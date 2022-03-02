Flying Nickel Mining Announces Start of Trading on TSXV on March 4, 2022 Under FLYN, and Conversion of Subscription Receipts

Vancouver, March 2, 2022 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will publish its final exchange bulletin confirming the Company's listing of its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSXV (the "Listing"). The Company is listed as a Tier 1 mineral exploration issuer on the TSXV, with trading of its Shares expected to commence at market open on March 4, 2022 under the trading symbol "FLYN."The Company's listing application, dated February 28, 2022 (the "Listing Application"), is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company's flagship property is the Minago Project, a nickel property located in the Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba.The Company has also applied for its common shares to be traded on the OTCQB. The quotation of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTC Markets Group and the satisfaction of applicable quotation requirements.

The management of the Company consists of: Danniel Oosterman, Chief Executive Officer, Robert Van Drunen, Chief Operating Officer, Samuel Yik, Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Coombes, Chief Legal Officer and Cindy Waterman, Corporate Secretary. The Company board of directors consists of John Lee, Executive Chairman, Mark Scott, Masa Igata, and Nick Zeng.



In connection with the Listing, the Company confirms that gross proceeds of $2,975,000 were released from escrow to the Company upon converting the final tranche of 4,250,000 non-flow-through subscription receipts of the Company into 4,250,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.70 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each purchase warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 per common share at any time on or before November 29, 2023. The subscription receipts were the final tranche in a larger offering which raised gross proceeds of $8,600,000. In connection with the conversion, an aggregate of 255,000 broker warrants were issued to the agents for the offering. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per common share at any time on or before November 29, 2023.



As disclosed in the Listing Application, 22,953,991 shares held by Battery Metals Royalties Corp. are subject to escrow in accordance with a TSXV Form 5D Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as escrow agent, a copy of which is also available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Under the escrow agreement, 25% of the shares subject to escrow will be released on the listing date, with 25% released every six months thereafter.



In connection with the Listing, the Company has also made certain amendments to its equity incentive plan (the "Plan") previously approved by the shareholders of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant") at a special meeting of the shareholders of Silver Elephant held on December 22, 2021. These amendments include:



the removal of bonus shares as a component of compensation issuable under the Plan; attaching certain vesting restrictions to the stock appreciation rights issuable under the Plan; and amendments to the exercisability of incentive securities issuable under the Plan in certain situations.