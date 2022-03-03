Join President and CEO, Christopher Herald for a Corporate Update, Focusing on the Golden Crest Project, Thursday March 3rd at 1:00 pm EST

DENVER, March 3, 2022 - Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it will host a detailed corporate update with an in depth look at the Golden Crest project and the promising results of its exploration work.

Mr. Herald will deliver an online presentation at 1:00 pm EST, featuring the Golden Crest project in South Dakota. To attend the presentation please register at the following link:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArdOurpjwsEtNAv70PmnEupIbxdP3F1zxa

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration and development company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its Golden Crest project, Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 62 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$6.5 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees, and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are pledged to operate our business in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, our joint venture partners not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their activities on our projects, but they are also industry leaders on these important issues.

