SouthGobi Comments on Trading Activities at Request of IIROC

Vancouver, March 1, 2022 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ) (HKE: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on the trading activity of its stock on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

SouthGobi is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company's operations and affairs that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

