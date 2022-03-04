Ellis Martin: Kodiak Copper Corp.: Resumes Drill Program at its MPD Copper Gold Porphyry Project

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Claudia Tornquist, the President and CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1). The company is resuming a 25,000 meter drill program at its Copper Gold Porphyry Project in British Columbia. Kodiak Copper Corp. announces that drilling is to commence within the next week at the Company's 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.Highlights. Plans for 2022 include a large drill program with up to 25,000 metres of drilling in several target areas, as well as further geophysical and geochemical surveying, prospecting and geotechnical studies Drilling will commence at the Gate Zone high-grade discovery, where systematic exploration has intersected porphyry mineralization over 950 metres in length, down to a depth of 850 metres and across a width of 350 metres to date The Gate Zone remains open in multiple directions and a recently conducted 3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) geophysical survey has identified high-priority drill targets for potential extensions of mineralization.A one kilometre long "look-alike" anomaly 600 metres to the southeast of the Gate Zone represents a new target of significant size that was identified in the 3D IP survey and will also be drilled Other high-priority targets slated for drilling include Prime, Man, Dillard and Axe which exhibit similar regional geophysical and geochemical anomalies as the Gate Zone as well as shallow mineralization from historic drilling, and have rarely been drill tested at depth.Kodiak also expects further results from its 2021 drill program in the near future and throughout Q1 2022, for 12 holes remaining from 36 drilled (21,675 metres).Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "2022 promises to be another exciting year as we are embarking on a large drill program. It is important to keep in mind that we are still in the early stages of unlocking the potential of what appears a large, multi-center porphyry system at MPD. Not only is there significant potential to further extend the Gate Zone but it will be very exciting to apply the successful approach from Gate to multiple other high-priority drill targets on the property as we are aiming to make further high-grade discoveries at MPD."To view the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109448/kdk





Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.





