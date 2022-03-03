Adamera Minerals - Podcast Interview with Stockday Media

Vancouver, March 03, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) provides a link to a recent Stockday Media Podcast discussion. During the interview President and CEO Mark Kolebaba discusses recent developments on the Buckhorn 2.0 project and the Cooke Mountain project in Washington State.

For the full podcast please click on the link below.

https://audioboom.com/posts/8040874-adamera-minerals-corp-discusses-significant-data-package-acquisition-and-high-grade-gold-potenti

This interview is in response to a recent video by the company that documents various datasets used for targeting on the Buckhorn 2.0 project.

"We are developing these videos to keep our shareholders up to date on our progress and to provide some insight to the steps required to develop a drill target. Many of our shareholders are not geologists and I hope this is an effective means of presenting the technical intricacies of target development for drilling," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

To view the most recent video please click here.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

Mark Kolebaba

President/CEO

Adamera Minerals

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.