Tombill Mines Grants Stock Options

Toronto, March 1, 2022 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 400,000 stock options (the "Options") to a participant of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share over the next 5 years, vesting in tranches over the next 3 years.

As of the date hereof, a total of 10,923,135 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Plan with 6,371,210 options remaining for issuance thereunder.

About Tombill

Founded 1935, Tombill borders the town of Geraldton, Ont., its Main Group claims are split by the Trans-Canada Highway, is in the centre of the world-class Geraldton Gold Camp with nine past-producing mines, and is in close proximity to the new gold mine under construction neighbouring us. Tombill's holdings comprise two past-producing mines; Tombill and Talmora-Longlac, on 74 royalty-free mining claims of which 60 are fully owned and patented, 5 are leased, and 9 are mineral rights only. Our neighbour, Greenstone Gold Mines, is constructing one of Canada's largest gold mines and expects to pour first gold in 2024. Tombill was founded by Newmont Mines in partnership with prospectors' "Tom" & "Bill" Johnson.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Georgia Bevan

Investor Relations

Email: georgia@tombillmines.com

Tel: +1 647 493 8270

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

