Musk Metals Announces Results of a Prospection Follow Up and New Geophysical Interpretations on Its 100% Owned "Elon" Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2022 - Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce it has received the final geochemical results from its follow up rock survey on till anomalies identified during its Phase Two (2) exploration program on the 100% owned ''Elon Lithium Property'' (the ''Property''). In early 2022, the Company also mandated Dynamic Discovery Geoscience to complete a Property wide geophysical interpretation. This interpretation along with assay results allowed the Company to define multiple targets showing potential for lithium discoveries that will be subject to trenching in 2022.

Rock and till sampling 2021

A first site visit was conducted in July 2021 and returned 29 till samples and 44 rock samples from boulders and outcrops. A follow up survey was completed in November 2021 and consisted of systematic rock sampling of visible outcrop and digging of pits for pebble and boulder sampling in the areas with low outcrops coverage.

The rock sampling follow-up covers the southern part of the Property and also got close to the interpreted intrusion located in the center of the Property. The objective was to trace mineralization evidence from rocks and boulders of the previously prospected area in order to associate the source of the two (2) discovered till anomalies to the type of host rock it originates from, and its correlated mineralogy and alterations.

As seen on Figure 1, a large area to the south shows numerous lithium, tantalum and yttrium anomalies in outcrops. To the southwest is a small outcrop with several lithium values above 60ppm. Near the center of the Property, close to the contact with the interpreted intrusion is a sample anomalous in lithium and tantalum in an outcrop.

Figure 1. Rock Anomalies Results from July 2021 and November 20211 Geochemical Rock Surveys with Magnetic Survey results Interpretation.

Geophysical interpretation (2022)

Those anomalies might be originating from lithium fluids that could have resulted in pegmatite dyke swarms, which could be the host of sizable lithium mineralization. However, the Company has yet to find those pegmatite dykes to investigate them. In consequence, it mandated Dynamic Discoveries Geosciences to review the historical geophysics work completed on the Property in order to better define targets for exploration. The review included the following data: A high resolution heliborne magnetic survey completed by the Company in 2021 (see news release dates April 26, 2021); Lidar (topography) and DEM. A comparison of the data we have with the Quebec Lithium (located 600m away) mine's geophysical signal was also done in order to better define the Property potential.

The review provides the following information:

- At the Quebec Lithium Mine, the mineralization is hosted in pegmatite dykes swarms. Topographic (Lidar) observations on the Property appear to show surface dykes, mostly in the southern part of the Property. The presence of dykes near previously identified till anomalies are good targets to look for mineralization;

-The mineralized dykes are cross cutting intrusions at the Mine and some topographic features similar to dykes are also cross cutting the intrusion on we have on the Property; indicating a similar relation between the possible dykes and the intrusion;

- The magnetic context (low magnetic intensity within high magnetic areas) appears to be the same as at Quebec Lithium Mine. Based on magnetic lows and total horizontal derivative, dykes swarms might be present to the west of the intrusion and to the south of the Property;

- Based on magnetic lows and total horizontal derivative, the possible inner and outer contours with the intrusion were better constrained, allowing a better targeting of the contact zone of the intrusion;

Based on that information, trenches were proposed to explore targets beneath the till and clay surficial deposits. They would intercept interpreted dykes and be within low magnetic areas, similar to those presents to the south. All of the trenches also happen to be within the influence zone of anomalous soil samples (up-ice), which also increase their potential to host mineralization.

Figure 2. Proposed Primary and Secondary Targets Derived from Lidar, Geophysical Interpretations and Geochemical Anomalies.

The rock sampling results and geophysical reinterpretations will be used to determine targets for a trenching survey, following which a drill program could be completed depending upon results of the trenching program. Permitting will start in the following week and the Company will report when the planning of its trenching program is complete.

The Property

The Elon Property is strategically located in Abitibi, Qc at approximately 600 meters northeast of the North American Lithium Project, formerly known as Mine Québec Lithium, which produced over 907,000 tons of material at 1.40% Li2O between 1955 and 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

References:

Boily, M., Pilote, P., Raillon, H., 1989: La métallogénie des métaux de haute technologie en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Ministère des Ressources Naturelles, MB 89-29.

Pearse, HK., Paiement, J.P., Skiadas. N., Stapinsky, M., Boyd, T., Bonneville., Gagnon, D., Clayton, G., Michaud, A., Boilard, A., 2016: NI 43-101 Technical Report - Feasibility Study on the Whabouchi Lithium Deposit and Hydromet Plant (Revised). Prepared for Nemaska Lithium Inc. By Met-Chem Canada Inc.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

