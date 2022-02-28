Solis Reports ASX Additional Information
Additional information to ASX announcements titled "Widespread copper sulphides logged in first two holes at Mostazal Copper Project" (8 February 2022), and "Copper Sulphides Present over 250m in Hole 3 Mostazal Copper Project, Chile" (24 February 2022).
Vancouver, February 28, 2022 - Further to the ASX announcements dated 8 February 2022 and 24 February 2022, Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") provides the following additional information relating to its reported sulphide mineralisation at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile.
1. The nature of the Sulphide minerals
The nature of the minerals are fine grained sulphides which are primary sulphide mineralisation occurring as disseminated throughout the host lithology, as amygdaloidal infill and in veinlets.
2. Minerals Observed
The minerals observed are fine grained sulphides including, pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite.
3. Estimated abundance of minerals observed
The estimated abundance of the minerals observed is set out in Table 1.
Cautionary note:
The Company stresses that the reported visually estimated percentages are subjective, and due to the nature of visual estimations of mineral percentages in drill core, should be treated as indicative only.
In relation to the disclosure of visual results, the Company cautions that visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for a laboratory analysis. Assay results are required to determine the widths and grade of the visual mineralisation in preliminary geological logging. The Company will update the market when laboratory results become available.
Fred Tejada, P.Geo. (30021), is a Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Issued on the directive of the board of Solis.
Table 1
Mostazal Copper Project
Visually estimated sulphide mineralisation
|Hole_ID
|Depth From
(m)
|Depth To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Mineralization
Style
|Sulphide
Mineralisation
|Estimated
Sulphide %*
|MODD001
|2.9
|76.88
|73.98
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|pyrite > Chalcopyrite +/- bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|76.88
|104
|27.12
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|chalcopyrite > bornite +/- chalcocite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|104
|107.4
|3.4
|amygdale fill/ veinlets
|bronite/chalcopyrite
|2-5%
|MODD001
|107.4
|136.26
|28.86
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|chalcopyrite > bornite +/- chalcocite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|136.26
|138.1
|1.84
|amygdale fill/ veinlets
|bornite/ chalcocite
|2-5%
|MODD001
|138.1
|140.3
|2.2
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|chalcopyrite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|140.3
|169
|28.7
|Disseminated
|pyrite, Chalcopyrite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|169
|171
|2
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcopyrite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|171
|180.1
|9.1
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcopyrite > bornite
|1-2%
|MODD001
|180.1
|182
|1.9
|Disseminated
|pyrite, chalcopyrite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|200
|204
|4
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcocite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|204
|231
|27
|Disseminated
|chalcopyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|231.5
|246.3
|14.8
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|chalcocite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|246.3
|302
|55.7
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcocite > bornite +/- chalcocite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|302
|305.7
|3.7
|amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcocite > bornite
|1-2%
|MODD001
|305.7
|334.7
|29
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|chalcocite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|334.7
|347
|12.3
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcocite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD001
|347
|351.6
|4.6
|Disseminated / veinlets
|pyrite/ chalcopyrite
|1-2%
|MODD001
|351.6
|362
|10.4
|Disseminated / veinlets
|pyrite/ chalcopyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD002
|0
|235.7
|235.7
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|pyrite +/- chalcopyrite
|Tr
|MODD002
|235.7
|358
|122.3
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|pyrite +/- chalcopyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD002
|358
|359
|1
|Disseminated / veinlets
|pyrite +/- chalcopyrite
|1-3%
|MODD002
|359
|374
|15
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|pyrite +/- chalcopyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD002
|374
|396.3
|22.3
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|pyrite, chalcopyrite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD002
|396.3
|445.7
|49.4
|Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcocite > bornite +/- chalcocite
|Tr-1%
|MODD002
|445.7
|446.7
|1
|amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcopyrite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD002
|446.7
|450.8
|4.1
|amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcopyrite > bornite
|1-5%
|MODD002
|450.8
|470.8
|20
|amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcopyrite > bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD002
|470.8
|473.8
|3
|amygdale fill/ veinlets
|chalcopyrite > bornite
|1-5%
|MODD002
|473.8
|474.23
|0.43
|disseminated
|bornite > chalcopyrite
|1-2%
|MODD003
|276.12
|280.6
|4.48
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|280.6
|344
|63.4
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|344
|351.86
|7.86
|Disseminated
|Chalcopyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|351.86
|359.6
|7.74
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|359.6
|366.43
|6.83
|Disseminated
|Chalcopyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|366.43
|394.22
|27.79
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|394.22
|450
|55.78
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|450
|451
|1
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|pyrite> Chalcopyrite-bornite
|1-2%
|MODD003
|451
|458
|7
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|458
|460
|2
|Disseminated / amygdale fill
|pyrite> Chalcopyrite-bornite
|1-2%
|MODD003
|460
|474
|14
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|474
|474.2
|0.2
|Disseminated/ Veinlets
|bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|474.2
|479.23
|5.03
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|479.23
|483.7
|4.47
|Disseminated
|bornite-chalcopyrite > chalcocite
|1-2%
|MODD003
|483.7
|500.6
|16.9
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|500.6
|500.7
|0.1
|Disseminated/ Veinlets
|bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|500.7
|501.35
|0.65
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|501.35
|502.64
|1.29
|Disseminated
|bornite > chalcopyrite > chalcocite
|1-2%
|MODD003
|502.64
|506.1
|3.46
|Disseminated
|pyrite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|506.1
|507
|0.9
|Disseminated
|Chalcopyrite > pyrite
|3-5%
|MODD003
|507
|511.15
|4.15
|Disseminated
|pyrite > chalcopyrite
|3-5%
|MODD003
|511.15
|514.35
|3.2
|Disseminated
|bornite
|Tr-1%
|MODD003
|514.35
|528
|13.65
|Disseminated
|pyrite, chalcopyrite
|Tr-1%
* Tr = Trace
