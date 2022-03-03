BCM Increases Land Position at Its TK Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Project

Drilling Ongoing With DDH TK3a Ending in Mineralization and DDH TK5 in Progress

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2022 - BCM Resources Corp. (B-V, the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase to its Thompson Knolls (TK) land position and provide a diamond drill program update.

Increased Land Position by 44%

BCM has strategically increased the size of its land position at the TK project. It has been increased 44% and BCM now controls: i) 194 BLM claims (unpatented lode claims covering 4,008 acres), and ii) 2 state leases (891 acres). The Company now controls a total land package of 4,899 acres. https://bcmresources.com/investors/presentations/ )

Dr. Sergei Diakov stated, "We are very pleased with the visual drilling results of the ongoing exploration program at the TK project. This expansion of the Company landholdings at TK will enable us to control critical prospective ground for a future potential large mining operation"

Drilling update

BCM's drilling contractor Falcon Drilling (FD) has now completed DDH TK3a. The drilling was stopped at 1,114m depth, still in quartz-molybdenite mineralization continuing deeper below this level. Core samples from the 544m mineralized interval of DDH TK3a were submitted to the ALS lab in Reno, Nevada for processing and will be shipped to Vancouver for assaying. FD has moved the drill rig to a new pad, DDH TK5. This hole location is in the northwestern flank of the TK project ~415m from DDH TK3a. The drillers started sinking casing for DDH TK5 and are currently in progress advancing this hole through the fanglomerate cover.

Qualified Person

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. TK is located approximately 225 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

