0.73 SP-DD-21-128 99.00 100.50 1.50 0.88 1.50 169.50 182.15 12.65 0.96 2.51 Including 169.50 170.45 0.95 2.39 2.00 And 172.40 173.35 0.95 2.34 1.90 And 180.65 182.15 1.50 2.01 9.60 SP-DD-21-129 30.50 34.40 3.90 2.66 22.70 Including 30.50 32.90 2.40 4.10 5.32 58.60 60.10 1.50 0.81 1.74 72.10 73.60 1.50 0.82 0.74 SP-DD-21-130 19.50 31.50 12.00 1.03 2.47 Including 24.00 25.50 1.50 2.51 8.03 And 30.00 31.50 1.50 4.15 5.59 39.00 47.00 8.00 0.88 7.14 Including 42.20 43.70 1.50 2.27 31.00 And 46.10 47.00 0.90 1.87 0.84 83.10 87.60 4.50 0.44 0.27 SP-DD-21-133 7.20 9.00 1.80 0.73 0.84 22.50 24.00 1.50 0.93 3.95 46.90 48.40 1.50 0.70 0.95 SP-DD-21-134 30.25 50.50 20.25 1.19 2.14 Including 40.00 41.50 1.50 2.48 1.46 And 41.50 43.00 1.50 2.96 1.49 And 44.50 46.00 1.50 2.42 1.68 68.80 75.30 6.50 1.09 1.59 Including 73.80 75.30 1.50 3.51 3.90 SP-DD-21-135 13.50 31.40 17.90 1.75 3.33 Including 21.00 22.50 1.50 2.59 3.77 And 24.00 27.00 3.00 4.50 3.20 And 29.90 31.40 1.50 3.83 9.97 41.50 47.50 6.00 1.99 2.58 SP-DD-21-137 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.50 2.94 SP-DD-21-138 9.00 25.95 16.95 1.22 1.88 Including 9.00 11.20 2.20 1.80 1.09 And 11.20 12.70 1.50 1.29 0.97 And 15.80 17.30 1.50 6.42 1.87 49.00 55.00 6.00 0.74 1.54 Including 50.50 52.00 1.50 1.94 1.33 SP-DD-21-139 22.50 24.00 1.50 1.62 2.30 SP-DD-21-141 3.00 6.55 3.55 1.30 5.70 33.00 36.85 3.85 1.72 5.95 Including 33.00 34.50 1.50 2.73 9.99 SP-DD-21-143 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.84 1.66 37.75 39.25 1.50 0.01 1.02 SP-DD-21-144 15.00 19.50 4.50 0.95 2.47 Including 15.00 17.90 2.90 1.21 0.97 SP-DD-21-145 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-146 48.00 52.50 4.50 0.62 7.80 72.00 85.80 13.80 1.31 1.26 Including 72.00 72.90 0.90 6.07 1.60 And 73.75 74.85 1.10 4.94 0.20 And 78.00 79.50 1.50 3.53 5.90 And 85.15 85.80 0.65 1.29 2.60 108.05 126.00 17.95 0.44 3.00 Including 117.00 118.50 1.50 1.77 1.30 143.00 160.50 17.50 0.63 3.05 Including 147.00 148.50 1.50 1.35 2.00 And 148.50 150.00 1.50 2.41 8.90 SP-DD-21-148 12.00 27.95 15.95 1.46 2.65 Including 15.00 16.05 1.05 1.37 1.57 And 21.00 22.50 1.50 1.87 13.95 And 22.50 24.00 1.50 5.55 2.46 And 24.00 25.50 1.50 2.03 1.09 SP-DD-21-149 37.95 39.00 1.05 0.85 1.56 SP-DD-21-150 3.00 6.00 3.00 0.56 0.79 SP-DD-21-151 10.50 12.00 1.50 0.52 0.07 SP-DD-21-152 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-153 28.10 30.00 1.90 7.04 121.00 SP-DD-21-154 7.10 15.30 8.20 0.48 1.10 Including 12.70 13.80 1.10 1.14 1.91 SP-DD-21-155 1.85 5.00 3.15 0.41 2.13 SP-DD-21-156 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-157 12.00 18.00 6.00 0.68 2.19 Including 12.00 13.50 1.50 1.48 3.25 And 16.50 18.00 1.50 1.14 5.03 24.50 30.00 5.50 1.29 1.38 Including 25.55 27.00 1.45 2.29 3.30 SP-DD-21-158 0.00 7.25 7.25 0.58 1.49 Including 5.90 7.25 1.35 1.26 1.35 17.30 18.75 1.45 1.00 0.81 SP-DD-21-159 0.00 1.50 1.50 2.29 2.60 SP-DD-21-160 54.80 56.30 1.50 0.52 0.44 57.45 58.60 