CoTec Holdings Corp. Provides Update on Binding Solutions Limited Investment Valuation

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2022 - CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that UK-based Binding Solutions Limited ("BSL") has confirmed that it has received an equity investment from a blue-chip Asian based corporate group at a valuation of $130 million. This valuation represents a 73% increase over the $75 million valuation which CoTec has agreed to for its initial US$2M investment in BSL.

For further details regarding CoTec's BSL investment, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 28, 2022.

"We are very pleased with this recent news from BSL and congratulate them on their continued success. This is also a testament to the value proposition of our investment", said Julian Treger, CoTec's CEO Designate.

