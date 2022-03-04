Menü Artikel
Thor Exploration Ltd: Director Dealing

08:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, March 4, 2022 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (TSXV: AIM) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, has carried out a "Bed and ISA" transaction, having transferred 125,000 Common Shares from his share dealing account to his ISA on 2 March 2022.

The beneficial holding of Mr. Coates (and persons closely associated with him) is unchanged following this transaction and Mr. Coates remains beneficially interested in 1,350,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)
Tel: +1 416 822 6483
Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
associated
a) Name

 Adrian Coates
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

 Non-Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification/ Amendment

 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

 Thor Explorations Ltd.
b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument

Identification code		 Common Shares of no par value


CA8851491040
b) Nature of the transaction 1. Sale of Common Shares from share
dealing account
2. Purchase of Common Shares into ISA
account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)

 Volume(s)
16.00 pence 125,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
Price(s)

 Volume(s) Total
16.00 pence 125,000 £20,000.00
e) Date of the transaction

 2 March 2022
f) Place of the transaction

 Outside a trading venue

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115569


