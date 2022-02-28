Menü Artikel
Gold Resource Corporation to Host Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call March 11th

14:50 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will host a conference call on March 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer and Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1267460F-8274-4CFB-B8E6-EDBFAEC0D986

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details:
Participant Toll Free: 888-440-2094
International: 438-803-0544

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the company's focus has been to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine and now that our acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc. is closed, to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.



Contact

Kim Perry
Chief Financial Officer
Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com