1.15 0.45 0.25 SP-DD-21-162 12.00 25.50 13.50 0.97 2.13 Including 18.00 19.50 1.50 2.11 1.56 And 19.50 21.00 1.50 1.55 2.86 And 21.00 22.50 1.50 2.24 3.75 And 22.50 24.00 1.50 1.31 3.19 40.50 45.00 4.50 2.08 8.30 Including 42.00 43.50 1.50 2.31 3.20 And 43.50 45.00 1.50 3.57 15.80 SP-DD-21-163 6.00 9.00 3.00 1.44 1.59 13.00 15.00 2.00 0.78 5.80 24.00 26.65 2.65 0.86 0.97 SP-DD-21-164 88.50 91.50 3.00 0.69 2.25 SP-DD-21-166 4.50 7.50 3.00 1.19 2.07 14.95 16.45 1.50 1.37 8.25 19.80 22.80 3.00 0.73 1.06 SP-DD-21-167 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-168 4.80 6.00 1.20 0.40 2.71 9.65 10.75 1.10 0.70 1.81 20.90 22.40 1.50 0.64 1.78 SP-DD-21-169 No Significant Assay SP-DD-21-170 12.00 15.60 3.60 0.56 0.94 Including 12.00 12.80 0.80 1.12 1.70 SP-DD-21-171 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-172 No Significant Assays SP-DD-21-173 0.00 18.60 18.60 1.18 3.85 Including 4.40 6.45 2.05 1.22 1.67 And 6.45 7.70 1.25 1.72 3.36 And 15.60 16.80 1.20 5.56 3.10 And 16.80 17.70 0.90 6.43 4.12

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION DIP AZ DEPTH GO-DD-21-015 630777 3166954 525 75 340 600 GO-DD-21-022 630770 3166997 505 75 340 226 GO-DD-21-027 630833 3166957 498 70 340 155 GO-DD-21-033 630639 3166907 512 75 340 255 GO-DD-21-036 630448 3166987 504 70 340 142 GO-DD-21-036A 630445 3166987 504 70 160 22 GO-DD-21-042 630596 3167008 499 70 340 150 GO-DD-21-044 630679 3167075 500 85 340 157 GO-DD-21-049 630639 3167039 507 85 340 171 GO-DD-21-053 630594 3166898 526 60 180 174 GO-DD-21-057 630494 3166883 567 60 340 361 GO-DD-21-063 630562 3166884 543 80 340 368 GO-DD-21-068 630789 3166809 558 60 340 304 GO-DD-21-074 630735 3166877 552 70 340 213 GO-DD-21-079 630637 3166733 547 90 0 33 GO-DD-21-079A 630635 3166731 544 90 0 49 GO-DD-21-080 630638 3166977 522 75 340 201 GO-DD-21-084 630720 3166957 509 65 340 189 GO-DD-21-086 630740 3166660 599 85 340 375 GO-DD-21-090 630804 3167014 503 90 0 119 GO-DD-21-094 630794 3166938 522 90 0 250 GO-DD-21-097 630746 3166692 597 90 0 246 GO-DD-21-101 630799 3166959 515 90 0 180 GO-DD-21-106 630792 3166993 507 90 0 176 GO-DD-21-110 630741 3166761 585 90 0 171 GO-DD-21-111 630892 3166862 527 90 0 214 GO-DD-21-123 630670 3166750 544 90 0 328 GO-DD-21-131 630641 3166752 546 90 0 141 GO-DD-21-136 630628 3166720 551 90 0 92 GO-DD-21-140 630646 3166702 554 90 0 75 GO-DD-21-147 630631 3166691 559 90 0 99 GO-DD-21-161 630941 3166858 542 90 0 261 GO-DD-21-174 630987 3166872 542 90 0 50 SP-DD-21-060A 631740 3167702 627 60 340 255 SP-DD-21-061 631472 3167833 622 55 340 266 SP-DD-21-065 631644 3167591 567 90 0 97 SP-DD-21-066 631822 3167877 659 60 180 225 SP-DD-21-067 631648 3167584 567 60 340 197 SP-DD-21-069 631655 3167681 569 60 340 207 SP-DD-21-071 631789 3167925 696 90 0 214 SP-DD-21-073 631615 3167728 561 60 340 135 SP-DD-21-075 631722 3167985 682 90 0 308 SP-DD-21-077 631552 3167752 567 60 310 150 SP-DD-21-078 631463 3167692 567 60 290 194 SP-DD-21-081 