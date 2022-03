Mexican Gold Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, March 01, 2022 - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") (TSXV: MEX, OTCQB: MEXGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Van Baarsen as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today's date.



Julie van Baarsen is an effective leader and accounting professional with significant experience in public company reporting, IFRS, internal controls and auditing. She brings 30 years of experience across diverse financial leadership positions having previously served as Chief Financial Officer of companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. She has also held a variety of public accounting practice positions, including audit manager of Grant Thornton LLP, and completed numerous consulting engagements focused on financial reporting and analysis.

With Ms. van Baarsen's appointment, Mexican Gold has accepted the resignation of Michael Kanevsky as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Jack Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Julie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Mexican Gold in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and corporate governance. We look forward to working with Julie and we thank Mr. Kanevsky for his service and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Mexican Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper projects in the Americas. Mexican Gold is exploring and advancing the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

