VANCOUVER, March 2, 2022 - Adam Melnik, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Zacapa Resources (TSXV: ZACA) (DE: BH0) ("Zacapa" or the "Company") and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market. Zacapa commenced trading as "ZACA" on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 26, 2022.

"Zacapa's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange is a significant milestone for the Company and its shareholders. It is the leading exchange for growth-focused companies globally, especially those in the metals and mining industry," comments CEO and Director, Adam Melnik. "Being a public company will enable Zacapa to demonstrate the value being created by its world class exploration team in real time and afford investors the opportunity to support Zacapa's vision to enable the new energy economy - the scaling up and adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the associated energy infrastructure."

Zacapa is a copper and gold focused mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top, Pearl, and Dewdrop Moon and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and mine permitting.

TMX Group welcomes Zacapa Resources to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ZACA, DE: BH0): Zacapa Resources Virtually Opens the Market, March 2, 2022

Date: Wednesday March 2, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com. All documents are available on Zacapa's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Zacapa believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Zacapa cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Zacapa's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacapa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.



Adam Melnik, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Zacapa Resources, +1 604 227 5987, melnik@zacaparesources.com

