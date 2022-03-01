Karora Announces High Grade Nickel Drill Results Including 3.8% over 10.9 metres and 4.2% over 3.0 metres - 50C Nickel Zone Mineralized Strike Length Now Extended to over 200 metres

Highlights:

Further drilling to extend the 50C nickel trough discovery has confirmed significant nickel mineralization over 200 metres in strike and up to 120 metres in width.



New drilling north of the previously reported high grade 50C discovery hole G50-22-005E (11.6% Ni over 4.6 metres downhole) has intersected further high grade nickel mineralization, including intersections 1 of:



of: G50-22-011NR: 3.2% Ni over 3.1 metres G55-22-006NR: 5.1% Ni over 2.1 metres G50-22-004NR: 2.1% Ni over 7.5 metres, including 4.0% Ni over 3.0 metres



Infill drilling of the 10C nickel trough, which lies adjacent to the 50C trough, has returned encouraging results that support the current Mineral Resource and include the following intersections 1. :



: G10-22-008NR: 3.8% Ni over 10.9 metres, including 5.2% Ni over 3.8 metres G10-22-011NR: 4.2% Ni over 3.0 metres



Nickel mineralization in the Beta Hunt Gamma Block remains open to the southeast beyond the 10C and newly defined 50C nickel troughs, with an encouraging historic drill intersection of 11.4% Ni over 9.5 metres located 1 kilometre southeast of current Karora drilling.



Results from the 30C nickel trough drilling provide encouragement for an extension of the current Mineral Resource and include the significant results 1 :



: B30-19-008NR: 2.0% Ni over 8.9 metres B30-19-018NR: 2.4% Ni over 2.3 metres B30-19-020NR: 3.9% Ni over 1.3 metres



1. Downhole intervals. True widths cannot be determined with currently available information.

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that new nickel exploration results from the 50C nickel trough at Beta Hunt have extended the known strike length to over 200 metres (previously 150 metres, see Karora news release dated October 8, 2021). The new results include drilling along strike of the 50C discovery and the parallel 10C nickel trough.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with the latest results received from our nickel drilling program at the 50C nickel discovery and parallel 10C nickel trough. The new drilling supports the extension of the 50C discovery to over 200 metres in strike length and up to 120 metres in width, all delivered in just 10 months since discovery (see Karora news release dated April 6, 2021). A key feature of the Beta Hunt Mine is the extensive existing mining infrastructure. This provides us with the advantage of moving very rapidly from initial discovery to Mineral Resource definition and, ultimately, with the goal of mining.

Drilling results from the 10C nickel trough further support our objective to upgrade and extend the existing 10C nickel Mineral Resource, which forms part of the current Beta South Mineral Resource. Our team is now working on a new nickel mineralization model for the Gamma Block that will utilize the new drill results from both 50C and 10C to enhance identification of drill-ready targets. We will use this model to support an updated nickel Mineral Resource incorporating the 50C discovery and 10C upgrade and extension during the second quarter of 2022.

The potential growth of the 50C and 10C nickel mineralization is not capped at the current strike length. A historic drill intersection of 11.4% Ni over 9.5 metres is located approximately 1 kilometre southeast of our current drilling, supporting our hypothesis that nickel mineralization may be significantly more extensive - an exciting prospect.

With respect to the new 50C nickel discovery, which is located just 140 metres from existing mine development, we expect to move rapidly to grow our nickel production and, increase our nickel by-product credits which would then further reduce our overall AISC gold production costs in future years. Mine planning for the Gamma Block is underway with a view to bring these new nickel areas into production as soon as practicable with the goal of first mining taking place in the first half of 2023.

Lastly, new drill results received from the 30C nickel trough, located proximal to the Larkin Gold Zone, demonstrate the potential to further extend the nickel Mineral Resource in this area. To be able to move this quickly from discovery into production yet again demonstrates the infrastructure advantage we enjoy at Beta Hunt."

