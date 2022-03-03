Fyi Resources Announces Appointment Of Mr. Phil Thick As Advisor To The Board

- FYI welcomes senior industry executive as strategic advisor to the Board- Mr. Phil Thick to provide FYI with strategic advice, corporate support and government liaison- Phil's prior roles and experience will provide invaluable guidance to FYI in the HPA and battery minerals project delivery FYI Resources Ltd. (ASX: FYI, OTCQX:FYIRF) ("FYI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Phil Thick as advisor to the Company.

Mr. Thick is a veteran of the mining, refining and chemical industries having held senior roles, both executive and non-executive, in a number of companies including Tianqi Lithium, Shell Australia, Coogee Chemicals and Alcoa Australia.

Mr. Thick possesses an impressive track record being instrumental in the development of a number of major resources projects - particularly in the battery and energy related industries. His extensive experience at global, national and project level will provide FYI with strategic advice and corporate assistance to help progress the development of FYI's HPA project with Alcoa of Australia and other downstream and value-add battery mineral opportunities identified by FYI.

FYI Managing Director, Mr. Roland Hill, commented "We are delighted to have Phil join our dedicated and growing team. We believe he will add significant value through his business acumen and prior experience with similar project developments. We are committed to our innovative HPA project with Alcoa and we believe Phil's future contribution, both directly and indirectly, will be invaluable in us achieving our goals".

As newly appointed advisor to the Board, Phil Thick stated "I have a great interest in the HPA sector and have followed it closely over a number of years, including during my time with Tianqi. I believe there is huge future upside for HPA and FYI are at the cutting edge in what they are doing which is supported by their partnership with Alcoa. I am delighted to be joining FYI's team and I am looking forward to assist in progressing the HPA project along with the emerging value-add opportunities."



This announcement is authorised for release by Roland Hill, Managing Director

About FYI Resources Limited

FYI is developing an innovative process design for the integrated production of high quality, high purity alumina (HPA) predominantly for electric vehicles (lithium-ion batteries), sapphire glass (LED) and other broader tech applications.

FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of 4N and 5N HPA in the rapidly developing high-tech product markets.

FYI applies both an ESG and economic overlay of the Company and its operations to ensure long-term sustainable and shareholder value is created via the development of the Company's innovative, high quality, ultra-pure HPA project.

HPA is increasingly becoming the primary sought-after input material for certain high-tech products principally for its unique properties, characteristics and chemical properties that address those applications high specification requirements such as LED's and other sapphire glass products.

The longer-term driver for HPA, with forecasts of >17% CAGR*, is the outlook for the burgeoning electric vehicle and static energy storage markets where the primary function is in the use as a separator material between the anode and cathode in batteries to increase power, functionality and safety of the battery cells.



The foundation of the HPA strategy the Company's moderate temperature, atmospheric pressure innovative process flowsheet. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.

* CRU HPA Industry Report 2021

