Torian Resources Limited: YTTRIA HREE Discovery Update

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce that additional assays using techniques more appropriate to the dissolution of refractory REE-bearing minerals have confirmed that "Yttria", defines a significant HREE-Y-Co-Sc-Ni-Cr-Pd- Pt enriched broad ~1km anomaly at its Mt Stirling Central project area. Yttrium is a key pathfinder indicator of high value Heavy Rare Earth Elements used in Critical Metals exploration.Rare earth elements are in high demand because they are critical components (the vitamins) to many technologies that drive the modern world. However, as the supply of REEs is dominated by China, there is significant geopolitical risk to the supply chain in the west. This has created urgency to discover alternative sources of supply.The five most critical REEs are Dysprosium (Dy), Terbium (Tb), Europium (Eu), Neodymium (Nd) and Yttrium (Y). These are all present in Yttria mineralisation.As part of the Company's ongoing systematic exploration of the Mt Stirling Gold Project, a total of 151 AV drill holes systematically targeted the Arktos Fault and adjacent structures at the Wishbone Prospect for arsenic and other Au vectoring pathfinders. Reconnaissance field work confirmed the presence of prospective breccias within units mapped as Archaean granites and Proterozoic mafic dykes.Focus on Yttrium anomalism was initially confirmed by pXRF analysis of soils to guide AV drilling, for gold exploration. Subsequently oxide intervals observed in AV drilling samples revealed a broad (1km scale) extent of discrete Y anomalies in the area.To provide additional analytical support for the discovery, 21 selected AV samples from 1m intervals, contained an average of 573+/-222 ppm HREYO; with HREYO/TREYO ratio of 0.60+/-0.14.Immediate follow-up exploration continues to expand the Yttria footprint through surface detailed pXRF surveys and reconnaissance systematic AV drilling over an interpreted prospective ~4.5km strike zone.pXRF processing of this data has commenced with a regional update to be provided over the coming weeks.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0KE3NDSH





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





