Pantera Silver Completes First Stage of Exploration Drilling at Nuevo Taxco Silver Project

Vancouver, March 2, 2022 - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to report completion of the first stage of exploration drilling for a total of 680 metres in six (6) holes at the Company's Nuevo Taxco Silver Project (the "Property") located in the prolific Pregones Mining District, approximately 40 kms northwest of Taxco, Mexico - the historic "Silver Capital of the World".

This initial stage of drilling focused on two (2) of the twenty-one (21) high grade silver veins previously mapped and surface sampled over a 135 hectare area within the 1,100 hectare Nuevo Taxco Silver Project. Drilling is being campaigned to test down dip mineralization on selected veins to advance target development and better establish criteria for continued exploration.

Three holes were drilled to check the continuity of "La Negrilla" vein, to an elevation approximately 40 meters below the mine with the same name. The first 3 holes cut "La Negrilla" vein in addition to another previously unknown structure and other mineralized zones that were also unknown. This confirms the presence and continuity of this vein 40 meters below the main mine and to the north and south for a minimum of 100 meters along strike at the target depth. The core recovered polymetallic sulfides, principally pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite.

Three drill holes targeted the "El Crestón de María" vein, where disseminated sulfides and veinlets (less than 10 cm) were found in the host rock. Polymetallic mineralization occurs in veins and there are also interbedded polymetallic sulphides in the shale lamination. Holes 4, 5 and 6 confirm the presence of vein structures with the presence of polymetallic sulphides, as well as 2 other structures (veins) that were unknown.

Mr. Jay Roberge, CEO of Pantera Silver stated, "We are very pleased to have confirmed mineralization of the target veins at depth and intersect additional new mineralization that was not expressed at surface. We are also grateful for the experience and hard work of our geological team and drilling partners for safely completing the first stage of our maiden exploration drilling at Nuevo Taxco. We are encouraged with the visual inspection of the drill core and anxious to receive the final assay results."

All sampling has been completed for these first six holes and assays are pending. Final results will be released following receipt and QA/QC by the Company.

Nuevo Taxco Property Highlights

Twenty-one (21) high grade veins mapped and sampled within a ~135 hectare area of the property. All have substantial width and mapped lengths run from 150 to 800 meters and remain open along strike and depth.

Over 395 samples taken to date have returned assays ranging from 100g/tonne to over 1,000 g/t Silver including three (3) samples (1,430, 1,230, 1,100 g/t), one hundred and nineteen (119) grading over 100 g/t Silver including eighteen (18) samples between 500-900 g/t Silver and ninety-two (92) between 100- 499 g/t Silver.

Permitted maiden drill program is focussed on priority targets within the area historically prepared for drilling by Impact Silver (~135 hectare area).

The entire ~1,100 hectare property is considered substantively unexplored offering additional upside exploration potential.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Carlos Cham Dominguez is a "qualified person" within the meaning of the NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Dominguez is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 11760.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward looking statements and the forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