Gamma Block - 50C and 10C Nickel Troughs

The drill program designed to test and extend the recently discovered 50C nickel trough and upgrade the 10C nickel Mineral Resource was completed. Drilling totaled 40 holes for 6,505 metres. All results have now been received. The original 50C discovery was highlighted by the previously reported intersection of 11.6% nickel over 4.6 metres (downhole) in drill hole G50-22-005E.

50C Drilling: Drilling both north and south along strike from the discovery intersection (hole G50-22-005E) now supports continuous nickel sulphide mineralization over 200 metres in strike length (Figure 1). The new intersections are spaced on drill fans targeted to intersect the trough on 30 to 50 metre line spacings. Results from drill hole G55-22-002NE on the discovery section were received and show the 50C trough to be up to 120 metres in width (Figure 2).

Assay highlights include:

G50-22-011NR: 3.2% Ni over 3.1 metres 1

G50-22-004NR: 2.1% Ni over 7.5 metres 1, including 4.0% Ni over 3.0 metres

including 4.0% Ni over 3.0 metres G55-22-006NR: 5.1% Ni over 2.1 metres

G50-22-014NE: 3.7% Ni over 2.0 metres

G50-22-010NR: 2.7% Ni over 3.2 metres

G50-22-002NE: 1.3% Ni over 1.6 metres

1. Downhole intervals. True widths cannot be determined with currently available information.

Nickel mineralization on the targeted basalt/ultramafic contact has been logged as massive, matrix-supported and disseminated nickel sulphide and indicate an intact nickel trough.

As previously referenced (see Karora news release dated October 8, 2021), porphyry intrusions in the northern drill sections have replaced parts of the nickel contact mineralization position as drilling moves north toward the Gamma Island Fault. Overall, results show an extensive, wide and continuous nickel trough supporting the discovery section (Figure 3).

10C Drilling: The 10C nickel trough is a parallel trough east of the 50C and is part of the Beta South Mineral Resource (see Technical Report Higginsville-Beta Hunt Operation, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia dated January 29, 2021 available under Karora's profile at www.sedar.com). The 10C drill program is designed to upgrade the existing Inferred Mineral Resource and extend known nickel mineralization. The 10C results are highlighted by an intersection of 3.8% nickel over 10.9 metres, including 5.2% nickel over 3.8 metres in drill hole G10-22-008NR (Figure 2). The atypical thickness in this intersection is believed to be due to thrust-related stacking of the nickel sulphide horizon. This is not an unusual geological setting at Beta Hunt where this type of structural repetition is evident from historical mining of these nickel deposits. Overall, assay results to date support the current Mineral Resource.

Significant results1 returned to date from the 10C drilling are highlighted below:

G10-22-008NR: 3.8% Ni over 10.9 metres, including 5.2% Ni over 3.8 metres

G10-22-011NR: 4.2% Ni over 3.0 metres

G10-22-007NR: 3.3% Ni over 2.2 metres

G10-22016NR: 3.3% Ni over 2.3 metres

1. Downhole intervals. True widths cannot be determined with currently available information.

The 50C and 10C recent drill results continue to reinforce the potential for a significant nickel mineralized system similar to the Beta Nickel Block which historically produced approximately 33,000 nickel tonnes.

With the new 50C area only 140 metres from existing mine development, this represents a significant growth opportunity for by-product nickel production at Beta Hunt. Mine planning is underway to ensure sufficient ventilation, infrastructure and resources are available to enable development to commence as soon as possible.

All nickel assay results from the first stage of drilling the Gamma Block have now been received and work has commenced on producing a revised nickel mineralization model to assist in designing a follow-up drill program planned for the second half of 2022. An updated nickel resource that includes the 10C and newly defined 50C nickel trough is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2022.

30C Nickel Trough and Western Flanks Nickel

Outside of the Gamma Block drilling, nickel results were also received for drill holes designed to extend and upgrade the 30C nickel resource. This included dual purposing of drill holes to upgrade the Western Flanks Gold resource by extending the gold focused holes to also test for nickel mineralization on the ultramafic/basalt contact.

