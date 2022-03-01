Minaurum Drills 9.90 m Grading 609 g/t Silver at Alamos Silver Project

Vancouver, March 1, 2022 - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce it has returned high-grade silver intercepts from the final Phase II holes drilled in 2021 at its flagship Alamos silver project in Sonora, Mexico. In 2021, Minaurum drilled 9,386.50 m in 22 holes focusing on sizable step-outs at the Ana, Europa, San José, Alessandra, Cotera, and Minas Nuevas vein zones. The best results obtained in the Minas Nuevas, Cotera and San Jose vein zones are as follows.

Highlights include:

Minas Nuevas vein zone

Hole AL21-099 returned 9.90 m @ 609 g/t Ag; including 0.90 m @ 1,145 g/t Ag, 0.50 m @ 2,260 g/t Ag, and 0.50 m @ 2,360 g/t Ag

Cotera vein zone

Hole AL21-094 returned 1.05 m @ 411 g/t Ag and 2.66% Zn; and 0.95 m @ 763 g/t Ag and 2.14% Cu; and 0.30 m @ 2,310 g/t Ag and 6.52% Cu

San José vein zone

Hole AL21-091 returned 21.70 m @ 93 g/t Ag; including 4.85 m @ 159 g/t Ag

Hole AL21-092A returned 7.35 m @ 184 g/t Ag; including 4.05 m @ 289 g/t Ag

"Our Phase II drill program of aggressive step-outs has yielded high-grade silver results at the Cotera, Minas Nuevas and San José veins, significantly expanding the known mineralized footprint of each target," stated Darrell Rader, Minaurum President and CEO. "We are now planning to transition to more closely-spaced drilling as we advance the Alamos project. We will be providing an update shortly on our plans for 2022."

Figure 1. Alamos project vein zones and drill-hole collars. Click on image to enlarge.



Minas Nuevas vein zone

Minas Nuevas consists of a group of veins located in the NE of the Alamos concession block. In its northern-most section, the vein bends sharply to the northwest encompassing the Zambona vein, where historical records and reports indicate that mine workings followed a northwest-plunging silver shoot. Holes AL21-098 and -099 are the first ever holes to test the Zambona vein zone (Figures 2 and 3).

Hole AL21-099 intersected strong silver mineralization of 609 g/t Ag over 9.90 m, including 0.90 m @ 1,145 g/t Ag, 0.50 m @ 2,260 g/t Ag, and 0.50 m @ 2,360 g/t Ag, intersecting the shoot near the NW-most extent of the workings, leaving prospective ground further to the northwest along strike and down-plunge. Hole AL21-098 intersected several metres of quartz-carbonate veining with trace silver mineralization in the hanging wall of the fault contact with granodiorite, and appears to have been drilled underneath the silver shoot. Highlights of Minas Nuevas vein zone drilling are shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Highlights of hole AL21-099, Minas Nuevas vein zone.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AL21-099 185.60 196.50 9.90 609 0.01 0.18 0.27 0.47 including 187.15 188.05 0.90 1145 0.05 0.12 1.23 2.48 and 189.10 195.50 6.40 753 0.03 0.23 0.2 0.27 which includes 192.20 192.70 0.50 2260 0.03 0.24 0.47 0.54 and 195.00 195.50 0.50 2360 0.03 0.2 0.3 0.54

Figure 2. Minas Nuevas zone, showing Minaurum drilling and intercepts. Click on image to enlarge.



Figure 3. Cross section of holes AL21-098 and AL21-099. Click on image to enlarge.



San José Vein zone

Stepping out to the north from previous drilling, hole AL21-091 intersected a wide zone of 21.90 m @ 93 g/t Ag in the highest part of the hole (Figures 4 and 5). Hole AL21-092A expanded the vein zone 250 m to the southwest of -091 (Figures 4 and 5), intersecting continuous silver mineralization of 7.35 m @ 184 g/t Ag including 1.30 m @ 649 g/t Ag (Figure 5). Mineralization in both intercepts occurs in fractured and veined andesite immediately above the fault contact with granodiorite. Highlights of San José vein zone drilling are shown in Table 2.

