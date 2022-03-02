Equity Metals Corp. Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver

a 0.4 metre interval grading 22.5g/t Au, 3273g/t Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn (77.8g/t AuEq or 5,837g/t AgEq) within a 2.6 metre interval averaging 3.8g/t Au, 509g/t Ag, 0.8% Cu, 1.1% Pb and 4.3% Zn (14.2g/t AuEq or 1,064g/t AgEq); and

a 0.3 metre interval grading 59.3g/t Au, 78g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb and 2.0% Zn (61.5g/t AuEq or 4,612g/t AgEq) within a 1.0 metre interval averaging 17.5g/t Au, 25g/t Ag, 0.1% Pb and 1.8% Zn (18.2g/t AuEq or 1,368g/t AgEq).

Vancouver, March 2, 2022 - Equity Metals Corp. (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports drill results with multiple +500g/t Ag-eq intervals (see attached table below) from the western portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property, BC. Highlights include hole SQ21-059 which returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including:

The drill intercepts are from the final six of twelve core holes which tested the western half of the 1-kilometre long Sveinson target during the Fall of 2021 (see Figures 1 and 2). Drilling was widely spaced, but successfully intersected multiple shallow veins at less than 100 metres below surface, as well as deeper vein intercepts up to 400 metres below surface. Veins were intersected across the full 150 metre width of the Sveinson structural zone, with preliminary 3D modeling indicating continuity between these drill holes and the earlier released holes from the eastern end of the target area and previously reported holes from the Camp and No. 3 vein targets.

The Sveinson target is a broad east-west-trending structural zone which forms the transition from the strongly silver-enriched Camp target to the west into the gold-enriched southern portion of the No. 3 target to the east. Four separate veins, initially modelled from the Camp target, project into the Sveinson target and were primary targets of this most recent drill testing.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, "These most recent drill results continue to establish the continuity of high-grade mineralization in the Camp/Sveinson targets, extending mineralization to over 1.25 kilometres in strike-length and not only confirming the presence of multiple mineralized structures, but also the high-grade tenor of both silver and gold mineralization."

The company also reports it has completed its Winter'22 drill program on the property. The program consisted of 13 core holes totaling 4,382 metres, including six holes (2,431m) at the NG-3 target and seven holes (1,931m) on the Camp and Sveinson targets. Logging and sampling are in progress. Assay results are pending and anticipated over the coming 6 to 8 weeks.





Figure 1: Plan Map of targets on the Silver Queen vein system, BC



Figure 2: Longitudinal View of the Sveinson Target showing AgEq/m values.



Table 1: Summary Composites from September2021 Drilling on the Sveinson Target.

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AuEq

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Comments SQ21-056 47.9 48.4 0.5 0.5 44 0.2 1.9 3.2 3.8 285 SQ21-056 122.3 123.0 0.7 1.5 38 1.0 0.1 0.7 3.6 270 SQ21-057 125.6 129.5 3.9 0.8 23 0.0 0.8 1.9 2.5 187 26% Dilution inc. 125.6 126.5 0.8 2.0 54 0.1 1.8 5.7 6.5 489 SQ21-057 234.3 234.8 0.5 0.1 978 0.0 0.5 0.3 13.5 1011 SQ21-057 266.0 267.2 1.2 2.2 145 0.0 6.0 7.6 10.7 802 21% Dilution inc. 266.5 267.2 0.7 3.5 248 0.0 10.2 9.8 16.4 1233 SQ21-057 466.5 466.8 0.3 0.9 47 0.4 0.1 9.7 6.9 518 SQ21-057 477.9 479.5 1.5 0.7 63 1.1 0.0 0.0 2.9 218 SQ21-058 110.7 111.0 0.3 0.1 36 0.1 0.1 11.7 6.6 494 SQ21-058 301.4 303.4 2.0 0.6 52 0.0 0.7 3.5 3.4 257 26% Dilution inc. 302.4 303.4 1.0 0.6 79 0.0 0.9 5.8 5.0 379 SQ21-059 31.5 32.0 0.6 0.5 147 1.1 0.5 1.8 5.0 377 SQ21-059 94.1 96.7 2.6 3.8 509 0.8 1.1 4.3 14.2 1064 inc. 95.0 96.0 1.0 9.5 1355 2.1 2.5 10.6 36.6 2746 inc. 95.6 96.0 0.4 22.5 3473 5.6 2.5 1.8 77.8 5837 SQ21-059 99.6 101.1 1.5 0.9 141 0.2 0.2 0.3 3.2 242 SQ21-059 204.4 205.5 1.0 17.5 25 0.0 0.1 0.8 18.2 1368 48% Dilution inc. 204.4 204.7 0.3 59.3 78 0.0 0.3 2.0 61.5 4612 SQ21-059 302.9 304.0 1.1 3.1 20 0.1 0.1 0.3 3.7 275 SQ21-059 307.6 308.4 0.8 1.5 106 0.2 0.5 3.1 4.9 371 SQ21-060 91.4 91.6 0.2 1.1 104 0.1 17.8 2.7 12.0 899 SQ21-060 215.6 216.8 1.3 0.4 16 0.1 0.9 1.1 1.7 129 inc. 216.6 216.8 0.3 1.2 44 0.0 4.5 4.0 5.9 442 SQ21-060 289.3 289.6 0.4 2.1 51 0.1 0.3 1.8 4.0 301 SQ21-061 230.4 231.4 1.0 0.3 83 0.0 3.3 3.5 4.7 354 SQ21-061 285.6 286.2 0.6 2.3 131 0.0 6.1 8.2 11.0 827 SQ21-061 288.9 289.2 0.3 1.3 118 0.0 4.1 5.8 7.6 572 ​



Samples were analyzed by FA/AAS for gold and 48 element ICP-MS by MS Analytical, Langley, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP-ES analysis, High silver overlimits (>1000g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. Silver >10,000g/t re-assayed by concentrate analysis, where a FA-Grav analysis is performed in triplicate and a weighed average reported. Composites calculated using a 80g/t AgEq (1g/t AuEq) cut-off and <20% internal dilution, except where noted. Reported intervals are core lengths, true widths undetermined or estimated. Accuracy of results is tested through the systematic inclusion of QA/QC standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. AuEq and AgEq were calculated using prices of $1,500/oz Au, $20/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $1.00/lb Pb and $1.10/lb Zn. AuEq and AgEq calculations did not account for relative metallurgical recoveries of the metals.

About Silver Queen Project

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 Vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained Tailings Facility.

The Silver Queen Property consists of 45 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,852ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. An initial NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate was detailed in a News Release issued on July 16th, 2019 and is hosted by the No. 3 Vein, which is traced by drilling for approximately 1.2km and then to the southeast where it transitions into the NG-3 Vein close to the buried Itsit copper-molybdenum porphyry.

More than 20 different veins have been identified on the property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The property remains largely under explored.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corp. is a Manex Resource Group Company. Manex provides exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals' two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, located in central B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT.

The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. The project owners are Equity Metals Corp. (57.49%), Chris and Jeanne Jennings (22.11%); and Archon Minerals Ltd. (20.4%). Equity Metals is the operator of the project.

The Company also has royalty and working interests in other Canadian properties, which are being evaluated further to determine their value to the Company.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Silver Queen project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo

President, Director, Equity Metals Corp.

For further information, visit the website at https://www.equitymetalscorporation.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

