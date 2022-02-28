Solis Reports ASX Additional Information

Additional information to ASX announcements titled "Widespread copper sulphides logged in first two holes at Mostazal Copper Project" (8 February 2022), and "Copper Sulphides Present over 250m in Hole 3 Mostazal Copper Project, Chile" (24 February 2022).

Vancouver, February 28, 2022 - Further to the ASX announcements dated 8 February 2022 and 24 February 2022, Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") provides the following additional information relating to its reported sulphide mineralisation at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile.

1. The nature of the Sulphide minerals

The nature of the minerals are fine grained sulphides which are primary sulphide mineralisation occurring as disseminated throughout the host lithology, as amygdaloidal infill and in veinlets.

2. Minerals Observed

The minerals observed are fine grained sulphides including, pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite.

3. Estimated abundance of minerals observed

The estimated abundance of the minerals observed is set out in Table 1.

Cautionary note:

The Company stresses that the reported visually estimated percentages are subjective, and due to the nature of visual estimations of mineral percentages in drill core, should be treated as indicative only.

In relation to the disclosure of visual results, the Company cautions that visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for a laboratory analysis. Assay results are required to determine the widths and grade of the visual mineralisation in preliminary geological logging. The Company will update the market when laboratory results become available.

Fred Tejada, P.Geo. (30021), is a Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Issued on the directive of the board of Solis.

Table 1

Mostazal Copper Project

Visually estimated sulphide mineralisation

Hole_ID Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) Interval

(m) Mineralization

Style Sulphide

Mineralisation Estimated

Sulphide %*

MODD001 2.9 76.88 73.98 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets pyrite > Chalcopyrite +/- bornite Tr-1% MODD001 76.88 104 27.12 Disseminated / amygdale fill chalcopyrite > bornite +/- chalcocite Tr-1% MODD001 104 107.4 3.4 amygdale fill/ veinlets bronite/chalcopyrite 2-5% MODD001 107.4 136.26 28.86 Disseminated / amygdale fill chalcopyrite > bornite +/- chalcocite Tr-1% MODD001 136.26 138.1 1.84 amygdale fill/ veinlets bornite/ chalcocite 2-5% MODD001 138.1 140.3 2.2 Disseminated / amygdale fill chalcopyrite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 140.3 169 28.7 Disseminated pyrite, Chalcopyrite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 169 171 2 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcopyrite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 171 180.1 9.1 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcopyrite > bornite 1-2% MODD001 180.1 182 1.9 Disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 200 204 4 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcocite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 204 231 27 Disseminated chalcopyrite Tr-1% MODD001 231.5 246.3 14.8 Disseminated / amygdale fill chalcocite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 246.3 302 55.7 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcocite > bornite +/- chalcocite Tr-1% MODD001 302 305.7 3.7 amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcocite > bornite 1-2% MODD001 305.7 334.7 29 Disseminated / amygdale fill chalcocite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 334.7 347 12.3 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcocite > bornite Tr-1% MODD001 347 351.6 4.6 Disseminated / veinlets pyrite/ chalcopyrite 1-2% MODD001 351.6 362 10.4 Disseminated / veinlets pyrite/ chalcopyrite Tr-1% MODD002 0 235.7 235.7 Disseminated / amygdale fill pyrite +/- chalcopyrite Tr MODD002 235.7 358 122.3 Disseminated / amygdale fill pyrite +/- chalcopyrite Tr-1% MODD002 358 359 1 Disseminated / veinlets pyrite +/- chalcopyrite 1-3% MODD002 359 374 15 Disseminated / amygdale fill pyrite +/- chalcopyrite Tr-1% MODD002 374 396.3 22.3 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets pyrite, chalcopyrite > bornite Tr-1% MODD002 396.3 445.7 49.4 Disseminated / amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcocite > bornite +/- chalcocite Tr-1% MODD002 445.7 446.7 1 amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcopyrite > bornite Tr-1% MODD002 446.7 450.8 4.1 amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcopyrite > bornite 1-5% MODD002 450.8 470.8 20 amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcopyrite > bornite Tr-1% MODD002 470.8 473.8 3 amygdale fill/ veinlets chalcopyrite > bornite 1-5% MODD002 473.8 474.23 0.43 disseminated bornite > chalcopyrite 1-2% MODD003 276.12 280.6 4.48 Disseminated / amygdale fill bornite Tr-1% MODD003 280.6 344 63.4 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 344 351.86 7.86 Disseminated Chalcopyrite Tr-1% MODD003 351.86 359.6 7.74 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 359.6 366.43 6.83 Disseminated Chalcopyrite Tr-1% MODD003 366.43 394.22 27.79 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 394.22 450 55.78 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 450 451 1 Disseminated / amygdale fill pyrite> Chalcopyrite-bornite 1-2% MODD003 451 458 7 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 458 460 2 Disseminated / amygdale fill pyrite> Chalcopyrite-bornite 1-2% MODD003 460 474 14 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 474 474.2 0.2 Disseminated/ Veinlets bornite Tr-1% MODD003 474.2 479.23 5.03 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 479.23 483.7 4.47 Disseminated bornite-chalcopyrite > chalcocite 1-2% MODD003 483.7 500.6 16.9 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 500.6 500.7 0.1 Disseminated/ Veinlets bornite Tr-1% MODD003 500.7 501.35 0.65 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 501.35 502.64 1.29 Disseminated bornite > chalcopyrite > chalcocite 1-2% MODD003 502.64 506.1 3.46 Disseminated pyrite Tr-1% MODD003 506.1 507 0.9 Disseminated Chalcopyrite > pyrite 3-5% MODD003 507 511.15 4.15 Disseminated pyrite > chalcopyrite 3-5% MODD003 511.15 514.35 3.2 Disseminated bornite Tr-1% MODD003 514.35 528 13.65 Disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite Tr-1%

* Tr = Trace

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115053