Table 2. Highlights of holes AL21-089, -091, -092A, and -092, San José vein zone.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu% Pb % Zn % AL21-089 98.00 108.70 10.70 50 0.004 0.03 0.06 0.14 including 99.45 101.05 1.60 124 0.02 0.09 0.19 0.48 AL21-091 40.25 61.95 21.70 93 0.01 0.1 0.19 0.24 including 46.05 53.65 7.60 135 0.02 0.18 0.38 0.38 which includes 48.80 53.65 4.85 159 0.02 0.22 0.44 0.41 AL21-092A 131.50 138.85 7.35 184 0.02 0.22 0.21 0.27 including 131.90 135.95 4.05 289 0.03 0.38 0.34 0.43 which includes 133.65 134.70 1.05 746 0.06 0.99 0.92 0.93 AL21-092 130.90 136.45 5.55 148 0.02 0.15 0.2 0.49 including 130.90 134.65 3.75 196 0.02 0.17 0.15 0.35 which includes 132.70 133.40 0.70 321 0.03 0.23 0.13 0.79

Figure 4. Northern part of San José zone. Click on image to enlarge.



Figure 5. San Jose cross section showing holes AL21-092 and AL21-092A. Click image to enlarge.



Cotera Vein Zone

The north-south-striking, steeply dipping Cotera zone extends for a kilometre to the north and 300 m to the south of the drilled area. Holes AL21-094 and -095 cut the Cotera zone approximately 80 metres south of Hole AL19-035 intercept (Figures 6 and 7). AL21-094 intersected high-grade silver and copper of 0.30 m @ 2,310 g/t Ag and 6.52% Cu within an interval of 2.10 m @ 360 g/t Ag and 1.00% Cu and 2.95 m @ 232 g/t Ag, including 1.05 m @ 411 g/t. Hole AL21-095, drilled from the same pad as AL21-094, cut intervals of anomalous base metals and silver mineralization.

Approximately 80 m to the north of the AL19-035 intercept, hole AL21-096 drilled two mineralized intervals of 2.40 m @ 115 g/t Ag including 0.45 m @ 399 g/t Ag; and 1.50 m @ 106 g/t Ag including 0.60 m @ 212 g/t Ag. Highlights of Cotera vein zone drilling are presented in Table 3.

Table 3. Highlights of holes AL21-094, -095, and -096, Cotera vein zone.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AL21-094 146.35 155.50 9.15 101 0.01 0.12 0.13 0.46 including 151.65 154.60 2.95 232 0.02 0.16 0.27 1.15 which includes 151.65 152.70 1.05 411 0.02 0.22 0.36 2.66 219.25 220.20 0.95 763 0.25 2.14 0.24 0.25 including 219.90 220.20 0.30 2310 0.43 6.52 0.12 0.37 AL21-095 206.00 206.25 0.25 18 0.001 0.53 0.03 0.2 264.75 265.90 1.15 25 0.02 0 0.05 0.08 316.60 317.05 0.45 12 0.01 0 1.33 0.12 AL21-096 190.70 193.10 2.40 115 0.01 0.14 0.28 0.49 including 192.65 193.10 0.45 399 0.02 0.53 0.93 1.69 269.60 271.10 1.50 106 0.19 0.18 2.31 0.69 including 270.50 271.10 0.60 212 0.24 0.39 4.32 0.90

Figure 6. Plan map of the Cotera vein zone, showing geology and drilling. Click on image to enlarge.



Figure 7. Cross section of holes AL21-094 and AL21-095, Cotera zone. Click on image to enlarge.



Alessandra Skarn and Vein Zone

Hole AL21-090 was drilled to cut the up-dip projection of the mineralized zone cut by hole AL21-085 (see News Release dated November 9, 2021) and intersected 13.50 m with an average grade of 0.28% Cu. Drilled approximately 250 m up-dip of the AL21-085, the hole indicates that the grade and width of mineralization increases at depth at the target area.

Holes AL21-093 and AL21-097 were aimed to intersect the mineralized zone about 125 and 250 m north of the AL21-085 intercept, and at approximately the same elevation. These holes returned anomalous mineralization with the zone remaining open at depth and along strike.