631876 3167957 682 90 0 143 SP-DD-21-082 631777 3168027 637 90 0 153 SP-DD-21-083 631809 3168018 635 90 0 179 SP-DD-21-087 631779 3167879 682 90 0 159 SP-DD-21-088 631705 3167921 726 90 0 118 SP-DD-21-089 631819 3167875 659 90 0 128 SP-DD-21-092 631743 3167923 713 90 0 171 SP-DD-21-093 632017 3167877 674 90 0 180 SP-DD-21-096 631688 3167941 725 90 0 167 SP-DD-21-098 631836 3167920 679 90 0 174 SP-DD-21-099 631668 3167936 724 90 0 127 SP-DD-21-102 631797 3167888 680 90 0 146 SP-DD-21-103 631604 3167935 716 90 0 56 SP-DD-21-104 631804 3167960 671 90 0 141 SP-DD-21-107 631693 3167999 684 90 0 179 SP-DD-21-108 631844 3167966 670 90 0 146 SP-DD-21-112 631765 3168013 649 90 0 125 SP-DD-21-114 631718 3167990 682 80 330 147 SP-DD-21-115 631848 3168011 645 90 0 100 SP-DD-21-117 631737 3168127 625 90 0 71 SP-DD-21-118 631712 3168153 608 90 0 50 SP-DD-21-119 631595 3167949 705 90 0 66 SP-DD-21-120 632052 3167926 715 70 220 156 SP-DD-21-121 631907 3168046 645 90 0 112 SP-DD-21-124 631621 3167965 699 90 0 132 SP-DD-21-125 631919 3168030 646 90 0 91 SP-DD-21-126 631983 3168029 646 90 0 152 SP-DD-21-128 632053 3167927 715 90 0 186 SP-DD-21-129 632007 3168044 646 90 0 102 SP-DD-21-130 631644 3167968 695 90 0 120 SP-DD-21-133 631657 3168039 648 90 0 84 SP-DD-21-134 631665 3167976 691 90 0 84 SP-DD-21-135 631699 3168032 665 90 0 54 SP-DD-21-137 631860 3168047 631 90 0 94 SP-DD-21-138 631683 3168021 667 90 0 84 SP-DD-21-139 632052 3167930 715 90 0 70 SP-DD-21-141 631720 3168074 642 90 0 96 SP-DD-21-143 631596 3167973 689 90 0 78 SP-DD-21-144 631610 3167978 688 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-145 631680 3168057 645 90 0 33 SP-DD-21-146 632051 3167928 715 70 330 162 SP-DD-21-148 631632 3167979 687 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-149 631943 3168097 604 90 0 39 SP-DD-21-150 631693 3168135 609 90 0 72 SP-DD-21-151 631862 3168093 616 90 0 41 SP-DD-21-152 631738 3168166 608 90 0 33 SP-DD-21-153 631848 3168076 616 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-154 631764 3168122 608 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-155 631769 3168102 609 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-156 631785 3168082 610 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-157 631826 3168057 617 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-158 631792 3168058 620 90 0 32 SP-DD-21-159 631752 3168082 622 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-160 631571 3167939 711 90 0 59 SP-DD-21-162 631591 3167900 690 90 0 45 SP-DD-21-163 631702 3168107 627 90 0 36 SP-DD-21-164 632054 3167928 715 90 0 93 SP-DD-21-166 631688 3168092 629 90 0 33 SP-DD-21-167 632109 3167804 622 90 0 50 SP-DD-21-168 631665 3168073 631 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-169 631637 3168070 633 90 0 24 SP-DD-21-170 631604 3168052 641 90 0 30 SP-DD-21-171 632070 3167812 631 90 0 47 SP-DD-21-172 632057 3167817 632 90 0 56 SP-DD-21-173 631814 3167929 690 90 0 30



