Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Ultra-High-Grade Kipushi Mine in the DRC

Kipushi, March 4, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the planned resumption of commercial production at the Kipushi Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study (Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study) for the redevelopment of the Kipushi Mine and the mining of Kipushi's zinc-rich Big Zinc and Southern Zinc zones, with an estimated 11.8 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 35.3% zinc.

The Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study was independently prepared on a 100%-project basis by OreWin Pty. Ltd., MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., SRK Consulting (Pty) Ltd. and METC Engineering.

The technical report titled "Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study Technical Report" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

