Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.: Commences Winter 2022 Drilling Program at High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) (FRA:SC1P) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun its winter 2022 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moore Uranium Project. The project comprises 35,705 hectares approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and is proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The program will consist of a minimum of 2,500 metres in seven to nine drill holes and is designed to follow up on the successes of the 2021 summer/fall drilling program in the Maverick East Zone and the Grid 19 target area, as well as to investigate new targets at the Viper area on the 4.7 km Maverick Structural Corridor. Substantial portions of the Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources. Skyharbour is a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration company with an extensive portfolio located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company holds 14 projects over a land package of nearly 950,000 acres with several joint venture partners involved. Skyharbour is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone.*To view the press release, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3A414E8HTo listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109417/syh





Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.





