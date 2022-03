Labrador Uranium Inc. to Commence Trading on CSE on Thursday, March 3, 2022

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 - Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR" or "Labrador Uranium") (CSE: LUR) is pleased to announce that common shares of LUR are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "LUR" at the commencement of trading on Thursday, March 3, 2022.Stephen Keith, CEO of Labrador Uranium, commented, "We are excited to join the CSE and start trading tomorrow. We believe that we have put together an exceptional land package, controlling a significant known mineral belt in a mining friendly jurisdiction that, with the right team and approach, should deliver real value for shareholders. With a seasoned Board of Directors and an impressive geological brain trust, we have that team and will take that approach. We want to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, partners Consolidated Uranium and Altius for supporting this vision and the CSE for the platform to launch."Labrador Uranium is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada. LUR has acquired the Moran Lake and CMB Projects covering over 139,000 ha in the prolific Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador. Both the Moran Lake Project, which hosts historical uranium mineral resources, and the CMB Project, located adjacent to Paladin Energy's Michelin uranium deposit, have had substantial past exploration work completed with numerous targets with uranium, copper and IOCG style mineralization. The Notakwanon Project is underexplored but drill ready. All three projects are expected to be the focus of an aggressive exploration program in 2022.Stephen Keith, CEOskeith@labradoruranium.comMars Investor Relations+1 647 557 6651lur@marsinvestorrelations.comTwitter: @LabradorUrwww.labradoruranium.com 