Results from the 30C drilling provide encouragement for an extension of the current Mineral Resource and include the significant results1 listed below:

B30-19-008NR: 2.0% Ni over 8.9 metres

B30-19-018NR: 2.4% Ni over 2.3 metres

B30-19-020NR: 3.9% Ni over 1.3 metres

1. Downhole intervals. True widths cannot be determined with currently available information.

The limited amount of gold-targeted drilling extended to test for nickel mineralization above the northern end of the Western Flanks Mineral Resource confirmed the presence of nickel sulphide mineralization on the basalt/ultramafic contact.

Follow-up work, including reviewing of all historical drill data, is planned to fully assess the nickel potential prior to the next stage of follow-up drilling. The best result received from the new Western Flanks extension drilling is shown below and highlights the potential for a new nickel trough discovery at Beta Hunt by Karora:

AW17LN-17AR: 1.2% Ni over 2.0 metres1

1. Downhole interval. True widths cannot be determined with currently available information.

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

At Beta Hunt all drill core sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to SGS Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation and assaying by 50 gram fire assay analytical method. All gold diamond drilling samples submitted for assay include at least one blank and one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") per batch, plus one CRM or blank every 20 samples. In samples with observed visible gold mineralization, a coarse blank is inserted after the visible gold mineralization to serve as both a coarse flush to prevent contamination of subsequent samples and a test for gold smearing from one sample to the next which may have resulted from inadequate cleaning of the crusher and pulveriser. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 20 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm. Samples for nickel analysis are shipped to SGS Australia Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation. Pulps are then shipped to Perth for assaying. The analytical technique is ICP41Q, a four acid digest ICP-AES package. Assays recorded above the upper detection limit (25,000ppm Ni) are re-analyzed using the same technique with a greater dilution (ICP43B). All samples submitted for nickel assay include at least one Certified Reference Material (CRM) per batch, with a minimum of one CRM per 20 samples. Where problems have been identified in QAQC checks, Karora personnel and the SGS laboratory staff have actively pursued and corrected the issues as standard procedure.

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on doubling gold production to 200,000 ounces by 2024 compared to 2020 and reducing costs at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 Mtpa processing plant, expanding to a planned 2.5 Mtpa by 2024, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mines. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve is hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,800 square kilometers. The Company also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project, which came into production in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value and responsible mining, as demonstrated by Karora's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR and also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

Table 1(a): Beta Hunt - Nickel -Significant Intersections - Nickel1 (January 31, 2022)

Hole ID Sub

interval From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval

(m) % Ni 2. AW17LN-17AR

258.0 260.0 2.0 1.23 B25-20-010NE

26.9 27.5 0.6 1.1 B30-19-001NR

15.3 19.0 3.7 1.08

21.1 21.7 0.6 1.51

36.0 36.2 0.3 1.03 B30-19-008NR

26.6 27.0 0.4 1.7

31.7 32.0 0.3 1.09 B30-19-015NR

3.1 12.0 8.9 2.03

17.0 18.0 1.0 1.29 B30-19-018NR

50.0 52.3 2.3 2.37 B30-19-020NR

4.2 5.5 1.3 3.92 B30-19-022NR

48.3 49.5 1.2 1.87

54.2 54.6 0.4 6.96 BL19-17AR

88.0 91.0 3.0 1.5 BL19-20AR

51.8 52.3 0.5 1.11 G10-22-006NR

74.3 75.6 1.4 1.95 G10-22-007NR

88.8 91.0 2.2 3.28 G10-22-008NR

62.8 63.2 0.4 2.47

67.9 78.8 10.9 3.75 including 67.9 72.8 4.9 4.04 including 75.0 78.8 3.8 5.21 G10-22-010NR

