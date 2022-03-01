Graphite One CFO Retires, Interim CFO Appointed

VANCOUVER, BC / A CCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") announces that W. Alan Ahlgren, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, is retiring after 7 years with the Company. Gordon Jang has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer by the Board of Directors while the Company seeks a permanent replacement. Mr. Ahlgren will continue on with the Company in a consulting role to assist with the transition.

"Alan has made an immense contribution to the Company. We thank him for his years of dedication, guidance and friendship and wish him well in his retirement. The Company is fortunate to retain Gordon Jang to step in on an interim basis. He brings significant experience and expertise. We also appreciate that Alan has agreed to assist with the transition for an extended period."

Gordon Jang, CPA, CMA has over 25 years of experience in senior management roles with mid-to-large mining companies. He brings a wealth of expertise in capital markets, M&A, SOX compliance, external financial reporting, corporate restructuring, cost analysis and process improvements. Mr. Jang was previously the Vice-President of Finance and Accounting at Fortuna Silver Mines, and prior to that, has held senior positions at Augusta Resources, Lundin Mining and Pan American Silver.

About Graphite One Inc.

Graphite One Inc. (GPH:TSX?V; GPHOF:OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade anode materials primarily for the lithium?ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. Graphite anodes and other value?added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

