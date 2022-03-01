AurCrest's Subsidiary, Big Tree Carbon Assists ADLP with Development of Carbon Offsetting as Part of Forest Management Plan

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 - AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) is pleased to announce that Big Tree Carbon Corp. ("BigTree"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has assisted Agoke Development Limited Partnership ("ADLP") in the authoring of an ADLP business plan for submission to the Ontario government to secure renewal of a management license for the Ogoki Forest management unit. Big Tree, in furtherance of its business arrangement with ADPL, has provided, amongst other input, a letter of support to develop the Carbon Offsetting as a segment of the forest management and revenue generation. This is the first time ADLP has proposed including Carbon Offsetting as a component of their business plan.

Big Tree entered into an arrangement with ADLP in November of 2021 (see press release dated November 8, 2021).

Big Tree has together with ADLP (representing a business venture of the Aroland, Eabametoong, and Marten Falls First Nations) advanced the process to recognize and develop the inherent benefit of modern forest management and utilization of the sequestration benefits of the Great Boreal Forest. This plan will be in keeping with more traditional Anishinaabe understanding of healthy forest management practices and will develop this exciting new segment of the forest resource management business.

ABOUT AURCREST GOLD INC.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake, Ranger Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.

