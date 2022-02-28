Tombill Mines Appoints Ron Burk as Strategic Advisor, Head of Exploration & Geology

Toronto, February 28, 2022 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Burk as Strategic Advisor in charge of Exploration and Geology.

Ron has over 30 years' experience in the minerals industry, primarily focused on originating and evaluating exploration properties. He has had numerous exploration and senior executive roles at mid- and large-sized mineral resource companies. Most recently he worked at Centerra Gold Inc., a leading gold producer, as VP of Exploration (2013-2014), where he was instrumental in Centerra acquiring a 50% interest in Greenstone Gold Mines, a partnership formed with Premier Gold Mines to develop the Hardrock gold deposit on the mining property adjacent to Tombill's Main Group claims. Prior to this, he was Chief Geologist and then VP Exploration at Silver Standard Resources Inc (2004-2012) where he contributed to discoveries that resulted in the definition of a world-class silver resource at the Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico and major gold resources forming the Snowfield and Brucejack deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Ron Burk commented: "I have an on-the-ground understanding of the Geraldton Gold Camp, its modern-day developments and the geology of the Tombill properties which lie in the centre of the district. Between the late 1930's and 1970, approximately 3 million ounces of gold were recovered from nine underground mines and today Greenstone Gold Mines is constructing one of Canada's largest open-pit gold mines to exploit the Hardrock gold reserve at Greenstone. Considering its mining history and the ongoing major project development, the Geraldton Gold Camp is a proven, globally significant gold producer and Tombill's land holdings are very favourably situated in the district. We aim to establish Tombill as a future contributor to the important resource footprint at Geraldton."

Adam Horne, CEO, commented: "During the last few months Ron has advised us and become very familiar with Tombill, understanding its challenges and prospects, and we are most pleased to have added someone of his calibre as Strategic Advisor in charge of Exploration and Geology. As noted, Ron has senior management experience coupled with extensive local and granular knowledge of the Geraldton Gold Camp and its geology. He will be an invaluable and highly accretive asset to Tombill and the execution of its exploration programs."

About Tombill

Founded 1935, Tombill borders the town of Geraldton, Ont., its Main Group claims are split by the Trans-Canada Highway, is in the centre of the world-class Geraldton Gold Camp with nine past-producing mines, and is in close proximity to the new gold mine under construction neighbouring us. Tombill's holdings comprise two past-producing mines; Tombill and Talmora-Longlac, on 74 royalty-free mining claims of which 60 are fully owned and patented, 5 are leased, and 9 are mineral rights only. Our neighbour, Greenstone Gold Mines, is constructing one of Canada's largest gold mines and expects to pour first gold in 2024. Tombill was founded by Newmont Mines in partnership with prospectors' "Tom" & "Bill" Johnson.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/115067_c9afd1ec84e1998a_004full.jpg

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Georgia Bevan

Investor Relations

Email: georgia@tombillmines.com

Tel: +1 647 493 8270

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115067