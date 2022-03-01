Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Prism Announces the Grant of Options to Directors and Officers

10:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, March 1, 2022 - Prism Resources Inc. (TSXV: PRS) ("Prism" or the "Company") announces that it has granted to Directors and Officers of the Company, stock options (the "Options") to purchase a total of (2,700,000) common shares at a price of $0.10 per common share. In addition, consultants to the Company have been granted options to purchase (300,000) common shares on the same terms as those issued to the Directors and Officers. The Options are exercisable for a period of ten years ending March 1, 2032, vest immediately and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The option grants are subject to TSX regulatory approval.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Kerzner
President & CEO

For more information contact:
Brian Kerzner
Prism Resources Inc.
Email: brian@kerzner.ca

Scott M. Ross
Prism Resources Inc.
604-803-4884
Email: sross@prismresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115216


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Prism Resources Inc.

Prism Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0BLHN
CA74264L2084
www.prismresourcesinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap