enCore Energy Corp. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing

CORPUS CRISTI, March 02, 2022 - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (TSXV: EU) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. ("Clarus"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including PI Financial Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), to increase the size of its previously announced "bought-deal" offering of 9,804,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company, at a price of $1.53 per unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000,120 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought-deal" basis, 16,339,869 Units at the Issue Price for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$24,999,999.60 In addition, the Company will also grant the Underwriter an option (the "Over-allotment Option") to purchase an additional 3,267,973 Units, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Underwriters shall be under no obligation whatsoever to exercise the Over-allotment Option in whole or in part. The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full shall be $29,999,998.30.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 24, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

About enCore

With approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category 1 enCore is the most diversified in-situ recovery uranium development company in the United States. enCore is focused on becoming the next uranium producer from its licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant by 2023. The South Dakota-based Dewey Burdock project and the Wyoming Gas Hills project offer mid-term production opportunities with significant New Mexico uranium resource endowments providing long term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle.

For more information, visit www.encoreuranium.com

