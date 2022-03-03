Andean Precious Metals to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on March 17, 2022

Toronto, March 3, 2022 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQB: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a leading Latin American precious metals producer, is expected to report its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Thursday, March 17, 2022, prior to market open. Senior management will host a conference call to review the fourth quarter and year end results the same morning, March 17, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks, at which time the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions.

Webcast Access Information

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available at www.gowebcasting.com/11748. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

Company Contact

Fraser Buchan

Corporate Development

ir@andeanpm.com

T: +1 647 480 1550

Investor Contact N.A.

Trevor Heisler

NATIONAL Capital Markets

theisler@national.ca

Media Contact Eur.

Oliver Lamb

Tavistock

andean@tavistock.co.uk

T: +44 20 7920 3150

