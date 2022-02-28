Sama Resources Grants Stock Options

Montreal - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory acceptance, that the Company has granted an aggregate total of 2,145,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants, subject to certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.22 per common share and will expire on February 28, 2032.
ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC.
Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa and now in Canada. On March 19, 2021, Sama formalised a Joint Venture Agreement with Ivanhoe Electric Inc, a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Ivorian Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d'Ivoire, West-Africa.
For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at http://www.samaresources.com.
