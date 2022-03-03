Desert Gold Files NI 43-101 Resource Report for Its SMSZ Project

Delta, March 3, 2022 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that an independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the SMSZ Project, Mali, Mineral Resource Report" with an effective date of January 12, 2022, has been filed.

Highlights of the report were previously announced on January 17, 2022 including:

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces

Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totalling 769,200 ounces

Desert Gold's President & CEO Jared Scharf commented, "This initial Mineral Resource is a significant milestone for the Company and represents a great starting point. With more drilling, the Company believes that it will significantly expand on these resources and develop new resource areas like the 1.6 km long Gourbassi North West discovery. We expect a busy 2022 with a 20,000 metre plus drill program planned with high expectations of positive drill results."

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 2 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (SMSZ Project and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. In Mali, Desert Gold's SMSZ property hosts Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which Mineral Resource estimates are reflective of actual Mineral Resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.

Contact

Jared Scharf, President and CEO

Email: jared.scharf@desertgold.ca

Tel. No.: +1 (858) 247-8195