95.9 96.2 0.4 1.06 G10-22-011NR

76.0 79.0 3.0 4.17 G10-22-012NR

102.4 103.0 0.6 6.41 G10-22-013NR

97.7 98.1 0.3 3.38 G10-22-016NR

108.8 111.1 2.3 3.30

113.9 114.1 0.2 9.42

173.4 174.8 1.4 1.85

188.0 189.0 1.0 1.02 G10-22-017NR

98.6 103.0 4.4 1.89 G10-22-018NR

81.0 81.5 0.5 1.11

92.3 95.9 3.6 1.43

98.0 98.6 0.6 1.02

102.0 103.4 1.4 1.14 G50-22-009NR

173.4 174.0 0.6 4.48 G50-22-010NR

153.6 156.8 3.2 2.73 G50-22-011NR

132.0 135.1 3.1 3.22

139.9 140.5 0.6 1.1 G50-22-012NE

172.6 172.8 0.2 3.37 G50-22-014NE

140.7 141.2 0.5 1.39

192.5 194.5 2.0 3.70 G55-22-002NE

91.0 92.3 1.6 1.3 G55-22-003NE

113.8 114.6 0.8 5.08

140.1 140.6 0.5 1.13 G55-22-004NR

103.5 111.0 7.5 2.05 including 103.5 106.5 3.0 4.00 G55-22-006NR

161.0 163.1 2.1 5.09 G55-22-005NE

112.9 113.7 0.8 9.84 G55-22-008NE

173.6 175.0 1.4 1.95

181.0 181.4 0.4 1.28

184.0 185.5 1.5 1.2 G55-22-009NE

198.7 199.6 0.9 1.14 G55-22-010NE

172.3 174.0 1.7 2.57 G50-22-008NE

155.0 156.7 1.7 1.01

163.5 164.0 0.5 1.4

196.5 197.0 0.5 1.03

1. Downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

2. Reported nickel grades > 1%.

Table 2: Beta Hunt - Nickel Drill Hole Locations (for Results Reported January 31, 2022)

Hole ID MGA N MGA E mRL Azi

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Total

Length

(m) AW17LN-17AR 6544638 374511 -255 229 22 267.0 BL19-17AR 6542529 375573.7 -386 10 19 135.0 BL19-20AR 6542529 375573.7 -388 35 -10 90.0 B25-20-010NE 6542479 375816.5 -334 75 68 51.0 B30-19-001NR 6542609 375563.6 -381 235 80 48.0 B30-19-008NR 6542623 375581 -382 339 59 66.0 B30-19-015NR 6542663 375524.8 -380 241 73 33.0 B30-19-018NR 6542670 375523 -380 18 59 68.0 B30-19-020NR 6542644 375543.4 -382 240 42 63.0 B30-19-022NR 6542654 375538.9 -380 48 63 69.0 G10-22-006NR 6541837 376257.7 -330 101 67 108.0 G10-22-007NR 6541863 376232.6 -331 229 64 105.0 G10-22-008NR 6541863 376232.9 -330 229 80 102.0 G10-22-010NR 6541900 376203.8 -338 230 75 107.0 G10-22-011NR 6541901 376204.1 -337 50 89 114.0 G10-22-012NR 6541926 376184.8 -343 228 62 114.0 G10-22-013NR 6541926 376184.8 -343 228 73 119.0 G10-22-016NR 6541934 376178.4 -344 230 48 195.0 G10-22-017NR 6541934 376178.8 -344 230 66 126.0 G10-22-018NR 6541863 376232.9 -330 229 85 116.0 G50-22-009NR 6541848 376243.2 -333 223 19 222.0 G50-22-010NR 6541848 376243.2 -333 223 25 201.0 G50-22-011NR 6541848 376243.2 -333 223 33 153.0 G50-22-012NE 6541862 376232.2 -333 229 15 297.0 G50-22-014NE 6541861 376232.4 -335 229 15 219.0 G55-22-002NE 6541841 376249.3 -331 215 55 114.0 G55-22-003NE 6541840 376249.3 -333 192 27 177.0 G55-22-004NR 6541849 376243.4 -332 223 44 125.0 G55-22-006NR 6541900 376203.4 -338.6 230 37 197.7 G55-22-005NE 6541862 376232.4 -333 229 44 120.0 G55-22-008NE 6541925 376184.9 -343 230 48 210.0 G55-22-009NE 6541933 376178.4 -345 230 38 207.0 G55-22-010NE 6541900 376203.1 -338 230 45 183.0 G50-22-008NE 6541840 376249.3 -333.2 192 19 200.9

Note: Eastings and Northings in MGA, Zone 51

SOURCE Karora Resources Inc.